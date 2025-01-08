In today's globalized economy, disruption in one part of the supply chain can have significant ripple effects, impacting businesses and economies across sectors and regions. A vast array of interconnected risks could affect supply chains at any given time. So, how can you ensure your company’s resiliency to near-term risks?



At Moody’s, we have the tools, experience, and capabilities to help you minimize your sourcing and procurement risks and tackle both predictable and unforeseen shocks —from operational and financial to compliance, geopolitical, physical and transition, sustainable, and cyber risks. Our solution covers lower tiers of your supply chain, as well as your own suppliers.





Leveraging our scorecard approach to supplier risk management, powered by Moody’s world-renowned analytics, we can help you identify, prioritize, and manage vulnerabilities, enhance your sourcing, procurement, and logistical processes, and anticipate disruptions. The result? Proactive supply chain risk management.