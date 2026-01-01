AWARDS FOR

Moody's Corporation

Moody’s Corporation has been globally acknowledged for our workplace culture and contribution to sustainability.

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Information is Beautiful Awards 2025
Moody's Corporation
Information is Beautiful Awards 2025
  • Office Vacancies Data Story
  • Insurance Data Story
FCS Portfolio Awards 2025
Moody's Corporation
FCS Portfolio Awards 2025
  • Integrated Internal Campaign: Moody’s Rebrand
  • Out-of-Home campaign: Moody’s at the Oculus
  • Visual Identity System: Moody’s Visual Identity System
  • Employee Event: MetLife Stadium–Employee Event
  • Sponsorship Marketing: Moody's at MetLife Stadium
  • Online Video: Moody's Infinite Game
  • Websites: Office Vacancies Data Story
2025 Great Place to Work
Moody's Corporation
2025 Great Place to Work
  • Moody’s has been certified as a 2025 Great Place to Work and was named as 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York, based on feedback from current employees. The recognition highlights our continued focus on creating a positive employee experience.
TMI Awards - Best AI Innovation 2025
Moody's Corporation
TMI Awards - Best AI Innovation 2025
  • Moody’s wins Best AI Innovation at the 2025 Treasury Management International Awards
Glassdoor Best Places to Work 2025
Moody's Corporation
Glassdoor Best Places to Work 2025
  • Based on real feedback about our employee experience from current and former colleagues, Moody's ranked in the top 100 places to work by Glassdoor
Red Dot Award 2024
Moody's Corporation
Red Dot Award 2024
  • Moody’s honored with the Red Dot Award for "Brand & Communications Design".
  • One of the world’s largest design competitions, the Red Dot Label has become established internationally as one of the most sought-after marks of quality for good design.
Transform Awards North America
Moody's Corporation
Transform Awards North America

Moody’s has received brand-related awards from Transform Magazine

  • Gold: Best internal communications during a brand development project ‍
  • Gold: Best creative strategy (corporate) ‍
  • Silver: Best expression of a brand on social media channels ‍
  • Silver: Best use of copy style or tone of voice ‍
  • Bronze: Best brand evolution (corporate)
CDP Supplier Engagement Leader
Moody's Corporation
5X WINNER
CDP Supplier Engagement Leader
  • Moody's was named a Supplier Engagement Leader by CDP placing us among the top companies assessed for supplier engagement on climate.
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Internal Communications and Engagement Awards 2024
Moody's Corporation
Internal Communications and Engagement Awards 2024
  • Bronze trophy for Moody’s TeamUp® annual volunteering campaign
  • Category of the Best Internal Communications Campaign (large businesses)
America’s Most JUST Companies
Moody's Corporation
2X WINNER
America’s Most JUST Companies
  • Moody’s was named one of America’s 100 Most JUST Companies for the second consecutive year, recognizing Moody’s for our commitment to serving our employees, customers, communities, shareholders, and the environment.
  • The JUST 100 are determined by scoring performance in an evaluation of how well the nation’s largest corporations are performing on critical business issues.
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CEE Business Service’s “Best University-Business Partnership
Moody's Corporation
CEE Business Service’s “Best University-Business Partnership
  • Recognized for meaningful work done in partnership with Vilnius University Business School to support Ukrainian students in Lithuania.
Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices 2024
Moody's Corporation
3X WINNER
Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices 2024
  • Moody’s has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World and North America Index for our strong corporate sustainability practices.
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CDP Climate Change A List
Moody's Corporation
5X WINNER
CDP Climate Change A List
  • Moody's has been name to CDP's Climate Change List "A", demonstrating our leadership in corporate transparency and mitigating climate risks.
  • CDP assesses companies based on the comprehensiveness of disclosures, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership.
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Japan D&I Award 2023
Moody's Corporation
Japan D&I Award 2023
  • Moody’s have been recognized as ‘Best Workplace for D&I’ again by Job Rainbow in Japan

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Corporate Social Responsibility awards for Best in Biz 2021
Moody's Corporation
Corporate Social Responsibility awards for Best in Biz 2021
  • Silver award for CSR Program of the Year: Finance Forward Latin America
  • Silver award for the Most Innovative CSR Program of the Year: Generation Giga Girls (G3)
  • Bronze award Most Innovative CSR Program: Financing Your Growing Business
CEE Business Service’s Best University-Business Cooperation
Moody's Corporation
CEE Business Service’s Best University-Business Cooperation
  • Recognized for it's commitment to helping even more young people reach their potential through Moody’s partnership with ISM University of Management and Economics