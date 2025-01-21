The exponential rise of cyberattacks and ransomware has serious ramifications for businesses globally — costing them billions of dollars in losses, and threatening their long-term stability.

The imperative for business leaders and boards to assess, quantify, and insure their cyber risk is clear. However, without a reliable means to measure cybersecurity risk, organizations are exposed to risks arising from customer, supplier, and partner relationships that are integrated into their ecosystems.

Moody’s supports organizations and their insurance ecosystems to analyze, quantify, and mitigate firm-wide cyber risk and exposure, as well as integrate learnings across the business to inform key strategy decisions.



