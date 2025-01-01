Meet our teams
As part of Moody’s Ratings policies and procedures to safeguard the independence, integrity and quality of our ratings process, commercial and analytical responsibilities within Moody’s Ratings are segregated.
As a leading global provider of credit ratings, research, and analysis, Moody’s Ratings offers valuable insights into the financial stability and creditworthiness of organizations, debt instruments, and securities.
Our credit ratings help inform issuers during the decision-making process to create timely, go-to-market debt strategies and capture wider investor focus. Investors gain a broad view of global debt markets through our credit ratings and research, helping decision-makers navigate market volatility.
We provide organizations with a comprehensive perspective of the global debt markets through our global credit ratings and in-depth research.
As capital markets have become increasingly global and interconnected, investors face an extensive and often bewildering selection of investment opportunities.
Learn how Moody’s Ratings speaks to the relative credit risk of debt instruments and securities across industries and asset classes around the globe.
Our public rating service can offer valuable solutions for entities seeking capital market access, allowing for public comparison to peers and other debt issuers.
A public rating may help:
Issuers enhance financing with diversified funding options in capital markets
Provide market participants with an independent evaluation of credit quality at the issuer and instrument levels
We offer a suite of private, monitored, credit rating services, including entity-level credit ratings for issuers, loan ratings for borrowers, and private ratings for investors. These ratings are distributed via a confidential data room.
Discover our suite of services:
Our unpublished rating services enhance lending decisions for borrowers and provide investors with access to private debt instrument ratings. These ratings are distributed via a confidential data room.
Discover our suite of services:
Other permissible services (OPS) include non-credit rating products.
Discover our suite of services:
This is a secure cloud-based platform connecting rated issuers with the ratings and research information they need whenever they want.
As organizations, economies, and nations have become more intertwined, risk itself has evolved. With an informed perspective, leaders can more than meet the moment — they can anticipate, adapt, and ultimately thrive in this new era.
The Moody’s Ratings Customer Commitment describes what you, the customer, should expect from us in our day-to-day relationship. While practices may differ slightly between our lines of business, the overall expectation and experience are the same. These are the standards to which we hold ourselves. We value you as a customer and seek to provide you with the highest quality of analysis, expertise, professionalism, and service.
A relationship with us means:
As part of Moody’s Ratings policies and procedures to safeguard the independence, integrity and quality of our ratings process, commercial and analytical responsibilities within Moody’s Ratings are segregated.
total rated debt
rated entities and transactions
rating methodologies
global event participants
analysts
years of experience
publications
global events
global offices
*Sources for "Moody’s Ratings by the numbers":
Let’s discuss your needs and how we can support you.