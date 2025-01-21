Moody's logo
Cyber risk

The exponential rise of cyberattacks and ransomware has serious ramifications for businesses globally — costing them billions of dollars in losses, and threatening their long-term stability.

The imperative for business leaders and boards to assess, quantify, and insure their cyber risk is clear. However, without a reliable means to measure cybersecurity risk, organizations are exposed to risks arising from customer, supplier, and partner relationships that are integrated into their ecosystems.

Moody’s supports organizations and their insurance ecosystems to analyze, quantify, and mitigate firm-wide cyber risk and exposure, as well as integrate learnings across the business to inform key strategy decisions.

Cyber threats on the rise

A recent analysis by Moody’s Ratings reveals that 28% of collective rated debt, or $22.3 trillion, has a high or very high cyber risk exposure.

Our interactive report can help you learn more about which industries and sectors face the greatest risk of cyber threats.

Moody's Lending Suite

How we help

01 Credit ratings and research

In an ever-evolving digital world, Moody’s Ratings research underscores the critical importance of including cybersecurity in a comprehensive risk assessment framework alongside credit risk, operational risk, compliance, supply chain, and more.

Recent cyberattacks are yet another reminder of the impact cyber risks can have on businesses, from operations to the bottom line. Companies and organizations are also facing other looming challenges, including ongoing cybersecurity talent shortages and the advent of generative AI, which will introduce new risks.

02 Third-party risk

As organizations grow and their interactions with third-party entities intensify, they expose themselves to a broader spectrum of cyber threats. This can have serious consequences across the financial, technical, reputational, and operational facets of a business.

At Moody's, we can help you create a seamless and effective methodology to assess, track, and counteract these emergent cyber risks. With deeper insights into cyber vulnerabilities and a broader scope of risk assessments, you'll be able to make more informed decisions and help your organization become more resilient.

In addition, Moody’s has forged a strategic partnership with Bitsight, integrating its cybersecurity ratings and analytics into our suite of solutions, including Orbis, Compliance Catalyst, Credit Catalyst, Supply Chain Catalyst, and Passfort. Or, enhance your proprietary applications by integrating cybersecurity ratings directly into your workflows with Risk Data Suite’s Bitsight cybersecurity data feed.

Given the significant financial and operational consequences of a cyberattack, integrating cyber risk analytics into cross-business risk assessments is critical.

03 Cyber insurance steering group

Moody’s is launching a new Cyber Industry Steering Group to develop inititatives that will support the growth of the global cyber insurance market. The group will be anchored by leading market participants in the insurance and cybersecurity industries.

The Moody’s RMS™ Cyber Model uses a multidimensional assessment to identify and quantify key risk variables that determine the frequency and severity of cyberattacks. This includes a thorough assessment of threat-actor groups, human vulnerabilities, digital assets at risk, outside-in vulnerabilities, historical cyber incidents, loss process footprints, and the interplay with insurance contract terms. This proprietary research is embedded in an innovative risk modeling framework that can model individual and portfolio-level risks.

04 Cyber risk for insurers

The dynamic nature of cyber risk is reshaping the (re)insurance landscape, requiring a new paradigm of risk management to harness its potential for immense growth. Moody’s is at the forefront, delivering consistent risk quantification and pricing with detailed insights into both attritional and catastrophic cyber risks.

Moody’s provides an advanced and future-proof cyber risk modeling framework that is tailored to the (re)insurance industry’s specific needs.

Executive perspective

The sustained rise in cyberattacks impacts all sectors, globally. Capturing the credit implications of cybersecurity risk on our issuers is critical. Our analysts evaluate the effects of the ever-evolving cyber environment – be it legislation, regulation, or technological advancements – to keep the market informed and up to date.

— David Platt
Chief Strategic Development Officer, Moody's Corporation

News and views

article

Jan 21, 2025

 Moody's
Understanding the NIS2 regulation

The digital landscape is a constantly shifting one and the need for robust cybersecurity measures is now ever–present. The Network and Information Systems 2 (NIS2) Directive is the European Union's response to this development in use of technology in working practice.

research

Dec 08, 2024

 Moody's Ratings
Cybersecurity 2025 outlook

Cybercriminals will seek greater profits by targeting large businesses with higher ransom demands and using artificial intelligence to increase the volume and sophistication of their strikes.

  • Cyber risk
research

Nov 18, 2024

 Moody's Ratings
Digital economy 2025 outlook

Regulated financial institutions will need to quantify and manage risks associated with blockchain-based platforms.

  • Cyber risk
article

Mar 31, 2023

 Moody's
Decoding cyber risk

Given its potential to cause significant financial, reputational, legal, and operational damage, cyber risk is an existential issue for businesses worldwide.

  • Cyber risk
article

Apr 01, 2023

 Moody's
Protecting supply chains against cyber risk

How can organizations proactively mitigate risks posed by breaches of key suppliers? Thanks to a combination of robust internal processes and Moody’s supplier risk solutions, organizations can be more effective.

  • Cyber risk
  • Supplier risk
article
Moody's
Cyber risk and creditworthiness: A new era of risk assessment

The time is now to underscore the criticality of cybersecurity within a comprehensive risk assessment framework, which includes aspects like credit, operational, compliance, and supply chain risks, among others.

  • Cyber risk
  • Corporations
whitepaper

Sep 01, 2023

 Moody's
The impact of cybersecurity management practices on the likelihood of cyber events and its effect on financial risk

Understanding a company’s financial and technological exposure to cyber threats can help these market participants better prepare for potential cyber events and related financial losses.

  • Cyber risk
