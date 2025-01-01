Access detailed data and forecasts that propel your organization forward and drive effective strategies.
We specialize in helping you understand current economic trends and future conditions, so that you can make informed, confident decisions.
With our economic data, forecasts, scenarios, and analysis, we help your organization minimize risk and maximize revenue at every stage of the economic cycle.
We provide timely economic data, forecasts, analysis, and insights, helping your organization confidently navigate the global market and effectively mitigate risk.
Award-winning economic and commodities forecasts to navigate the global market with confidence.
Our global historical database comprises hundreds of millions of economic, demographic, and financial time series. It serves as a foundation for analysis, forecasting, and model development.
Highlighted features:
More than 600 million time series covering 180+ countries
The most current data from primary national and multi-national sources
Timely updates guided by automated processes and rigorous quality assurance checks
Valuable data enhancements including seasonal adjustments, estimates, and history extensions
Documentation for each time series, including updated schedules and sources
Our powerful, web-based data platform is included with an economic data or forecast subscription. With it, you can view, manipulate, and automate the delivery of data, forecasts, and scenarios.
Highlighted features:
Gathers and downloads data by geography, release, and source
Transforms, charts, and exports our data in a variety of formats
Automates data delivery by email, SFTP, Amazon S3, API, or Excel
Our global economic forecasts and scenarios—built on our model methodology and our deep understanding of the global economy—help your organization perform “what-if?” analysis for risk management, compliance, and strategic planning.
Highlighted features:
Forecasts for 120+ countries, subnational areas, and regional aggregates
Includes a baseline forecast and 10 alternative scenarios as standard
Macroeconomic scenarios assessing threats from physical and transition risk
Documented model methodology, model validation, and scenario narratives
30-year forecast horizon
Updated monthly
For those who need more tailored insights, we also develop custom scenarios leveraging our modeling and analytical expertise, allowing you to stress-test portfolios and assess risks according to your firm’s assumptions, exposures, and needs.
Highlighted features:
Designed to reflect your portfolios, geographic footprint, exposures, assumptions, and overall business model
Comprehensive set of detailed economic variables
Fully transparent and documented methodology
Multiple delivery options
Our Scenario Studio platform and global macroeconomic model power unique, user-generated scenarios that enable your organization to create your own custom scenarios—individually or as a team.
Highlighted features:
Web-based platform that hosts our global economic model with full transparency
Provides rigorous governance controls, including detailed audit trails
Seamless integration of forecasts into your workflow through Application Programming Interface (API) and Excel Add-In.
Our fully validated Global Macroeconomic Model allows your organization to produce high-quality forecasts and scenarios for 120+ countries/jurisdictions and regional aggregates.
Highlighted features:
Tests shocks and analyzes assumptions using a comprehensive structural model
Globally linked forecasts promote greater scenario consistency in trade flows, financial markets, prices, and investments
Balances economic theory with empirical forecasting performance
Forecasts for 12,000+ series, covering roughly 95% of global activity
Contributes to stability and consistency within the business cycle through regular diagnostics
Enables cross-country comparison through a standardized and integrated modeling approach
Our forward-looking economic research provides your organization with a comprehensive analysis of the global economy, as well as thought leadership on national and local trends and events.
Highlighted features:
Single source for real-time analysis of global economic and financial market data, events, trends, and risks
Analysis of more than 300 economic releases and key events
Country risk scores and analysis for 190+ countries along multiple risk dimensions
Various formats including newsletters, outlooks, whitepapers, commentaries, trackers, and more
Exclusive regional economic events, webinars, and podcasts
Moody's specializes in applying economics to your business, so you can make informed decisions that minimize risk and maximize revenue at every stage of the business cycle. Our economic advisory services help you optimize your decision making by leveraging our extensive forecasting and modeling expertise for specialized projects and engagements.
Connect with us to discuss your specific needs.
Benefit from a single source for real-time analysis of key economic events and nearly 300 economic indicators by Mark Zandi and Moody's economists.
We help portfolio managers and research analysts make better investment decisions in changing economic climates with our market-leading macroeconomic solutions.
Our data, scenarios, and analysis enable portfolio managers and research analysts to monitor financial and economic indicators, assess growth and demand for assets, identify market opportunities for expansion, and evaluate future risk and return on investments.
We help banks and other financial institutions understand and manage risk, so that they can plan their investment, lending, and business strategies with confidence.
Our robust forecasts, scenarios, and insights assist banks with regulatory stress testing as well as Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS-9) and Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) requirements.
We help corporations make confident decisions in a world of uncertainty by offering robust tools that support a holistic view.
Our easy-to-access platform provides national and regional forecasts and timely insights. It enables corporations to monitor regional market performance and opportunities, anticipate demand and sales, and assess consumer credit risk.
We help sovereign and local governments, regulators, policymakers, central banks, and other government agencies make confident decisions in a complex economic landscape.
Our detailed models, forecasts, and scenarios enable governments to set policy, estimate tax revenues, identify emerging risks, and foster stability and growth.
Moody's extensive scenario modeling expertise and deep domain knowledge of the insurance market help insurers with their modeling requirements in many areas, such as:
Assessing the financial impact of physical and transition risk
Determining group-wide economic and regulatory capital requirements
Developing capital management strategies
Pricing complex embedded guarantees and options
These capabilities are fully transparent, integrated with our AXIS actuarial system, and supported by a range of content services.
Our scenario modeling framework ensures that clients can maintain consistent assumptions, aligned with current market prices, and extend them to cover all economies, risk factors, asset classes, and time horizons relevant to their assets, liabilities, and planning horizon.
This report examines the investment environment and tracks cross-border investment project, or CIP, flows in the GCC in 2023 using a unique dataset: the Moody’s Orbis Crossborder Investment Database.
Exploring nearshoring's impact in North America, this paper examines Mexico's role and the risk of trade triangulation amid evolving global dynamics.
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will pursue very different economic policies if reelected. Both have put forward a wide range of proposals to change the tax code, government spending, and trade, immigration and regulatory policies that if implemented could have significant impacts on the economy’s performance for years to come.
High-income households dominate spending, but the strong labor market is supporting spending by lower-income households.
We expect OPEC+ to maintain its production cuts through 2024, but we expect Saudi Arabia to end its excess 1 million-bpd cut.
September's consumer price index, as Moody's expected, showed a 0.4% monthly increase that held the annual inflation rate at 3.7%.
U.S.-China decoupling is underway, but only a small cohort of economies stands to gain.
Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.