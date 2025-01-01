Driven by the changing economic landscape and market volatility, risk has grown incredibly complex. Financial institutions face the need to manage this complexity holistically while remaining competitive.

Moody’s combines portfolio analytics and decision-enabling tools to support banks, insurers, asset owners, and asset managers in identifying, measuring, and managing risks and opportunities.

With over a century of expertise coupled with the benefits of scalable and modular technology, Moody’s helps financial institutions anticipate, adapt, and thrive in the new era of exponential risk.