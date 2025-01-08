Talk to our skilled professionals

Supplier risk management

Foreseeing and mitigating supplier performance problems and other key risks

In today's globalized economy, disruption in one part of the supply chain can have significant ripple effects, impacting businesses and economies across sectors and regions. A vast array of interconnected risks could affect supply chains at any given time. So, how can you ensure your company’s resiliency to near-term risks?

At Moody’s, we have the tools, experience, and capabilities to help you minimize your sourcing and procurement risks and tackle both predictable and unforeseen shocks —from operational and financial to compliance, geopolitical, physical and transition, sustainable, and cyber risks. Our solution covers lower tiers of your supply chain, as well as your own suppliers.


Leveraging our scorecard approach to supplier risk management, powered by Moody’s world-renowned analytics, we can help you identify, prioritize, and manage vulnerabilities, enhance your sourcing, procurement, and logistical processes, and anticipate disruptions. The result? Proactive supply chain risk management.

Make smarter supply chain decisions using value at risk

How we can help you to manage supplier risk

Supplier risk solutions

Gain a holistic view of your supplier risk exposure and act with confidence

With Moody's, you can...

Predict
Predict

Use predictive analytics and data to help evaluate supplier performance risk and identify suppliers with high likelihood of near-term financial and operational decline.

Prioritize
Prioritize

Integrate company data into risk management decision making. Prioritize risks based on your company’s risk profile and tolerance.

Mitigate
Mitigate

Leverage leading insights and knowledge. Implement mitigation strategies sensitive to your resource level.

We have a suite of services that address all the hot risk areas: Compliance (including sanctions and anti-corruption), Reputational, Sustainability, Resilience, and Cyber.

Company profile
Company profile

Our database of more than 570 million entities gives you insight into your suppliers’ risk level and helps you find new partners.

Financial and operating performance
Financial & operating performance

A supplier’s financial situation is the best predictor of performance issues. Our deep knowledge in financial risk modeling helps you see which suppliers are at risk of non-performance and take action to manage your risk exposure, using our menu of mitigation options.

ESG and sustainability
Resilience

Resilience is about being prepared for disruptions – including those created by suppliers. We model a range of factors affecting suppliers, including natural catastrophe events and logistical vulnerabilities.

Regulatory and compliance
Regulatory & compliance

The worldwide compliance environment is increasing in complexity. Our company database and workflow tools create a robust due diligence process for sanctions compliance, anti-corruption, and other supply chain compliance imperatives.

Reputational
Reputational

Reputational risk in the world of supply chain is related to key suppliers only. We strive to minimize white noise that usually accompanies efforts to identify reputational risk. Our media analysis aims to flag only developments that could have a significant impact.

ESG and sustainability
Sustainability

As companies increasingly look to their suppliers to help them meet their ambitious sustainabilityle goals, scores, ratings, and assessments allow you to identify opportunities in your supply chain.

Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity breaches of suppliers are a threat to your proprietary information  as well as their operations. An effective defense starts with segmentation of suppliers based on the sophistication of their cyber defenses. Knowing who is most vulnerable will inform the action you take to minimize your risk exposure.

Identifying, onboarding, and monitoring suppliers / supplier due diligence

Featured solution: Supply Chain Catalyst

The next generation data and analytics platform for supplier risk management

Explore Supply Chain Catalyst, our proprietary analytics and data platform for monitoring and managing supplier risk. Our cutting-edge solution provides you with a holistic view of suppliers across a multitude of risk factors, integrating risk data on over 570 million public and private entities globally from our flagship Orbis database.

Combining industry-leading risk assessment capabilities with robust company reference data and unique datasets, Supply Chain Catalyst offers a myriad of benefits, including:

  • The ability to measure, prioritize, and mitigate supplier risk exposures

  • A user-friendly risk dashboard or scorecard for individual suppliers or across whole portfolios 

  • Configurable reports, analytical graphs, workflows, and notifications

  • Supplier segmentation analysis to prioritize risks 

  • Corporate structure linkages to monitor subsidiaries

  • Sustainability scores along with assessments to inform your responsible sourcing and sustainability strategy 

  • Supplier screening to manage anti-corruption, compliance, and reputational risks

  • Cybersecurity risk assessment of key suppliers with cybersecurity ratings by BitSight 

  • Customized alerts to monitor your supply chain

Supply Chain Catalyst provides a 360-degree view of suppliers

The result: Enjoy a multi-faceted, robust, and efficient supplier risk segmentation, monitoring, and management process.

Manage supplier risk with data, ratings, and scores

A holistic view of supplier risk relies on robust, extensive data sources. Moody's provides:

448 million global entities

570 million

Over 570 million global companies and entities

316 million companies with ESG scores

372 million

Over 372 million companies with predicted scores

135 million quantitative ratings and scores

480 million

Over 480 million companies with Moody's Probability of Default scores

1.6 billion ownership links

1.9 billion

Over 1.9 billion ownership links, including over 218 million active ownership links

Events

Supply chain in focus

Join our latest supply chain in focus events and get deep insight on global supply chain risk management.


Experience live or watch on demand.

Join our latest supply chain in focus events

Thought leadership

Browse a selection of our supply chain thought leadership on topics including supply chain resilience, the early warning signals of supplier risk, sustainable risk in supply chains, and much more.

April 2025
The impact of tariffs on suppliers: strategies for effective risk reduction

Suppliers face rising costs and prices, distorted supply chains, and destabilized businesses following the introduction of retaliatory tariffs on most U.S. trading partners. However, they have measures at their disposal – from supplier diversification to pricing and contract adjustments – to lessen the impact. 

Learn more
March 2025
Resilience after disruption: Improving supply chain risk management after Covid-19

Amid disruption from demand shifts, as well as geopolitical and sanctions risk, learn how companies are reshaping global supply chains to remain agile in the post-pandemic environment.

Learn more
February 2025
Moody’s Maxsight™: The new platform to navigate global risks enterprise wide

Moody’s has launched Maxsight™ unified risk platform, designed to help businesses decode risk and unlock opportunity across third-party relationships, supply chains, and compliance processes. 

Learn more
January 2025
Transforming US ports: Tentative labor deal is a blueprint for modernization

On Wednesday, January 8, 2025, the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the US Maritime Alliance (USMX) reached a tentative six-year agreement.

Learn more
December 2024
Facing tariff pressures: The challenges and strategies behind U.S. companies’ moves to nearshoring and reshoring

With the upcoming return of the Trump administration and the expectation of increased tariffs on imports, U.S. companies are rethinking their global supply chain strategies. Many are already exploring or executing plans to bring manufacturing closer to North America, a shift that could lead to significant changes in supply chain structures and business operations.

Learn more
December 2024
Top 3 supply chain risk-related trends for 2025

At the start of 2024, we predicted that the three most influential challenges and opportunities this year would be strategic sourcing realignment dilemmas (including nearshoring, friendshoring and reshoring), tariffs, sanctions, bans and other restrictions; and GenAI.

Learn more
September 2024
Six supply chain strategies to implement amid US dockworkers strike

Dockworkers at US East and Gulf Coast ports went on strike Tuesday, October 1. John Donigian, Senior Director of Supply Chain Strategy at Moody’s, identifies six critical supply chain strategies that companies should consider implementing to navigate the situation.

Learn more
January 2024
Top-Three 2024 Supply Chain Challenges and Opportunities

For Supply Chain leaders, 2024 is already – with military action in the Red Sea - shaping to be a difficult year. What are this year’s toughest challenges and opportunities?

Learn more
January 2024
Moody's Recognized in Gartner's Market Guide for Supplier Risk Management Solutions

Moody’s has been featured in Gartner’s 2023 Market Guide for Supplier Risk Management Solutions—underscoring our commitment to helping clients effectively manage supplier risk and build resilience.

Learn more
October 2023
Top 10 supply chain risks that companies face 

Several factors are having a significant impact on global supply chains, often leaving companies high and dry. But what are the 10 biggest supply chain risks that companies face?

Learn more
July 2023
Why a supplier's financial health is your business

Learn how predictive insights can help signal a decline in supplier performance and, in turn, protect your business.

Learn more
June 2023
U.S. - China Relations: 3 Steps to Rebalancing Supply Chains

Learn about the three steps you can take to rebalance supply chains that may be unsettled by geopolitical tension.

Learn more
June 2023
Unearthing sustainability performance in supply chains

Data on companies’ sustainability performance has uses beyond regulatory reporting. This blog delves into the three operational benefits that supply chain data can uncover.

Learn more
May 2023
Is supply chain risk board-worthy?

Supply chain risk is now a consideration for the C-suite. Which supply chain-related issues can reach the board? And what can be done to effectively manage them?

Learn more
April 2023
Protecting supply chains against cyber risk

How can organizations proactively mitigate risks posed by breaches of key suppliers? Thanks to a combination of robust internal processes and Moody’s Analytics supplier risk solutions, organizations can be more effective.

Learn more
April 2023
Decoding cyber risk

With the frequency and financial cost of cyber-attacks rising, is your organization set up to address cyber risk.

Learn more
March 2023
Navigating Supply Chain Regulation & German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act

The German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act came into effect this year. Companies should make sure they’re prepared for further regulation and legislation worldwide.

Learn more
March 2023
What is enterprise supplier risk management?

What is supply risk management and how can an enterprise SRM program help your company? Learn more at Moody’s Analytics today.

Learn more
January 2023
Nearshoring and Friendshoring: What are the Risks and Benefits?

Sourcing from neighboring and/or friendly countries can have upsides, but there are also significant risks to manage.

Learn more

September 2024
From data to decisions: Why using value at risk calculations can bolster supply chain management

Read our latest eBook to discover how supply chain teams can make more transparent and cost-effective supply chain decisions by using value at risk calculations.

Learn more
April 2024
Nearshoring and potential trade triangulation

Exploring nearshoring’s impact in North America, this paper examines Mexico’s role and the risk of trade triangulation amid evolving global dynamics.

Learn more
March 2024
Geopolitics & supply chains

Geopolitical turmoil is upending suppy chains in the era of exponential risk

Learn more
November 2023
A practical guide to boosting supply chain performance

Moody’s new paper offers a step-by-step guide to building a robust supply chain risk management strategy.

This includes:

  • The myriad supply-chain related risks that companies today are encountering and possible methods of mitigation;
  • The steps that supply chain teams can take to establishing a robust supply chain risk management strategy;
  • Best practices for lobbying the board to greater investment in supply chain risk management;
April 2023
Industry insight into third-party risk management

Moody’s Analytics recently carried out a piece of qualitative research with 41 global corporations to delve into their priorities and processes for third-party risk management (TPRM).

We wanted to understand:

  • People’s current understanding and awareness of TPRM
  • How they approach TPRM and supplier due diligence today
  • The challenges companies face when onboarding and monitoring suppliers
  • What best practice looks like and what steps are taken to mitigate risk
  • Company attitudes towards TPRM, openness towards solutions, and perceptions of the benefits of improved monitoring

You can now access a copy of the research report and review its findings. If you have any questions, we’d welcome a conversation with you about your approach to third-party risk management.

March 2023
Resilience versus efficiency: the supply chain balancing act for challenging times

Learn more from the procurement and supply chain experts who joined our roundtable event to discuss the ways disruption is changing supply risk management, and creating opportunities.

Learn more
September 2022
Quo vadis supply chains?

Global value chains (GVCs) are experiencing a de-globalization and decoupling trend, and determining its impacts on trade systems and industry status is key.

Learn more

Ready to get started?

With our data and unifying tools and interfaces we can help you find the right solution so you can accelerate your supplier risk management objectives.

No matter where you are on your supplier risk management journey, we can help.

