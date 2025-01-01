The data landscape is changing rapidly, redefining what it means to be data driven.
Moody’s is a leading global provider of data and analytical solutions designed to help your company gain insight, drive efficiency, and make risk assessment decisions with confidence.
We simplify the data-driven decision-making process, so that it’s easy, efficient, and transformative.
We help you enhance and transform your in-house data into a reliable dataset, so that you can make risk decisions with confidence. Professionals across industries use our data solutions to make key business decisions.
With more than 580 million entities and companies within Orbis, Moody's now delivers even more extensive data for our customers. More data means more actionable insights to manage risk, act decisively and advance their business.
Orbis can help you find, analyze, and compare companies across the globe for more confident and efficient decision making.
Our customers need to access data and insights that help them make more informed decisions.
We continuously source data from both internal and external sources—optimizing it to create an accessible and valuable data repository. Our private and public entity database is one of the world's largest, comprising over 580 million entities, nearly 400 million individuals, and 1.8 billion ownership links. It includes company financials, mergers and acquisitions, patent and intellectual property information, as well as spending and payment data.
We offer credit ratings by Moody’s Ratings for listed companies and governments worldwide, real-time news solutions, and an array of ratings and scores as well as physical and transition risk data—enabling a holistic risk assessment for your business.
Customers use our data to perform a variety of functions, including bank underwriting, supplier risk management, master data management, tax and transfer pricing, and corporate finance/M&A.
Our diverse and proprietary data sets, linked by unique identifiers that make them interoperable, enable efficient operations and more accurate delivery of these essential business functions.
We offer securities data and real-time news for asset management and investment, entity data for research and market intelligence, patent data for intellectual property analysis, payments data for trade credit evaluations, and many more specialized data sets for critical business functions.
Our customers primarily collect data from their own businesses, which can lead to incomplete, outdated, or biased data sets that impact the quality of their analyses.
Our extensive coverage, including proprietary data, detailed firmographics, and financials sourced from numerous trusted information providers, enables us to enhance your data quality. We continually enrich existing datasets by adding new data such as cyber scores, probability of default scores, affiliate ratings, and more.
We offer robust and relevant data on hundreds of millions of entities and thousands of securities worldwide, helping your business generate insights, facilitate workflows, complement systems, inform teams, and streamline decision making.
Our customers often struggle to combine diverse data sets and create the insights they need to manage risks and capture new opportunities.
Our data is compatible and easily integrated, allowing you to create 'golden records' for customers, suppliers, and partners. These records break down data silos and streamline governance and adjudication processes, leading to reduced risks and increased efficiencies for your business.
We offer standardized and consistent firmographic, financial, ownership, and securities data for hundreds of millions of entities worldwide.
Our customers often have projects with specific infrastructure requirements.
Our diverse data and technology solutions help you ensure your project’s success by selecting the best tools for your data ecosystem.
We offer expert support services to enhance your data experience, including industry-standard formatting and delivery methods and innovative technology solutions to meet your unique data needs.
Whether you prefer to pull data yourself, via our web interfaces, APIs or industry connectors, or prefer to have it pushed to your existing infrastructure via our bulk feed, cloud or real-time delivery, we have many ways to connect. We also deliver data through our extensive global partnership network.
Our data supports corporations across domains, including supplier risk, sales, marketing, credit and finance, and compliance.
Companies utilize our data for a competitive edge. We help them make informed, risk-mitigated decisions, strengthen customer relationships, and ensure sustained growth.
Our data supports government agencies across domains, including security, trade, investments, policy formulation, financial management, and educational research.
Government agencies utilize our verifiable datasets at both micro and macro levels. These encompass technology insights, credit, financial, and reputational risk assessments, environmental data and data related to foreign direct investments, complex corporate structures, mergers and acquisitions, patent and intellectual property, Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs), sanctions, and adverse media incidents.
Our data supports banks across domains, including credit assessment, lending, portfolio monitoring and management, and regulatory compliance.
Banks and financial institutions rely on utilize our data to help accelerate decision making, discover new business opportunities, fuel credit risk and compliance models, enhance master data, and more. Our data solutions help banks verify the legal identities of borrowers, evaluate their financial resources and exposures, establish pricing and terms, set credit limits for both borrowers and their corporate groups, and support compliance with regulatory obligations.
Moody's market-leading data solutions help insurers, reinsurers, and brokers to gain differentiated, real-time understanding of exposure risks and extensive public and private entity business risks to reduce frictional expense and build consistency across their businesses.
With our data solutions, we can:
Provide global entity coverage of more than 580 million public, private, and government entities and firmographic data for 65+ millions of business locations
Deliver catastrophe information for every major peril and geography with minimal technical overhead or latency
Apply the same insights to analytics across underwriting, capital management, and reinsurance for full consistency without the latency required by manual processes
Integrate seamlessly into existing processes, providing insurers with extensive data coverage and powerful analytics
Inform third-party relationships and economic trends
Our data supports asset managers and investment professionals across domains, including asset selection, algorithmic trading, portfolio management, and custody and collateralization departments.
Asset managers and investment professionals utilize our timely and detailed data to construct portfolios that align with their desired risk levels. We seamlessly integrate our data into proprietary trading and portfolio management applications, providing a smooth and efficient workflow. Beyond traditional financial metrics, our extensive data resources offer a comprehensive view of risk across the entire organization.
When it comes to implementing a master data strategy, taking a phased approach is crucial for success.
Listen to a panel of experts — share best practices to help organizations achieve high-quality data and AI models that deliver business value.
Understand how verifiable, third-party information provides Al models with
accurate data to avoid false or misleading inferences.
Learn about the importance of grounding internal data with third-party data to ensure accuracy, enhance AI initiatives, and drive business growth.
Despite advancements in technology, poor entity resolution continues to have a significant impact on businesses, resulting in operational inefficiencies, regulatory pressures, slow time to market, customer churn, reputational damage, and hefty fines.
In today's data-driven business landscape, the importance of verifiable and trustworthy information can’t be overstated, especially in critical areas such as compliance, Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and supplier risk management. Our whitepaper explores the role of trustworthy data in compliance and third-party risk management, examines recent regulatory developments, and proposes best practices for ensuring data integrity and reliability needed in a digital era.
P&C insurers are increasingly recognizing the importance of corporate sustainability and the role that environmental, social and governance factors can play when identifying and managing risk to make more informed decisions.
