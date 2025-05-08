Companies of all sizes face many challenges as they work toward their goals and are often impacted by factors beyond their control.
Moody's helps your organization proactively mitigate corporate risks, embrace innovation, and stay agile, so your business can navigate challenges and achieve sustainable growth.
With our robust data and integrated solutions, your company can boldly chart a path toward resilience and success.
We use our in-depth expertise, robust data and analytics, and innovative technology to help you detect and reduce risks that could harm your business or reputation. This leads to greater transparency and certainty across your company.
Compliance & Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) is a cross-functional challenge that requires a cross-functional solution.
Moody’s TPRM solutions can be tailored to the needs of your organization, helping your team uncover threats and protect your company's reputation.
In the emerging market of supply chain risk management, your organization must be able to quickly evaluate and measure pivotal risks.
Moody’s has the data and analytical capabilities to identify, anticipate, and manage potential disruptors to supply chain performance—helping you build resilience and keep your business moving.
From credit application processing to customer portfolio monitoring, Moody’s Trade Credit delivers the depth of functionality required for sophisticated global credit management with extensive insights and a flexible platform tailored to meet your specific business needs, big or small. Pairing predictive credit insights on over 528 million companies with cutting-edge software, credit professionals gain a comprehensive understanding of each customer’s creditworthiness in an easily accessible format.
Moody’s Trade Credit elevates your risk assessment’s precision and effectiveness with award-winning risk monitoring that will both increase your operational efficiency and reduce financial loss from customer nonpayment.
When your company faces uncertainty, quality global entity data reveals a fuller picture. This powers agility and intelligence, while helping you reduce costs and risks.
By using Moody’s data your organization can validate and enrich internal information. This approach allows you to develop full customer, supplier, and partner profiles using verified and standardized global entity data. It also helps streamline supplier/vendor decision making and speed up compliance and regulatory screening.
You can access data on over 462 million global entities, detailed corporate hierarchies and ownership structures, as well as data standardized for global comparability and interoperability.
Your sales and marketing team needs to be able to make informed, data-driven decisions that accelerate sales cycles and drive revenue growth and retention.
Moody’s offers a powerful comparable data resource on private companies. Our cutting-edge solutions help resolve existing data issues by highlighting duplicate records and companies that are out of business. They also merge different datasets across the business and add data like activity codes, company size and growth, corporate group details, and financial strength metrics.
Moody’s robust data offerings help your organization validate, enrich, and maintain master data—which serves as a trusted resource for making smart, data-driven decisions.
With one of the world's largest private and public entity databases, we hold a wealth of detailed information on over 462 million entities, 396 million individuals, and 1.8 billion ownership links.
Our award-winning data provides robust coverage and detailed firmographics from diverse sources. We continually update our offerings with new data sets, such as cyber scores, risk of delinquency scores, probability of default scores, affiliate ratings, and more.
Our custom solutions help drive greater efficiency and deliver timely critical insights. The data is easily available via a portal with data visualization capabilities.
In addition to helping companies quickly assess and monitor credit risk within their portfolios, our customers can also access a full suite of ratings, research, and models.
Key capabilities:
Moody's combines over a century of expertise in risk with advanced technology to give your business access to extensive data, actionable insights, and robust analytics.
Moody’s credit risk models, backed by our expert advisors and knowledgeable client support team, help enable organizations to:
Cover the full spectrum of credit risk, including retail, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and structured finance
Conduct model customization, validation, and benchmarking
Perform training, implementation, applicability testing, and validation support
For over a century, market participants have used our research to gain insights into market trends and assess and monitor the creditworthiness of investments.
Results of our study on priorities and processes for third-party risk management (TPRM).
Being able to conduct fast and efficient compliance investigations is an essential process for businesses in a landscape of ever-evolving risk. Organizations need robust data on third-party related risks as well as analytical solutions to provide the “digital leads” to understand and deal with high-risk situations and bad actors.
Modest but steady corporate profits and purposeful consumer spending will drive stable conditions in most industries in 2025. But the familiar list of geopolitical flashpoints keeps the mood cautious.
Moderate growth and stronger financing conditions support a stable outlook for EMEA nonfinancial companies in 2025. But trade policy uncertainty and persistent geopolitical risks weigh on prospects.
Robust GDP growth will underpin earnings in 2025, while easing interest rates support refinancing and funding conditions. Certain sectors will benefit from diversifying supply chains.
While economic growth will decelerate, stronger government stimulus and prudent financial policies will likely steady corporate performance in 2025. However, geopolitical risk has increased.
Discover the emerging game-changers that are taking the guess work out of credit management.
A supplier’s financial health will often determine their performance. Learn how predictive insights can help signal a decline in supplier performance and, in turn, protect your business.
When it comes to implementing a master data strategy, taking a phased approach is crucial for success. Just as you wouldn't run a marathon without training, transforming your data architecture requires careful planning and execution.
One of the primary responsibilities of credit managers is to ensure that their firm does not engage with customers who pose a significant risk of default. Companies with a higher risk of late payments and/or default on their obligations tend to also exhibit poor cybersecurity posture.
Party City Holdco Inc., the parent company of the popular party goods retailer Party City, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2023. The company joined a slew of retailers that have been struggling in the past year. Moody’s EDF-X early warning system captured Party City’s increasing credit risk as early as summer 2019.
New OECD guidance and increased scrutiny by tax authorities globally has made transfer pricing more complex while heightening the risks and consequences of not being able to justify whether such loans are priced in line with the arm’s length principle.
Physical and transition risk affects financial performance and subsequently credit risk of car producing companies. The actual impact depends on the location of production for the physical risk and on the mix of production between electric and non-electric vehicles for the transition risk.
Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.