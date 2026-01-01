Use of Moody's Content

Permission will not be granted through this process for use of any of the following Moody’s materials:

Pre-sale reports

All or any portion of a Moody’s presentation

Any of Moody’s Rating Methodologies or Moody’s Symbols Guide

Moody’s logos or trademarks

Moody’s materials that have not been previously published by Moody’s



Permission will not be granted in the following cases:

Include or use Moody’s materials within a prospectus, securities offering document or other ancillary offering or promotional document that is designed to support the sale of securities; or



Use of Moody's materials for litigation purposes.

Moody’s will not review or approve quotations, citations or references to Moody’s materials. You must consult with your own legal counsel to determine whether the foregoing constitutes “fair use” as defined by the US Copyright Act (or equivalent law(s) in the relevant jurisdiction).