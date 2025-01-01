As a leading global provider of credit ratings, research, and analysis, Moody’s Ratings offers valuable insights into the financial stability and creditworthiness of organizations, debt instruments, and securities.

Our credit ratings help inform issuers during the decision-making process to create timely, go-to-market debt strategies and capture wider investor focus. Investors gain a broad view of global debt markets through our credit ratings and research, helping decision-makers navigate market volatility.