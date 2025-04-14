In today’s complex world, where interconnected risks multiply and evolve, government agencies face diverse challenges, including advancing national security, fostering economic growth, and building resilience.
Moody’s equips policymakers, analysts, and investigators with actionable insights, robust datasets, and predictive analytics—to help you anticipate threats, safeguard critical interests, and seize opportunities for the public good.
We help government agencies: interpret national security risks; gain a clear view of complex economic trends; identify ways to modernize workflows; and advance prosperity.
In a world of evolving risk and manual bottlenecks, government agencies are vulnerable to evolving risks and inefficiencies in high-stakes scenarios.
Maxsight™ Investigations is an investigative workflow tool that helps government agencies and public sector entities make informed, analytical decisions by contextualizing raw business activity intelligence and offering the tools to turn data into actionable insights.
Our tax authority data, enriched with information on corporate structures, beneficial owners, intangible property profiles, M&A activity, sanctions, and enforcements, helps financial administrators increase taxpayer visibility to inform better decisions.
Our deep data intelligence and predictive analytics, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning-driven data, help defense, intelligence and law enforcement agencies to enhance the quality, efficiency and accuracy of analysis to strengthen strategic, operational and tactical missions.
Our datasets and predictive models help economists and policymakers perform complex analyses and gain reliable insights that enhance research projects, inform better decisions, and shape effective policy.
Our data and insights help government agencies foster economic growth, promote foreign direct investment (FDI), perform efficient FDI screening and safeguard critical infrastructure and technologies.
Our datasets, analytical tools, and insights help educational institutions enhance proposals, studies, and reports to produce innovative research that impacts economic and societal developments.
Our datasets and risk intelligence enable comprehensive economic analysis, rigorous assessment of financial firms’ risk management frameworks, and holistic identification of emerging vulnerabilities so central banks and financial supervisors can make informed policy decisions and take timely, decisive action.
Financial administrators use our tax and transfer pricing solution to efficiently manage the complexities of their responsibilities. Our solutions enhance their capabilities and enable informed decision making.
We provide robust tools and insights that improve visibility across tax jurisdictions and clarity on tax profits and liabilities, helping financial administrators act with certainty and stay aligned with laws and regulations. Our tools also simplify complex tax calculations, helping them achieve resource-to-cost savings.
From economists and academic researchers to policy analysts and supply chain managers, our data, robust analytical tools, predictive models, and insights help professionals from public institutions streamline and verify complex analyses.
Our data and research solutions help advance critical economic and societal decisions, including:
Helping policymakers evaluate the implications of their strategies and actions from an international perspective
Informing financial, tax, trade, fraud, and other investigations
Supporting academic research across a range of topics, from green innovation market development to the impact of recent economic shocks
Helping professors and researchers enhance proposals, predictions, studies, and reports
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) researchers, screeners, and investment attraction managers use our ‘Trade and Investments’ solutions to efficiently monitor foreign direct investments, decode risk for FDI screening, and unlock opportunities for economic development and investment promotion. Our solutions help empower smarter investment decisions that save time, costs, and resources.
We provide quality information, including 20+ years of historical FDI data and M&A data, and in-depth entity data for global ownership structures, helping users identify investment opportunities and macro-level trends for policymaking.
Maxsight™ Investigations integrates business records, public data, and trusted sources to reduce fragmentation, visualize hidden risks, and automate workflows, supporting proactive threat mitigation, enhanced due diligence, and streamlined investigations for government agencies and public sector professionals.
Moody’s helps public sector organizations build a holistic view of their supply chain risk exposure so they can anticipate disruption, enhance sourcing, procurement and logistics processes, as well as build resiliency.
Data is the backbone of the critical research and analysis that public institutions perform every day. From enhancing security measures and informed trade decisions to policy formulation, financial management, and comprehensive educational research, we help entities gain a more holistic view of the risks they, or their constituents, may face.
We provide a comprehensive cross-country, firm-level database for economic and financial research, enabling insight into firms' financial accounts, ownership structures, and the health of financial markets and their participants.
When combined with additional datasets on technology, credit, financial, and reputational risk, along with environmental and global data, we help government agencies and academic institutions get the critical insights they need to make smarter decisions.
Whether tax and auditing, policy formulation, regulation and oversight, or supplier risk management, government entities need to assess credit risk across a variety of domains.
Key highlights:
Moody’s OECD-compliant solution for credit risk and interest rate pricing
Credit ratings and research from Moody’s Ratings
Extensive credit research and insights on trends
Comprehensive data and analytical tools
Global macroeconomic scenarios
Credit modeling and scoring
Public agencies leverage our macroeconomic data and research as a critical compass to steer national policy, economic stability, foreign direct investment strategies, and other priorities.
With Moody’s, institutions can make more informed, data-driven decisions that underpin their strategies, facilitate international cooperation, and align their priorities with the broader global economic landscape.
Unlocking the full potential of physical and transition data is essential for government agencies aiming to assess the economic and financial impact of these risks.
In an ever-evolving physical and transition landscape, our solution helps equip government agencies with the insights needed to adapt, protect public welfare, and foster economic stability while aligning their objectives with sustainable practices.
President Trump’s shocking tariff hike has sparked a global trade war and significantly raised the odds of a global recession. In this webinar, we assess the current state of play and consider various scenarios of how the trade war will play out and what it means for the U.S. and global economies in the short and long run.
Join Keith Berry – Moody’s General Manager of Corporates and Government – for an exciting webinar during which you will get a premiere of Maxsight™; Moody’s new platform for unified risk management.
The anticipation of the upcoming election is on the top of everyone’s minds. Rightly so, as the decisions made in the coming weeks will likely affect every sector of our economy. Join us and be a part of the conversation by engaging directly with leading economic experts.
Join our webinar with economists Mark Zandi, Brendan La Cerda, and Justin Begley as they analyze how the Presidential candidates' policies could shape the economy.
Join us and gain valuable insights into how regulations from the SEC for the US, B-15 for Canada, CSRD for Europe and stress testing requirements for APAC are shaping reporting approaches across organizations.
Watch our webinar on-demand as Moody’s Industry Practice Lead Rich Graham explores groundbreaking research on suspicious corporate behaviors. Discover insights from analysis of 500M organizations, categorizing and quantifying shell company risks. Gain practical anti-financial crime strategies from global experts.
In a new era of evasion, we are helping governments and institutions take risk-based approaches to ensure the effectiveness of sanctions.
Financial crime poses a significant threat to government revenues, national security, and society more broadly, which makes it crucial for state departments and public sector teams to pursue swift and accurate investigations.
In the fight against organized crime, business activity intelligence is a powerful tool for investigators to identify, track and obfuscate criminal activity. Discover how digital footprints criminal leave behind in their daily activities can embolden an ongoing investigation.
Law enforcement and intelligence agencies are locked in a chess game with their criminal organization adversaries. To avoid detection and capture, bad actors rely on staying several moves ahead. For investigators, the enduring challenge is that the game has fundamentally changed – and not in their favor.
Explore how closely controlled corporations can leverage tax minimization strategies within legal frameworks. Learn about their unique tax risks and how Moody's data and tools can help tax administrations enhance oversight and compliance.
In today’s world, the defense sector has evolved into an extraordinarily complex and technologically sophisticated field. Modern threats extend beyond traditional warfare to include cyberattacks and many other forms of asymmetric conflict; a significant concern is the rise of disinformation campaigns, often fueled by Generative AI (GenAI).
Discover how Canada's top public pensions, the Maple 8, navigate risks and leverage opportunities to promote financial stability and growth.
State revenue collections will increase in 2025, although not as much as recent years. Modest spending increases, combined with high reserves and sound budgeting, will keep the outlook stable.
A Europol report, shared in October 2024, looked into the largest criminal networks in Europe to identify those posing the most serious threat. The crime networks were categorized by how agile, borderless, controlling and destructive (ABCD) they were.
Discover how Moody’s and IBM PLI are enhancing FDI insights with the Orbis Crossborder Investment tool, offering advanced analytics and robust data.
The rapid digitization of the global economy is drastically altering how we function at home and at work. Technology has reshaped business models, value chains, lifestyles, and daily work routines worldwide.
The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) recently published its 2024 Global Innovation Index (GII). This report analyzes current innovation, rapid technology progression, and the resulting societal impacts.
Discover 10 ways public-private partnerships enhance national security, from tech innovation to resource optimization. Learn how these collaborations provide a strategic edge in risk management and adaptability to emerging threats.
Data from Moody’s intelligent screening database shows a 42% increase in global Fentanyl and synthetic opioid-related risk events in 2023 versus 2022. The scale of the problems caused by illegal drug trafficking are significant and pose a threat to national and international security. Investigating and tackling the issue of the illegal drug trade is pressing. This new paper looks at the role data and technology can play in combating this trade - supporting investigations and spotlighting risks.
Discover the value of proactive supply chain security in government agencies. See how predictive analytics and risk assessment identify vulnerabilities and reduce cyber risk.
Moody’s intelligent screening database revealed a 23% increase in global human trafficking incidents last year. Find out how customs and border protection teams can combat organized crime in this new paper.
The race to power the future continues to ratchet up. Whether its powering green tech or increasingly sophisticated smart devices, the world needs ‘critical minerals’ to move forward.
GenAI will raise economic productivity-, but bring social risk and policy dilemmas.
Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.