In an increasingly complex, data-driven world, financial institutions must ensure the efficiency and accuracy of their financial, and regulatory reporting.
Moody's cloud-native technology offers robust tools to help clients automate, streamline, and enhance regulatory compliance and reporting for various regulatory regimes.
Through unified data, streamlined workflows, and efficient calculations we help banks and insurance companies achieve reporting excellence that delivers benefits beyond regulatory compliance.
With over two decades of regulatory expertise and experience, we provide data, analytics, and powerful workflow solutions that help banks and insurance companies automate, streamline, and enhance their compliance, financial, and regulatory reporting processes.
Rely on our regulatory expertise and experience to achieve precision, transparency, and speed in the measurement and reporting of regulatory capital for credit, market, and operational risks.
We help you to address the entire regulatory lifecycle, from data collection and validation to the execution of regulatory calculations under current and upcoming regulatory capital requirements, including:
The latest Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) standards and
European Banking Authority (EBA)
Capital Requirements Regulations (CRR)
As well as the national discretions of your domestic supervisors
All in a timely and cost-effective manner and in accordance with BCBS 239 and other data governance regulations
Ensure data integrity and governance protocols. Adhering to BCBS 239, our solutions ensure traceability, seamlessness, and cost-efficiency in data handling, setting a new benchmark for excellence.
Support resilience during regulatory shifts. Our interconnected solutions leverage advanced analytics to calculate and manage Risk Weighted Assets (RWAs) across all risk types, optimizing your capital and leverage ratios effectively. From managing large exposures to mitigating concentration risk, our approach is designed to keep your operations resilient and agile in response to regulatory shifts.
Use innovation to maximize your return on compliance investment. We use innovative technology – Gen AI and SaaS - to streamline your regulatory change management and reporting, enhancing data access and interpretation via natural language processing. This helps to integrate current regulatory insights into workflows, simplifying complex regulation requirements and significantly reducing research and traceability efforts. It also shortens implementation timelines and quickens User Acceptance Testing (UAT) for new regulatory or product updates, ensuring faster and more efficient compliance adaptation.
Adopt a proactive and innovative approach to regulatory capital management, and let our regulatory expertise, innovative technology advanced analytics, stress testing, and scenario analysis capabilities guide you through regulatory requirements with ease, optimizing capital efficiency.
In the rapidly changing financial sector, effective liquidity risk and interest rate risk management are crucial for stability and compliance.
Whether ensuring robust Liquidity Coverage Ratios (LCR), Net Stable Funding Ratios (NSFR), Additional Liquidity Monitoring Metrics (ALMM), or addressing BCBS standards for IRRBB and Market Risk Value at Risk (VaR), your institution requires a partner that understands these challenges and delivers actionable, integrated solutions.
By combining advanced analytics, comprehensive data, predictive modeling, and stress scenario analysis, we help banks anticipate, measure, and report potential balance sheet risks.
Apart from the deep expertise in balance sheet risks, our solutions bring you:
Economic and Regulatory Scenario Planning: Understanding that interest rate and liquidity risks are influenced by both economic and regulatory changes, we offer scenario planning, predictive modeling and stress testing that prepare you for a wide range of possibilities. This forward-looking approach helps you to identify and mitigate potential risks to support resilience.
Expert Regulatory Reporting Support: Our expertise doesn't stop at risk analysis. We provide end-to-end support for regulatory reporting, ensuring that your reporting for liquidity, IRRBB, and market risk VaR is accurate, timely, and fully compliant with both regulatory guidelines.
Technology-Driven Solutions for Efficiency: By incorporating the latest in technology, our solutions offer real-time monitoring and automated reporting for Liquidity, IRRBB, and market risks.
Rely on us to help you navigate balance sheet risk, adapt your strategies accordingly, address regulatory demands, and achieve resilience in this volatile financial landscape.
Use our streamlined and automated workflow to connect your calculation and reporting steps into one straight-through reporting process.
Rely on our regulatory expertise to confidently handle compliance within multiple jurisdictions and implementation deadlines. Report timely and accurately to the regulator
Stay ahead of regulatory changes by using our global regulatory updates monitoring service. We cover over 50 global regulators
Use our templates and other tools to ensure the efficiency of the reporting process
Rely on us for any of your regulatory, transactional, or statistical reporting needs
In an ever-evolving financial landscape, understanding and adapting to emerging risks and regulations is crucial for operational resilience and long-term success. Our advisory service helps banks to navigate the complexities of today’s financial risks and regulatory challenges, particularly in key areas such as Operational Resilience, Digital Assets, Cyber Risks, Sustainability, Physical and Transition Risks, and beyond.
Go beyond regulatory and leverage the insights received during the reporting process to better inform your business decisions
Communicate insights in real time to key decision makers within the business to complete the holistic response to the regulation and steer to profitability
Moody's regulatory financial accounting solutions help insurance companies address global insurance regulations, financial standards, and accounting frameworks for the measurement and reporting of solvency, insurance contracts, and capital.
Our models and data, economic forecasts, advisory services, and infrastructure solutions integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure—supporting insurers with the calculation, measurement, financial projections, analytics, and reporting to help meet regulatory compliance and financial reporting demands. These include requirements under IFRS 9, IFRS 17 LDTI, Solvency II, and other similar regulatory requirements.
Stay on top of the latest standards, rules, and regulations to keep your bank ahead of the curve.
This report examines the heightened regulatory scrutiny on lenders, especially those with significant commercial real estate exposure. It covers the regulatory landscape's challenges and how Moody’s CRE solutions can aid in adapting to these changes effectively.
In January 2023, the introduction of the IFRS 17 accounting standard created a notable change to the reporting, data, and accounting systems across the organization for (re)insurers in more than 100 countries across the globe.
This whitepaper highlights why banks must design a capital portfolio management framework to meet the new requirements imposed by the finalization of Basel IV.
Institutions of all sizes have raced to the finish line and wrapped up their annual capital plan and stress testing this April. What made this year’s exercise unique is that it coincided with the onset of the banking crisis.
Regulators are seeking to build more efficiency and resilience into the banking system. Lenders must keep up with a rapidly changing environment while also working within the limits of existing regulations.
The appeal of digital banks is that they are disruptive of the industry’s norms. But this is the very opposite of what is required by regulatory reporting.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) released the final ruling under Section 1071 stating that covered financial institutions are required to collect and report data on applications for credit for small businesses. While compliance departments are likely aware of Section 1071, lenders may not be, and it could impact them the most.
P&C insurers are increasingly recognizing the importance of corporate sustainability and the role that environmental, social and governance factors can play when identifying and managing risk to make more informed decisions.
We are delighted that CLAL Insurance in Israel has selected the Moody’s Scenario Generator for the valuation of their insurance liabilities under Solvency II and IFRS 17.
