Moody's logo
Americas: +1-212-553-1653 Japan: +81-3-5408-4100 Asia Pacific: +852-3551-3077 EMEA: +44-20-7772-5454
Contact

Credit ratings

As a leading global provider of credit ratings, research, and analysis, Moody’s Ratings offers valuable insights into the financial stability and creditworthiness of organizations, debt instruments, and securities.

Our credit ratings help inform issuers during the decision-making process to create timely, go-to-market debt strategies and capture wider investor focus. Investors gain a broad view of global debt markets through our credit ratings and research, helping decision-makers navigate market volatility.

Get in touch

Understanding credit ratings

As capital markets have become increasingly global and interconnected, investors face an extensive and often bewildering selection of investment opportunities.

Learn how Moody’s Ratings speaks to the relative credit risk of debt instruments and securities across industries and asset classes around the globe.

Products

01 Public credit ratings

Public credit ratings

Our public rating service can offer valuable solutions for entities seeking capital market access, allowing for public comparison to peers and other debt issuers.

 A public rating may help:

  • Issuers enhance financing with diversified funding options in capital markets

  • Provide market participants with an independent evaluation of credit quality at the issuer and instrument levels

More on public credit ratings
02 Private credit ratings

Private credit ratings

We offer a suite of private, monitored, credit rating services, including entity-level credit ratings for issuers, loan ratings for borrowers, and private ratings for investors. These ratings are distributed via a confidential data room.

Discover our suite of services:

03 Unpublished ratings

Unpublished ratings

Our unpublished rating services enhance lending decisions for borrowers and provide investors with access to private debt instrument ratings. These ratings are distributed via a confidential data room.

Discover our suite of services:

04 Other permissible services
05 Integrated services

Integrated services

IssuerFocus™

This is a secure cloud-based platform connecting rated issuers with the ratings and research information they need whenever they want.

More on IssuerFocus™

Evolving risk areas

As organizations, economies, and nations have become more intertwined, risk itself has evolved. With an informed perspective, leaders can more than meet the moment — they can anticipate, adapt, and ultimately thrive in this new era.

Who we are

Customer commitment 

The Moody’s Ratings Customer Commitment describes what you, the customer, should expect from us in our day-to-day relationship. While practices may differ slightly between our lines of business, the overall expectation and experience are the same. These are the standards to which we hold ourselves. We value you as a customer and seek to provide you with the highest quality of analysis, expertise, professionalism, and service.

A relationship with us means:

  • An experienced team
  • A clear process
  • A transparent assessment
  • A proactive and continuing engagement
  • Timely research
moodys
Meet our teams 

As part of Moody’s Ratings policies and procedures to safeguard the independence, integrity and quality of our ratings process, commercial and analytical responsibilities within Moody’s Ratings are segregated.

Commercial Group

Moody’s Ratings Commercial Group manages commercial relationships with issuers and other market participants seeking ratings services. 

Engage with us

Ratings & Research

The Ratings & Research Group manages the analytical engagement with issuers across asset classes. Our analytical teams ensure the integrity and consistency of ratings using rigorous and transparent methodologies.

Learn more

Moody’s Ratings by the numbers*

≈$75.8 trillion

total rated debt

33,300+

rated entities and transactions

190+

rating methodologies

52,000+

global event participants

1,700+

analysts

115+

years of experience

28,400+

publications

560

global events

40+

global offices

*Sources for "Moody’s Ratings by the numbers":

  • Moody's Ratings data as of 30 December 2024; Research and Events data covers the period of 01 January 2024 to 31 December 2024
  • All numbers are rounded

GET IN TOUCH

Speak to the team

Let’s discuss your needs and how we can support you.