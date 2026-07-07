

Our customers include leading financial institutions, accounting companies and legal advisors, as well as companies in a variety of sectors and industries. Customers use data in the Products, together with other information, including information provided to them directly, other third-party sources, and general internet searches, for legal compliance, risk assessment and business intelligence purposes, including:



Compliance with law and regulation, such as know-your-client (“KYC”) obligations, sanctions screening, and anti-money laundering (“AML”) and anti-corruption and bribery (“ABC”) checks.

Risk assessment purposes, such as corporate credit risk, supplier risk and procurement risk.

Business intelligence purposes, such as information on the latest M&A deals, foreign direct investment, and patents held by companies.

Additionally, some of the Products may be used by customers for business development purposes.



We collect the Personal Data contained in the Products from a variety of sources, including third-party providers. Our customers are responsible for ensuring that their use of the Products complies with applicable laws and regulations.

Where relevant under applicable law, BVD is the “data controller” for the collection, aggregation, curation, and distribution to its customers of Personal Data in the Products, and customers are independent “data controllers” in their use of Personal Data in the Products. BVD does not make any decisions or recommendations to its customers. To the extent that BVD’s customers make any decisions using data contained in the Products, they do so using data in the Products with other data, including information provided to them directly, other third-party sources, and general internet searches.