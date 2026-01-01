Use of Moody's Content

Materials made available on Moodys.com by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and/or its affiliates (“Moody’s”) are subject to the website’s Terms of Use. On a case-by-case basis, Moody’s considers requests for permission to use its copyrighted materials in a more expanded manner.
Complete Moody’s Permission Request Form (“Request Form”) in full, and email the Request Form to clientservices@moodys.com. Be sure to attach a copy of the Moody’s materials you are seeking to reprint to the Request Form. Incomplete forms will not be considered.
No special permission is required to link to Moody's materials on Moodys.com.
If your system meets these requirements and you are still having difficulty viewing reports or any other site content, please visit Contact Us and speak with your local client services representative.
Permission will not be granted through this process for use of any of the following Moody’s materials:
Permission will not be granted in the following cases:
Moody’s will not review or approve quotations, citations or references to Moody’s materials. You must consult with your own legal counsel to determine whether the foregoing constitutes “fair use” as defined by the US Copyright Act (or equivalent law(s) in the relevant jurisdiction).