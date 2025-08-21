Research Assistant

Moody’s Research Assistant is designed to amplify your expertise. From entity screening and credit risk analysis to portfolio monitoring analytics, Research Assistant leverages AI to navigate, scan and analyze the data you rely on to deliver the answers you need.

Gen AI-powered decision intelligence 

Stop gathering data. Start using it.  
Skip the heavy lifting with compiled company financials, proprietary research, filings, timely market data, and even web search, so you can dive deeper into your analysis.
Skip the sifting and get the answers 
Move quickly and effortlessly from question to clarity without wading through endless content.

Capabilities to streamline your process

Company screening
Identify relevant companies for informed research

Company analysis
Evaluate and analyze company and critical data

Credit risk analysis
Assess financial stability to evaluate creditworthiness

Portfolio monitoring analytics
Track portfolio performance to identify risks proactively

Thematic research
Explore trends and insights across key themes

Inform internal reports & communications
Support decisions and stakeholder engagement with comprehensive overviews and detailed data tables.

Analysis grounded in decades of experience
Test your assumptions and power your analysis with decades of analytical rigor and Moody’s advanced proprietary frameworks.                     
Dig deeper without slowing down  
Track sectors and companies' performance, compare peers, and discover the drivers behind inflection points with a new standard of depth and context. 
AI adoption is full speed ahead      
Help ensure your analysis is thorough, your impact is visible, and your productivity stays high.                                                                                                                               

Discover more with fewer clicks 

Multiply time savings across your business. Join the thousands of users embracing AI to upgrade their day-to-day. 

Data that matters

Moody’s propriety data includes 10,000 rated entities, 53,000 listed corporates globally, and 121,000 of the largest privately owned entities.

Moody's data and content

  • Company and Sector Research 
  • Ratings
  • Probability of Default (PD Implied Ratings) 
  • Company Financials spread to Moody’s Chart of Accounts 
  • Company Ownership Data

 

External sources

  • Your proprietary data via PDF upload

 

Company-issued content

  • Earnings call transcripts

Carry conversations with data

By leveraging natural language prompts, users can simply leverage these capabilities to fundamentally enhance their day-to-day across banking, asset management and corporate use cases.

Book & explore

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