Visual Identity System: Moody’s Visual Identity System
Employee Event: MetLife Stadium–Employee Event
Sponsorship Marketing: Moody's at MetLife Stadium
Online Video: Moody's Infinite Game
Websites: Office Vacancies Data Story
Moody's Corporation
2025 Great Place to Work
Moody’s has been certified as a 2025 Great Place to Work and was named as 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York, based on feedback from current employees. The recognition highlights our continued focus on creating a positive employee experience.
Moody's Corporation
TMI Awards - Best AI Innovation 2025
Moody’s wins Best AI Innovation at the 2025 Treasury Management International Awards
Moody's Corporation
Glassdoor Best Places to Work 2025
Based on real feedback about our employee experience from current and former colleagues, Moody's ranked in the top 100 places to work by Glassdoor
Moody's Corporation
Red Dot Award 2024
Moody’s honored with the Red Dot Award for "Brand & Communications Design".
One of the world’s largest design competitions, the Red Dot Label has become established internationally as one of the most sought-after marks of quality for good design.
Internal Communications and Engagement Awards 2024
Bronze trophy for Moody’s TeamUp® annual volunteering campaign
Category of the Best Internal Communications Campaign (large businesses)
Moody's Corporation
2X WINNER
America’s Most JUST Companies
Moody’s was named one of America’s 100 Most JUST Companies for the second consecutive year, recognizing Moody’s for our commitment to serving our employees, customers, communities, shareholders, and the environment.
The JUST 100 are determined by scoring performance in an evaluation of how well the nation’s largest corporations are performing on critical business issues.