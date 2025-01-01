Effective third-party risk management (TPRM) programs encompass an end-to-end, integrated approach to managing a variety of risks throughout the lifecycle of third-party relationships – from up-front due diligence to ongoing monitoring.



It is imperative organizations have greater visibility into their universe of third parties – upstream and downstream. It is critical for organizations to understand risks and threats, and to protect their reputations.



Across all industries, examples of third parties include, suppliers, vendors, customers, distributors, agents, freight forwarders, customs brokers, and more. When it comes to third-party risk management, organizations should focus on all types of third parties equally.



Moody’s is uniquely positioned to help organizations take a strategic approach to third-party risk management, unify and automate third-party due diligence, and monitor in an ongoing manner the performance of third parties.

