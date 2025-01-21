The exponential rise of cyberattacks and ransomware has serious ramifications for businesses globally — costing them billions of dollars in losses, and threatening their long-term stability.
The imperative for business leaders and boards to assess, quantify, and insure their cyber risk is clear. However, without a reliable means to measure cybersecurity risk, organizations are exposed to risks arising from customer, supplier, and partner relationships that are integrated into their ecosystems.
Moody’s supports organizations and their insurance ecosystems to analyze, quantify, and mitigate firm-wide cyber risk and exposure, as well as integrate learnings across the business to inform key strategy decisions.
Leveraging cutting-edge technology and deep expertise, we offer robust assessments, real-time insights, and a wealth of data and analytics focused on cyber threats. Moody's helps you proactively identify and mitigate risks, fortify your defenses, and stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital landscape.
A recent analysis by Moody’s Ratings reveals that 28% of collective rated debt, or $22.3 trillion, has a high or very high cyber risk exposure.
Our interactive report can help you learn more about which industries and sectors face the greatest risk of cyber threats.
In an ever-evolving digital world, Moody’s Ratings research underscores the critical importance of including cybersecurity in a comprehensive risk assessment framework alongside credit risk, operational risk, compliance, supply chain, and more.
Recent cyberattacks are yet another reminder of the impact cyber risks can have on businesses, from operations to the bottom line. Companies and organizations are also facing other looming challenges, including ongoing cybersecurity talent shortages and the advent of generative AI, which will introduce new risks.
As organizations grow and their interactions with third-party entities intensify, they expose themselves to a broader spectrum of cyber threats. This can have serious consequences across the financial, technical, reputational, and operational facets of a business.
At Moody's, we can help you create a seamless and effective methodology to assess, track, and counteract these emergent cyber risks. With deeper insights into cyber vulnerabilities and a broader scope of risk assessments, you'll be able to make more informed decisions and help your organization become more resilient.
In addition, Moody’s has forged a strategic partnership with Bitsight, integrating its cybersecurity ratings and analytics into our suite of solutions, including Orbis, Compliance Catalyst, Credit Catalyst, Supply Chain Catalyst, and Passfort. Or, enhance your proprietary applications by integrating cybersecurity ratings directly into your workflows with Risk Data Suite’s Bitsight cybersecurity data feed.
Given the significant financial and operational consequences of a cyberattack, integrating cyber risk analytics into cross-business risk assessments is critical.
Moody’s is launching a new Cyber Industry Steering Group to develop inititatives that will support the growth of the global cyber insurance market. The group will be anchored by leading market participants in the insurance and cybersecurity industries.
The Moody’s RMS™ Cyber Model uses a multidimensional assessment to identify and quantify key risk variables that determine the frequency and severity of cyberattacks. This includes a thorough assessment of threat-actor groups, human vulnerabilities, digital assets at risk, outside-in vulnerabilities, historical cyber incidents, loss process footprints, and the interplay with insurance contract terms. This proprietary research is embedded in an innovative risk modeling framework that can model individual and portfolio-level risks.
The dynamic nature of cyber risk is reshaping the (re)insurance landscape, requiring a new paradigm of risk management to harness its potential for immense growth. Moody’s is at the forefront, delivering consistent risk quantification and pricing with detailed insights into both attritional and catastrophic cyber risks.
Moody’s provides an advanced and future-proof cyber risk modeling framework that is tailored to the (re)insurance industry’s specific needs.
MOODY’S RATINGS
Digital transformation is reshaping business and financial systems. As the market evolves, new technologies will impact credit markets.
The digital landscape is a constantly shifting one and the need for robust cybersecurity measures is now ever–present. The Network and Information Systems 2 (NIS2) Directive is the European Union's response to this development in use of technology in working practice.
The digital landscape is a constantly shifting one and the need for robust cybersecurity measures is now ever–present.
Cybercriminals will seek greater profits by targeting large businesses with higher ransom demands and using artificial intelligence to increase the volume and sophistication of their strikes.
Regulated financial institutions will need to quantify and manage risks associated with blockchain-based platforms.
Given its potential to cause significant financial, reputational, legal, and operational damage, cyber risk is an existential issue for businesses worldwide.
How can organizations proactively mitigate risks posed by breaches of key suppliers? Thanks to a combination of robust internal processes and Moody’s supplier risk solutions, organizations can be more effective.
The time is now to underscore the criticality of cybersecurity within a comprehensive risk assessment framework, which includes aspects like credit, operational, compliance, and supply chain risks, among others.
Understanding a company’s financial and technological exposure to cyber threats can help these market participants better prepare for potential cyber events and related financial losses.
Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.