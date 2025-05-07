By leveraging cutting-edge GenAI technologies and Moody’s expansive data estate, we are redefining the boundaries of what is achievable for our clients. Our solutions deliver real results, powerful automations, and unlock fast, tangible insights across credit analysis, research, origination, monitoring, and much more.
For over 115 years, we've helped leaders make confident decisions. Now, we're continuing this legacy by combining the power of GenAI with our robust and trusted datasets to unlock powerful and transformative industry-leading solutions.
Moody’s GenAI-powered Research Assistant drives significant efficiency gains for financial services industry.
Moody’s is at the forefront of innovation, leading the way in bringing AI and GenAI solutions to the market. Leveraging our powerful data, analytics, and capabilities, we’re uncovering new insights and efficiencies through this cutting-edge technology.
We've unlocked GenAI’s potential by combining it with Moody's extensive datasets to create powerful and practical industry-leading solutions you can use right now. Our solutions provide fast access, content relevance, quality assurance, and the ability to uncover hidden insights.
Moody’s high-quality proprietary data combined with responsible GenAI technologies has ushered in a new standard of accuracy, depth, and speed across credit risk analysis. Save up to 30% of your time conducting research and analysis, and instantly discover insights from Moody’s research, ratings, and rating methodology key indicators. Run complex analyses on a company or group of companies based on predefined criteria, financials, credit risk metrics, and more. Generate custom reports to accelerate deliverables and access key information, including macro-, sector-, and entity-specific factors.
Specifically developed for banks, we wove Moody’s Lending Intelligence into our suite of origination and monitoring solutions, which we designed to bring efficiency, accuracy, and insight to the forefront of your credit business.
Our AI-powered origination solutions reduce manual effort and help achieve a more thorough understanding of risk so you can move from credit request to decision-making faster. Shift your focus to strategic tasks by automating financial spreading, improving overall data quality and consistency. Quickly generate a more comprehensive credit memo using GenAI and Moody’s content to compile data and insights from multiple sources and turn them into a fully written and editable narrative.
Moody's AI-powered loan monitoring solutions help you proactively identify and mitigate portfolio risks with advanced early warning and covenant management tools. The power of AI and vast datasets supports risk prioritization by identifying trends and patterns across your portfolio, allowing for swift intervention. AI-assisted document validation and exception management enhance covenant compliance, promoting accuracy and efficiency. Moody's technologies shift risk management practices from reacting to market changes to proactively preparing for them.
Staying ahead in insurance means not just managing risk but breaking down silos to create a unified view and see risk differently across a business. Moody's AI-based solutions are at the forefront of transforming risk assessment and management by embedding cutting-edge insights into insurers’ day-to-day workflows and tools. Discover how our technology can transform your approach to risk, enhancing both your operations and your offerings.
In a highly competitive market, making informed and quick decisions about who you are doing business with is not just an advantage but a necessity. We designed Moody's AI-powered solutions to empower customers with deep insights and proactive intelligence, propelling your business forward with confidence. Informed by our key research around the use of AI in compliance, we continue to help customers evolve their strategy, navigate complexity, and unlock opportunity.
To enhance customer engagement and service delivery, Moody’s AI-based solutions leverage cutting-edge technology to streamline workflows, keeping your business ahead with the most relevant insights. For prospecting, efficiently identify targets using comprehensive firmographic, financial, and analytics metrics. Likewise, for pitch and early-stage advisory, generate bespoke company or sector research for client meeting preparation.
Citing Moody’s superior experience in the industry and its deep database of millions of customer datapoints, Nedbank chose QUIQspread — Moody’s AI-enabled digital financial spreading tool — in its drive to work smarter and create better, more efficient internal processes across its lending workflows.
The explosive emergence of ChatGPT, Google Bard, and other remarkable, new generative AI applications clearly indicates the time of artificial intelligence has finally arrived.
Explore AI governance with insights into the EU AI Act for compliance officers and policymakers, ensuring regulation adherence for high-risk AI systems.
Moody's is leading the way in the adoption of advanced technologies, as featured in a recent Harvard Business Review article. See how we're leveraging over a century of expertise to drive innovation.
Understand how verifiable, third-party information provides Al models with
accurate data to avoid false or misleading inferences.
Learn about the importance of grounding internal data with third-party data to ensure accuracy, enhance AI initiatives, and drive business growth.
The asset management industry is at a pivotal moment, with technological advancements poised to fundamentally reshape the financial services landscape. Among the most transformative innovations is GenAI, a sophisticated technology that is redefining how asset managers operate, make decisions, and engage with clients.
Less than two years ago, ChatGPT emerged as a simple conversation partner. However, in what feels like the blink of an eye, it set the world on a whirlwind journey of technological change. Today, we find ourselves at the dawn of a new era where autonomous programs called AI agents, born from that chat tool, collaborate with us as digital colleagues.
Moody’s announces the launch of the new Early Warning System — a cutting-edge, GenAI-powered commercial real estate solution that monitors headlines and alerts clients, from lenders and asset managers to investment managers and insurers, to breaking news that may impact their portfolios.
In today's competitive financial landscape, maximizing return on investment (ROI) is essential, and generative AI (GenAI) is delivering beyond initial expectations. Financial institutions aren't just adopting GenAI to save time; they're using it to elevate the depth and quality of insights, creating smarter, more agile systems.
Institutional investors are increasingly leveraging AI to enhance their day-to-day investment processes, and usage will likely soar as the technology advances. AI can automate routine tasks and uncover hidden patterns in vast datasets, improving forecast accuracy, aiding risk management, and optimizing investment portfolios.
Business as we know it is transforming with generative AI (GenAI). Simply put, it is shifting the way the world interprets information. Commercial real estate (CRE) is no exception. This report discusses a selection of the potential effects GenAI’s vast capacities can have on CRE.
It’s time to turn the hype about AI at your company into real outcomes. While many companies spent the past year talking about AI, a team of innovators at Moody’s developed and quickly launched their custom enterprise Copilot to thousands of employees. The approach drove productivity and innovation across the company and led to a series of AI product launches throughout the year.
How are banks starting to use generative AI for efficiency gains? Sourish Sarkar from Moody's recently spoke to American Banker about how banks are using large language models to fulfil their sustainability investment requirements.
KYC processes can benefit significantly from GenAI chat-based workflows as they provide a natural, human-friendly user experience, and while we’re not there yet, Moody’s is exploring how best to harness these advancements in natural language processing.
While GenAI is anticipated to have a significant economic impact across all industries, the financial services industry — particularly banking — stands to benefit significantly.
