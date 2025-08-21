Moody’s Research Assistant is designed to amplify your expertise. From entity screening and credit risk analysis to portfolio monitoring analytics, Research Assistant leverages AI to navigate, scan and analyze the data you rely on to deliver the answers you need.
Company screening
Identify relevant companies for informed research
Company analysis
Evaluate and analyze company and critical data
Credit risk analysis
Assess financial stability to evaluate creditworthiness
Portfolio monitoring analytics
Track portfolio performance to identify risks proactively
Thematic research
Explore trends and insights across key themes
Inform internal reports & communications
Support decisions and stakeholder engagement with comprehensive overviews and detailed data tables.
Moody’s propriety data includes 10,000 rated entities, 53,000 listed corporates globally, and 121,000 of the largest privately owned entities.
Moody's data and content
External sources
Company-issued content
By leveraging natural language prompts, users can simply leverage these capabilities to fundamentally enhance their day-to-day across banking, asset management and corporate use cases.
Get in touch or book a demo to explore how we can help.