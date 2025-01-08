Use predictive analytics and data to help evaluate supplier performance risk and identify suppliers with high likelihood of near-term financial and operational decline.
In today's globalized economy, disruption in one part of the supply chain can have significant ripple effects, impacting businesses and economies across sectors and regions. A vast array of interconnected risks could affect supply chains at any given time. So, how can you ensure your company’s resiliency to near-term risks?
At Moody’s, we have the tools, experience, and capabilities to help you minimize your sourcing and procurement risks and tackle both predictable and unforeseen shocks —from operational and financial to compliance, geopolitical, physical and transition, sustainable, and cyber risks. Our solution covers lower tiers of your supply chain, as well as your own suppliers.
Leveraging our scorecard approach to supplier risk management, powered by Moody’s world-renowned analytics, we can help you identify, prioritize, and manage vulnerabilities, enhance your sourcing, procurement, and logistical processes, and anticipate disruptions. The result? Proactive supply chain risk management.
With Moody's, you can...
Use predictive analytics and data to help evaluate supplier performance risk and identify suppliers with high likelihood of near-term financial and operational decline.
Integrate company data into risk management decision making. Prioritize risks based on your company’s risk profile and tolerance.
Leverage leading insights and knowledge. Implement mitigation strategies sensitive to your resource level.
We have a suite of services that address all the hot risk areas: Compliance (including sanctions and anti-corruption), Reputational, Sustainability, Resilience, and Cyber.
Our database of more than 570 million entities gives you insight into your suppliers’ risk level and helps you find new partners.
A supplier’s financial situation is the best predictor of performance issues. Our deep knowledge in financial risk modeling helps you see which suppliers are at risk of non-performance and take action to manage your risk exposure, using our menu of mitigation options.
Resilience is about being prepared for disruptions – including those created by suppliers. We model a range of factors affecting suppliers, including natural catastrophe events and logistical vulnerabilities.
The worldwide compliance environment is increasing in complexity. Our company database and workflow tools create a robust due diligence process for sanctions compliance, anti-corruption, and other supply chain compliance imperatives.
Reputational risk in the world of supply chain is related to key suppliers only. We strive to minimize white noise that usually accompanies efforts to identify reputational risk. Our media analysis aims to flag only developments that could have a significant impact.
As companies increasingly look to their suppliers to help them meet their ambitious sustainabilityle goals, scores, ratings, and assessments allow you to identify opportunities in your supply chain.
Cybersecurity breaches of suppliers are a threat to your proprietary information as well as their operations. An effective defense starts with segmentation of suppliers based on the sophistication of their cyber defenses. Knowing who is most vulnerable will inform the action you take to minimize your risk exposure.
Explore Supply Chain Catalyst, our proprietary analytics and data platform for monitoring and managing supplier risk. Our cutting-edge solution provides you with a holistic view of suppliers across a multitude of risk factors, integrating risk data on over 570 million public and private entities globally from our flagship Orbis database.
Combining industry-leading risk assessment capabilities with robust company reference data and unique datasets, Supply Chain Catalyst offers a myriad of benefits, including:
The ability to measure, prioritize, and mitigate supplier risk exposures
A user-friendly risk dashboard or scorecard for individual suppliers or across whole portfolios
Configurable reports, analytical graphs, workflows, and notifications
Supplier segmentation analysis to prioritize risks
Corporate structure linkages to monitor subsidiaries
Sustainability scores along with assessments to inform your responsible sourcing and sustainability strategy
Supplier screening to manage anti-corruption, compliance, and reputational risks
Cybersecurity risk assessment of key suppliers with cybersecurity ratings by BitSight
Customized alerts to monitor your supply chain
The result: Enjoy a multi-faceted, robust, and efficient supplier risk segmentation, monitoring, and management process.
A holistic view of supplier risk relies on robust, extensive data sources. Moody's provides:
Over 570 million global companies and entities
Over 372 million companies with predicted scores
Over 480 million companies with Moody's Probability of Default scores
Over 1.9 billion ownership links, including over 218 million active ownership links
Join our latest supply chain in focus events and get deep insight on global supply chain risk management.
Experience live or watch on demand.
Browse a selection of our supply chain thought leadership on topics including supply chain resilience, the early warning signals of supplier risk, sustainable risk in supply chains, and much more.
Suppliers face rising costs and prices, distorted supply chains, and destabilized businesses following the introduction of retaliatory tariffs on most U.S. trading partners. However, they have measures at their disposal – from supplier diversification to pricing and contract adjustments – to lessen the impact.
Amid disruption from demand shifts, as well as geopolitical and sanctions risk, learn how companies are reshaping global supply chains to remain agile in the post-pandemic environment.
Moody’s has launched Maxsight™ unified risk platform, designed to help businesses decode risk and unlock opportunity across third-party relationships, supply chains, and compliance processes.
On Wednesday, January 8, 2025, the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the US Maritime Alliance (USMX) reached a tentative six-year agreement.
With the upcoming return of the Trump administration and the expectation of increased tariffs on imports, U.S. companies are rethinking their global supply chain strategies. Many are already exploring or executing plans to bring manufacturing closer to North America, a shift that could lead to significant changes in supply chain structures and business operations.
At the start of 2024, we predicted that the three most influential challenges and opportunities this year would be strategic sourcing realignment dilemmas (including nearshoring, friendshoring and reshoring), tariffs, sanctions, bans and other restrictions; and GenAI.
Dockworkers at US East and Gulf Coast ports went on strike Tuesday, October 1. John Donigian, Senior Director of Supply Chain Strategy at Moody’s, identifies six critical supply chain strategies that companies should consider implementing to navigate the situation.
For Supply Chain leaders, 2024 is already – with military action in the Red Sea - shaping to be a difficult year. What are this year’s toughest challenges and opportunities?
Moody’s has been featured in Gartner’s 2023 Market Guide for Supplier Risk Management Solutions—underscoring our commitment to helping clients effectively manage supplier risk and build resilience.
Several factors are having a significant impact on global supply chains, often leaving companies high and dry. But what are the 10 biggest supply chain risks that companies face?
Learn how predictive insights can help signal a decline in supplier performance and, in turn, protect your business.
Learn about the three steps you can take to rebalance supply chains that may be unsettled by geopolitical tension.
Data on companies’ sustainability performance has uses beyond regulatory reporting. This blog delves into the three operational benefits that supply chain data can uncover.
Supply chain risk is now a consideration for the C-suite. Which supply chain-related issues can reach the board? And what can be done to effectively manage them?
How can organizations proactively mitigate risks posed by breaches of key suppliers? Thanks to a combination of robust internal processes and Moody’s Analytics supplier risk solutions, organizations can be more effective.
With the frequency and financial cost of cyber-attacks rising, is your organization set up to address cyber risk.
The German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act came into effect this year. Companies should make sure they’re prepared for further regulation and legislation worldwide.
What is supply risk management and how can an enterprise SRM program help your company? Learn more at Moody’s Analytics today.
Sourcing from neighboring and/or friendly countries can have upsides, but there are also significant risks to manage.
Read our latest eBook to discover how supply chain teams can make more transparent and cost-effective supply chain decisions by using value at risk calculations.
Exploring nearshoring’s impact in North America, this paper examines Mexico’s role and the risk of trade triangulation amid evolving global dynamics.
Geopolitical turmoil is upending suppy chains in the era of exponential risk
Moody’s new paper offers a step-by-step guide to building a robust supply chain risk management strategy.
This includes:
Moody’s Analytics recently carried out a piece of qualitative research with 41 global corporations to delve into their priorities and processes for third-party risk management (TPRM).
We wanted to understand:
You can now access a copy of the research report and review its findings. If you have any questions, we’d welcome a conversation with you about your approach to third-party risk management.
Learn more from the procurement and supply chain experts who joined our roundtable event to discuss the ways disruption is changing supply risk management, and creating opportunities.
Global value chains (GVCs) are experiencing a de-globalization and decoupling trend, and determining its impacts on trade systems and industry status is key.
With our data and unifying tools and interfaces we can help you find the right solution so you can accelerate your supplier risk management objectives.
No matter where you are on your supplier risk management journey, we can help.