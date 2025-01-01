Published by Moody’s Ratings, credit ratings are forward-looking opinions of the relative credit risks of debts owed by companies, governments, or other corporate borrowers. Moody’s defines credit risk as the risk that a borrower may not meet its contractual financial obligations as they come due and any estimated financial loss in the event of default. Credit ratings provide market participants with a broad view of global debt markets, enable borrowers to develop and execute their financing strategies, and enable investors to consider where to deploy their capital.



Moody’s credit ratings span geographies and asset classes including bonds, mortgage-backed securities, and medium-term notes. They are assigned by rating committees comprised of analysts using transparent, sector-specific methodologies and correspond to Moody’s Ratings’ global long-term and short-term credit rating scales. Rating committees consider information from sources including ongoing confidential dialogue with borrowers, annual reports and other publications, agencies and industry groups, academia, and industry experts. Moody’s Ratings global long-term credit ratings are expressed on a 21-point rating scale that ranges from Aaa to C.