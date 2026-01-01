Use of Moody's Content

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Request Use of Moody’s Content

Materials made available on Moodys.com by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and/or its affiliates (“Moody’s”) are subject to the website’s Terms of Use. On a case-by-case basis, Moody’s considers requests for permission to use its copyrighted materials in a more expanded manner.    

01 Make a request

To make a request

Complete Moody’s Permission Request Form (“Request Form”) in full, and email the Request Form to clientservices@moodys.com. Be sure to attach a copy of the Moody’s materials you are seeking to reprint to the Request Form. Incomplete forms will not be considered.

No special permission is required to link to Moody's materials on Moodys.com.

If your system meets these requirements and you are still having difficulty viewing reports or any other site content, please visit Contact Us and speak with your local client services representative.

02 Before you submit

Before you submit a Form, please note the following:

  • Your Request Form must be completed in full, with the Moody’s materials that you are requesting to redistribute attached, to be considered. Incomplete forms will not be considered.
     
  • Your submission of a Request Form does not constitute permission to use the Moody’s materials referenced in such form. Your request is not approved unless and until you receive express approval from Moody’s referencing this form.
     
  • A Moody’s representative will follow up with you if any additional information is needed and/or to communicate the status of your request.
     
  • Requests may take up to 2 weeks to process. Please allow sufficient time for review.
     
  • If your request is in the nature of a commercial license, Moody’s may elect to charge for your request, and will notify you of any such fee in Moody's response to your Request Form.
     
  • A separate permission is needed for each use of Moody’s materials. Moody’s consent to your request in one instance will not be deemed to infer Moody's consent to any other permission requests, even if the requests are similar in nature.
     
  • Any permission granted will be subject to Moody’s Content Usage Terms and Conditions that are included in the Request Form. Please review the aforementioned terms to confirm that you can comply with same before submitting your Request Form. Your submission of a Request Form constitutes your agreement to these terms and conditions.
03 Exclusions

Exclusions:

Permission will not be granted through this process for use of any of the following Moody’s materials:

  • Pre-sale reports
  • All or any portion of a Moody’s presentation
  • Any of Moody’s Rating Methodologies or Moody’s Symbols Guide
  • Moody’s logos or trademarks
  • Moody’s materials that have not been previously published by Moody’s
     

Permission will not be granted in the following cases:

  • Include or use Moody’s materials within a prospectus, securities offering document or other ancillary offering or promotional document that is designed to support the sale of securities; or
  • Use of Moody's materials for litigation purposes.

 

Moody’s will not review or approve quotations, citations or references to Moody’s materials. You must consult with your own legal counsel to determine whether the foregoing constitutes “fair use” as defined by the US Copyright Act (or equivalent law(s) in the relevant jurisdiction).

Request form