Moody’s Corporation provides comprehensive perspectives on risk to more than 15,000 customers in 165 countries, including 97% of the Fortune 100. Founded in 1909 as a credit rating agency, the Moody’s Ratings division of the company continues to provide independent, forward-looking opinions on credit risk that help businesses, governments and financial leaders make informed decisions on borrowing or lending money. In addition to credit ratings, Moody’s offerings include data, analytics, and insights that help organizations understand the risks of doing business in an increasingly complex world, such as supply chain risk, cyber risk, compliance and sanctions risk, among others.
Published by Moody’s Ratings, credit ratings are forward-looking opinions of the relative credit risks of debts owed by companies, governments, or other corporate borrowers. Moody’s defines credit risk as the risk that a borrower may not meet its contractual financial obligations as they come due and any estimated financial loss in the event of default. Credit ratings provide market participants with a broad view of global debt markets, enable borrowers to develop and execute their financing strategies, and enable investors to consider where to deploy their capital.
Moody’s credit ratings span geographies and asset classes including bonds, mortgage-backed securities, and medium-term notes. They are assigned by rating committees comprised of analysts using transparent, sector-specific methodologies and correspond to Moody’s Ratings’ global long-term and short-term credit rating scales. Rating committees consider information from sources including ongoing confidential dialogue with borrowers, annual reports and other publications, agencies and industry groups, academia, and industry experts. Moody’s Ratings global long-term credit ratings are expressed on a 21-point rating scale that ranges from Aaa to C.
Moody’s Ratings rates various legal entities and debt obligations across industries and sectors, including publicly- and privately-held companies, financial institutions, securitized finance vehicles, project finance vehicles, and public sector entities including governments and supranational organizations.
In addition to credit ratings, Moody’s Ratings assigns outlooks to borrowers, which serve as opinions regarding the likely direction of a credit rating over the medium term. Rating outlooks fall into four categories: Positive, Negative, Stable, and Developing. A Stable outlook indicates a low likelihood of a credit rating change over the medium term. A Negative, Positive, or Developing outlook indicates a higher likelihood that the credit rating may change in the medium term. In most cases, Moody’s Ratings follows up on an outlook change in about 12-18 months.
Moody’s Ratings assigns credit ratings on global long-term and short-term rating scales. Long-term credit ratings are assigned to borrowers or debt with an original maturity of eleven months or more, while short-term credit ratings are assigned to debts with an original maturity of thirteen months or less.
Moody’s Ratings global long-term credit ratings are expressed on a 21-point rating scale that ranges from Aaa to C. Long-term ratings range from Aaa (highest quality and subject to the lowest level of credit risk) to C (lowest rated and typically in default, with little prospect for recovery of principal or interest).
Short-term credit ratings include Prime-1 (P-1), Prime-2 (P-2), and Prime-3 (P-3), which reflect a superior ability, strong ability, and acceptable ability to repay short-term obligations, respectively. Borrowers that do not fall within any of the Prime rating categories are assigned Not Prime (NP). Moody’s rating scale.
Moody’s Ratings credit ratings are determined by committees of seasoned credit analysts using transparent methodologies corresponding to the sector or category of the borrower being rated. Moody’s Ratings credit rating methodologies are publicly available and take into consideration quantitative and qualitative factors in determining the likelihood that the borrower will fulfill its debt obligations on time and in full. Once the rating committee makes a determination, Moody’s Ratings will assign the borrower a credit rating based on Moody’s rating scale.
A Moody’s Ratings downgrade means that a rating committee of credit analysts has determined that a borrower’s credit profile is relatively weaker, and that the borrower is therefore less likely to meet its debts on time and in full than previously expected. When a rating committee makes this determination, it will lower the borrower’s credit rating downward on Moody’s rating scale. Moody’s credit analysts continuously monitor credit ratings, and downgrades can be prompted by a range of factors related to the entity’s financial health, economic or industry conditions, or specific events.
Moody’s Corporation has several revenue streams, split between two primary businesses. The first is Moody’s Ratings, the credit rating agency, which is generally paid by debt borrowers to assign and monitor credit ratings. Moody’s Ratings also publishes in-depth research and commentary on credit related topics, which can cover individual borrowers, sectors or the wider economy. This research is made available on a commercial basis by the other division of Moody’s Corporation, which is commonly known just as “Moody’s” or, previously, “Moody’s Analytics”. Beyond the output from Moody’s Ratings, the wider Moody’s group also sells subscription-based risk management solutions to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and other market participants. These include vast datasets, financial modeling software, economic models, compliance solutions, and more.
Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Its shareholders include a mix of institutional investors, mutual funds, hedge funds, and individual investors.
Moody’s credit ratings – and the methodologies used to help determine those credit ratings – are made available by Moody’s Ratings for free and transparent to the public. Deeper research and analysis into credit markets and specific sectors of the economy are available to subscribers on a commercial basis from Moody’s analytics division. Moody’s other risk management solutions – including its datasets, economic forecasts, and risk modeling software – are generally subscription-based.
Moody’s (also known as Moody’s Analytics) is the portion of Moody’s Corporation that provides data, intelligence, and analytical tools to help business and financial leaders make decisions. Together with Moody’s Ratings, it rounds out the parent company’s integrated risk assessment capabilities.
Moody’s Ratings credit ratings have a strong correlation with actual default rates. The company’s own annual default study, which is designed to measure the predictive quality of our global corporate ratings, show that, since 1983, Moody’s average one-year default position (AP) is 91%. For 2024 alone, that metric is 95%. This statistic shows how successful Moody’s Ratings is in rank ordering borrowers and predicting which ones are more likely to default than others. A higher percentage shows a better rank ordering of borrowers and prediction of which ones will default. Moody’s makes all of its performance studies available through its regularly-updated Guide to Moody’s Default Research.
Individual and institutional investors use Moody’s Ratings credit ratings, industry research, data, and analyses to identify a wide range of investment opportunities and risks. Customers use Moody’s services to gain a broad view of the global debt market; create debt strategies; navigate market volatility; and to understand and manage risks associated with specific sectors, markets and industries.
Moody’s is a leading provider of credit ratings, research and risk analysis. It helps businesses, governments and other entities around the globe anticipate, adapt and thrive during periods of uncertainty and increased risk. Moody’s plays an important role in the economy by helping businesses, governments and financial leaders make informed decisions about borrowing or lending money. This in turn enables access to funding that is used for capital investment, helping to ensure that municipal infrastructure gets built, governments are funded, and businesses invest in the economy and create jobs. By providing rich data, expert analysis, and robust tools, Moody’s helps these stakeholders to unlock opportunity, advance their business, and act decisively.
Moody’s Ratings system for rating an organization’s or government’s ability to repay debt is based on a wide range of credit factors. Moody’s Ratings system is also standardized, which creates a basis for comparison among multiple investment opportunities. Put together, Moody’s services and tools offer transparency for the creditworthiness of capital market investments, helping investors make stronger, more informed decisions. These decisions help push the market toward efficiency and stability, as investors look to maximize rewards and minimize risk, and as borrowers organize themselves to attract the best loan terms.