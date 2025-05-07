Moody's logo
AI and GenAI

By leveraging cutting-edge GenAI technologies and Moody’s expansive data estate, we are redefining the boundaries of what is achievable for our clients. Our solutions deliver real results, powerful automations, and unlock fast, tangible insights across credit analysis, research, origination, monitoring, and much more.

Make it Real with Moody’s GenAI solutions

We’re making the promise of GenAI a reality today

For over 115 years, we've helped leaders make confident decisions. Now, we're continuing this legacy by combining the power of GenAI with our robust and trusted datasets to unlock powerful and transformative industry-leading solutions.

The GenAI Paradigm Shift: How GenAI is rewiring financial services

Moody’s GenAI-powered Research Assistant drives significant efficiency gains for financial services industry.

Up to 60%

more data and insights accessed by users

Up to 30%

time savings, improving decision-making efficiency

Over 90%

of platform usage spent on high-value analytical work

Moody's AI in action

Moody’s is at the forefront of innovation, leading the way in bringing AI and GenAI solutions to the market. Leveraging our powerful data, analytics, and capabilities, we’re uncovering new insights and efficiencies through this cutting-edge technology.

We've unlocked GenAI’s potential by combining it with Moody's extensive datasets to create powerful and practical industry-leading solutions you can use right now. Our solutions provide fast access, content relevance, quality assurance, and the ability to uncover hidden insights. 

01 Credit analysis

Credit analysis

Moody’s high-quality proprietary data combined with responsible GenAI technologies has ushered in a new standard of accuracy, depth, and speed across credit risk analysis. Save up to 30% of your time conducting research and analysis, and instantly discover insights from Moody’s research, ratings, and rating methodology key indicators. Run complex analyses on a company or group of companies based on predefined criteria, financials, credit risk metrics, and more. Generate custom reports to accelerate deliverables and access key information, including macro-, sector-, and entity-specific factors.

  • Moody's Research Assistant

02 Banking and lending

Banking and lending

Specifically developed for banks, we wove Moody’s Lending Intelligence into our suite of origination and monitoring solutions, which we designed to bring efficiency, accuracy, and insight to the forefront of your credit business.  

Origination

Our AI-powered origination solutions reduce manual effort and help achieve a more thorough understanding of risk so you can move from credit request to decision-making faster. Shift your focus to strategic tasks by automating financial spreading, improving overall data quality and consistency. Quickly generate a more comprehensive credit memo using GenAI and Moody’s content to compile data and insights from multiple sources and turn them into a fully written and editable narrative.

  • Automated spreading

  • Automated credit memo

Monitoring

Moody's AI-powered loan monitoring solutions help you proactively identify and mitigate portfolio risks with advanced early warning and covenant management tools. The power of AI and vast datasets supports risk prioritization by identifying trends and patterns across your portfolio, allowing for swift intervention. AI-assisted document validation and exception management enhance covenant compliance, promoting accuracy and efficiency. Moody's technologies shift risk management practices from reacting to market changes to proactively preparing for them.

  • Loan monitoring

  • Early Warning System
     

  • Automated covenants

  • Sentiment analysis

03 Insurance

Insurance

Staying ahead in insurance means not just managing risk but breaking down silos to create a unified view and see risk differently across a business. Moody's AI-based solutions are at the forefront of transforming risk assessment and management by embedding cutting-edge insights into insurers’ day-to-day workflows and tools. Discover how our technology can transform your approach to risk, enhancing both your operations and your offerings.

  • Moody's Research Assistant

  • Intelligent Risk Platform Navigator

  • Insurance Assistant
     

  • RMS RiskLabs

  • Sentiment analysis

04 Compliance and third-party risk management

Compliance and third-party risk management

In a highly competitive market, making informed and quick decisions about who you are doing business with is not just an advantage but a necessity. We designed Moody's AI-powered solutions to empower customers with deep insights and proactive intelligence, propelling your business forward with confidence. Informed by our key research around the use of AI in compliance, we continue to help customers evolve their strategy, navigate complexity, and unlock opportunity.

  • AI review for name matching and screening

  • Riskographies for concise risk profiles

  • Adverse media ingestion for know your customer and anti-money laundering

05 Business development

Business development

To enhance customer engagement and service delivery, Moody’s AI-based solutions leverage cutting-edge technology to streamline workflows, keeping your business ahead with the most relevant insights. For prospecting, efficiently identify targets using comprehensive firmographic, financial, and analytics metrics. Likewise, for pitch and early-stage advisory, generate bespoke company or sector research for client meeting preparation.

  • Moody's Research Assistant

Case studies

case study
Moody's
Nedbank saves time, improves consistency, and reduces errors with QUIQspread

Citing Moody’s superior experience in the industry and its deep database of millions of customer datapoints, Nedbank chose QUIQspread — Moody’s AI-enabled digital financial spreading tool — in its drive to work smarter and create better, more efficient internal processes across its lending workflows.

case study
Moody's
Automation, AI, and the future of lending

The explosive emergence of ChatGPT, Google Bard, and other remarkable, new generative AI applications clearly indicates the time of artificial intelligence has finally arrived.

Research and insights

blog

May 07, 2025

 Moody's
AI governance: Navigating EU compliance standards

Explore AI governance with insights into the EU AI Act for compliance officers and policymakers, ensuring regulation adherence for high-risk AI systems.

blog

Apr 09, 2025

 Moody's
Moody's trailblazing role in AI technology

Moody's is leading the way in the adoption of advanced technologies, as featured in a recent Harvard Business Review article. See how we're leveraging over a century of expertise to drive innovation.

whitepaper
Moody's
How to ground AI models with high-quality business data

Understand how verifiable, third-party information provides Al models with
accurate data to avoid false or misleading inferences.

blog
Moody's
Transform data into strategic assets

Learn about the importance of grounding internal data with third-party data to ensure accuracy, enhance AI initiatives, and drive business growth.

research
Moody's
How is GenAI transforming asset management amid regulatory pressures and ambiguity?

The asset management industry is at a pivotal moment, with technological advancements poised to fundamentally reshape the financial services landscape. Among the most transformative innovations is GenAI, a sophisticated technology that is redefining how asset managers operate, make decisions, and engage with clients.

research
Moody's
The rise of the digital colleague: evaluating companies with Moody's AI agents

Less than two years ago, ChatGPT emerged as a simple conversation partner. However, in what feels like the blink of an eye, it set the world on a whirlwind journey of technological change. Today, we find ourselves at the dawn of a new era where autonomous programs called AI agents, born from that chat tool, collaborate with us as digital colleagues. 

article
Moody's
GenAI powers new early warning alert as risks and uncertainty surround commercial real estate

Moody’s announces the launch of the new Early Warning System — a cutting-edge, GenAI-powered commercial real estate solution that monitors headlines and alerts clients, from lenders and asset managers to investment managers and insurers, to breaking news that may impact their portfolios.

article
Moody's
The ROI of GenAI in financial services: efficiency meets insight

In today's competitive financial landscape, maximizing return on investment (ROI) is essential, and generative AI (GenAI) is delivering beyond initial expectations. Financial institutions aren't just adopting GenAI to save time; they're using it to elevate the depth and quality of insights, creating smarter, more agile systems. 

research
Moody's
AI will transform financial analysis, giving tech-savvy investors an edge

Institutional investors are increasingly leveraging AI to enhance their day-to-day investment processes, and usage will likely soar as the technology advances. AI can automate routine tasks and uncover hidden patterns in vast datasets, improving forecast accuracy, aiding risk management, and optimizing investment portfolios. 

article
Moody's
“Disruption” doesn’t cover it: 3 ways GenAI is upending commercial real estate

Business as we know it is transforming with generative AI (GenAI). Simply put, it is shifting the way the world interprets information. Commercial real estate (CRE) is no exception. This report discusses a selection of the potential effects GenAI’s vast capacities can have on CRE.

article
Moody's
Roadmap to empowering your workforce with AI: how Moody’s Copilot ignited AI innovation

It’s time to turn the hype about AI at your company into real outcomes. While many companies spent the past year talking about AI, a team of innovators at Moody’s developed and quickly launched their custom enterprise Copilot to thousands of employees. The approach drove productivity and innovation across the company and led to a series of AI product launches throughout the year.

article
Moody's
AI’s potential to simplify investment banking

How are banks starting to use generative AI for efficiency gains? Sourish Sarkar from Moody's recently spoke to American Banker about how banks are using large language models to fulfil their sustainability investment requirements.

article
Moody's
Toward interactive smart screening with generative AI in KYC workflows

KYC processes can benefit significantly from GenAI chat-based workflows as they provide a natural, human-friendly user experience, and while we’re not there yet, Moody’s is exploring how best to harness these advancements in natural language processing.

whitepaper
Moody's
The era of GenAI-powered banking

While GenAI is anticipated to have a significant economic impact across all industries, the financial services industry — particularly banking — stands to benefit significantly.

