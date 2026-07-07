Aida
Astree
Aurelia
BankFocus
Bel-first
Dafne
Diane
This Privacy Notice explains in detail how Bureau van Dijk Editions Electroniques Srl ("BVD", "we", "us", "our"), a Moody’s Corporation company of Avenue Louise 250, 1050 Brussels, Belgium, processes personal data in connection with the following products:
Aida
Astree
Aurelia
BankFocus
Bel-first
Dafne
Diane
Fame
InsuranceFocus
Markus
Markus Gewerberegister
Mint Italy
Mint NL
Odin
Orbis
Orbis Crossborder Investment
Orbis Intellectual Property
Orbis M&A
Osiris
PA France
Reach
Ruslana
Sabi
Sabina
(the "Products").
"Personal Data" means information which identifies, or can be used to identify, living individuals.
1. Purposes of Processing
2. Personal Data Collected
3. Sources of Personal Data
4. Uses & Disclosures of Personal Data
5. Accuracy, Security & Retention of Personal Data
6. Privacy Rights & Choices
7. Supplementary Information for the European Union, Switzerland and the UK
8. Contacts & Queries
9. Updates to this Privacy Notice
10. FAQs
Our customers include leading financial institutions, accounting companies and legal advisors, as well as companies in a variety of sectors and industries. Customers use data in the Products, together with other information, including information provided to them directly, other third-party sources, and general internet searches, for legal compliance, risk assessment and business intelligence purposes, including:
We collect the Personal Data contained in the Products from a variety of sources, including third-party providers. Our customers are responsible for ensuring that their use of the Products complies with applicable laws and regulations.
Where relevant under applicable law, BVD is the “data controller” for the collection, aggregation, curation, and distribution to its customers of Personal Data in the Products, and customers are independent “data controllers” in their use of Personal Data in the Products. BVD does not make any decisions or recommendations to its customers. To the extent that BVD’s customers make any decisions using data contained in the Products, they do so using data in the Products with other data, including information provided to them directly, other third-party sources, and general internet searches.
While the focus of the Products is corporate entities, they contain some information about key individuals connected with businesses, such as owners, directors, shareholders, managers and professional advisors, and patent holders, in the case of Orbis Intellectual Property, and information about businesses which are not corporate entities (for example, sole traders) (together, “Company-Related Individuals”).
The types of Personal Data in the Products include:
For a full list of which types Personal Data may be included in each of the Products, please see below:
For customers to perform basic checks such as KYC and AML, they need to be able to understand who they are dealing with and be able to verify information provided to them.
Each data field included in the Products is necessary for these basic purposes.
For example:
BVD does not always hold reliable contact details for Company-Related Individuals in order to contact them directly, and we rely on customers, who do hold reliable contact details, to notify Company-Related Individuals if they will process their Personal Data while using the Products, if required under applicable law.
Below we explain the sources of Personal Data contained in the Products:
Below we set out a description of the ways Personal Data is used and shared in the Products:
We implement appropriate data accuracy measures to manage the accuracy and integrity of Personal Data in the Products, including using official original data sources (for example, national commercial registers), comparing data against multiple data sources, marking data as “historic” if it has not been updated within the last week, and the ability of affected Company-Related Individuals to access and correct (if required) their Personal Data.
We implement appropriate data security safeguards to protect the Personal Data, including physical security measures, system hardening, patch management, vulnerability management, access controls, and implementing anti-virus and anti-malware protections, data breach policies and procedures.
The Personal Data is stored for as long as reasonably necessary to fulfil the purposes we collected it for, including for the purposes of satisfying any legal, regulatory, tax, accounting or reporting requirements. To determine the appropriate retention period for Personal Data, we consider the amount, nature and sensitivity of the Personal Data, the potential risk of harm from unauthorised use or disclosure, and the applicable legal, regulatory, tax, accounting or other requirements. We have in place appropriate Personal Data retention policies, procedures, and schedules.
Company-Related Individuals whose Personal Data is in the Products may have rights under applicable data privacy laws. In case of any complaint or concern regarding how Moody’s processes Personal Data, or to request to review, correct, update, suppress, delete or otherwise limit our use of Personal Data, contact us using the information provided in the “Contacts & Queries” section below.
Company-Related Individuals may also have the right to complain to their local data protection authority if they have concerns about how we process Personal Data. However, we hope we can resolve any queries or concerns Company-Related Individuals may have, so please contact us directly in the first instance.
We process Personal Data in the Products under the legitimate interests basis of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) as it is within our and our customers’ legitimate interests to process limited Personal Data about Company-Related Individuals:
The Personal Data are stored in the EU. To transfer Personal Data outside of the EEA, Switzerland and the UK within Moody’s Corporation, we use UK, Swiss, and EU standard contractual clauses to provide an equivalent level of data protection. To request a copy of these clauses, please email us at privacy@moodys.com.
If you have any queries or complaints about our privacy practices or would like to contact us, to exercise applicable privacy rights, or any concerns regarding the data in the Products, please email us at privacy@moodys.com or write to us at:
Legal Department
Moody’s Corporation
7 World Trade Center at 250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
Phone: +1-212-553-1653 or 1-866-995-9659
E-mail: privacy@moodys.com
If you choose to contact Moody’s via e-mail about this Privacy Policy, please mark the subject heading of your e-mail “Privacy Inquiry.”
The most current version of this Privacy Notice will always be available here. You can check the “effective date” posted at the top to see when this Privacy Notice was last updated.
We implement appropriate data accuracy measures to manage the accuracy and integrity of Personal Data in the Products, including using official original data sources (for example, national commercial registers), comparing data against multiple data sources, marking data as “historic” if it has not been updated within the last week, and the ability of affected Company-Related Individuals to access and correct (if required) their Personal Data. If you find any error in the Personal Data in the Products, please contact privacy@moodys.com outlining the errors and correct information. Note that where the Personal Data has been taken directly from an official source, such as a national commercial register, any corrections will likely need to be made directly with the source of the information, as BVD will unlikely be able to display information contradicting the official registry.
Please contact privacy@moodys.com for requests to access Personal Data, and for any other requests to correct, update, or object to processing Personal Data, to the extent that such rights apply under applicable law. BVD does not charge for such requests, but may request further information as necessary to identify Company-Related Individuals and locate their Personal Data. BVD reserves the right to deny unreasonable or unwarranted requests, as permitted under applicable law.
No, as explained above in the section “Personal Data Collected”, the Personal Data is collected from public sources (such as national commercial registers) and those sources generally do not provide reliable contact details such as email. Further, BVD does not have a direct relationship or nexus with the Company-Related Individuals whose Personal Data appears in the Products. Customers, who hold reliable contact details and have a direct nexus with those they look up in the Products, are required to notify affected Company-Related Individuals of processing their Personal Data, as required under applicable law.
No, as explained above in the section “Personal Data Collected”, the Personal Data is collected from public sources (such as national commercial registers) and those sources generally do not provide reliable contact details such as email, in order for BVD to contact Company-Related Individuals directly. Further, BVD does not rely on consent as the legal basis to process limited Personal Data appearing in the Products. As explained above in the section “Supplementary Information for the European Union, Switzerland and the UK”, BVD relies on the legitimate interests basis under relevant applicable laws.
No, BVD does not distribute the Products to the general public. Access is only permitted to authorized users who are subject to contractual obligations, including of security, confidentiality and appropriate use.
Yes, as explained above, for any privacy complaints or concerns, please email privacy@moodys.com or use the address or telephone number listed in the “Contacts & Queries” section above.