In the dynamic global commercial real estate landscape, investors, lenders, and brokers must navigate groundbreaking shifts.
Moody's offers tools for commercial properties that deliver transparency and efficiency to all market participants.
With our integrated insights, analytics, data, and workflow solutions, your commercial real estate business can make better-informed decisions with speed and certainty.
We help investors, lenders, and brokers transform their approach to commercial real estate analysis by providing the most up-to-date tools, resources, and innovative, technology-driven workflow solutions.
Our Commercial Real Estate (CRE) tools empower users to collaborate seamlessly and manage tasks efficiently. These tasks range from property analysis and market research to lending, risk assessment, and portfolio management.
We offer state-of-the-art lending, risk, and portfolio management platforms that automate processes, and provide actionable insights integrated into workflows so lenders and investors can make swift, informed investment decisions.
By using Moody's CRE workflow solutions, our clients gain a competitive advantage. These tools empower CRE practitioners to make quick, well-informed decisions, helping our users stay ahead in the fast-paced commercial real estate industry and seize opportunities.
Our in-depth, timely insights help users identify trends, patterns, market dynamics, and emerging opportunities.
These insights also allow users to compare property and market performance against industry standards, which in turn helps them assess market competitiveness, make well-informed decisions about property acquisitions and dispositions, assess and mitigate risk, improve returns and optimize portfolio strategies.
With a clear understanding of market dynamics, CRE practitioners can better assess and mitigate risks associated with specific properties, projects, or market conditions, or identify underperforming assets, and align strategies with the changing market conditions.
We offer advanced data analytics tools and proprietary models, helping users to conduct detailed analysis, scenario testing, and predictive modeling for data-driven decision making.
Utilize advanced analytics capabilities to create a holistic view of your properties for improved screening and risk evaluation, capture evolving trends in your portfolio with our custom forecasting, and better prepare for any economic fluctuation or downturn.
Our tools help you drill down into granular insights or high-level performance analysis, as well as visualize and track key performance indicators (KPIs) with a centralized view.
Through these analytics, we empower you to have a more comprehensive perspective when evaluating investment opportunities, assessing portfolio performance, and optimizing risk management strategies.
Our CRE solutions merge vast datasets from dedicated researchers with robust analytics, delivering in-depth commercial real estate intelligence for every commercially zoned property and parcel in the United States.
From structural details to performance metrics, our CRE data provides a 360-degree view of the commercial real estate market. By tapping into our extensive data—which includes historical property performance, sales transactions, and new construction projects—you can clearly view market trends, identify timely opportunities, manage risks effectively, and focus on your next deal.
We provide in-depth knowledge and insights to CRE practitioners, enhancing their clarity and efficiency when making decisions and monitoring performance.
Lenders have access to timely market insights, comprehensive scenarios, and integrated data to simplify risk analysis, better inform decisions, and monitor portfolio stressors.
We help lenders identify high-value opportunities and make funding decisions quickly and accurately with intelligent solutions that leverage ratings information, property scoring, and risk metrics. Streamline processes with integrated data and automate workflows across teams with our API and open architecture data for faster turnarounds.
Moody's deep expertise and expansive data, including new and traditional risk metrics, allow investors to gain timely insights into CRE investment opportunities and stay ahead.
We support your specific investment process with flexible, scalable technology, an agile, customer-focused framework, and custom advisory services. Our solutions integrate data, analytics, and insights into workflows, saving you time by helping to reduce the amount of manual data entry in your team’s workflow.
Moody’s expansive data, research on market trends, and economic reports enrich the national database of property and listing information. As a result, brokers can perform multiple layers of analysis, gain new insight into the CRE market, and drive sound leasing and sales transactions.
We enhance your strategy using advanced prospecting tools and true owner, legal owner, and tenant roster details, along with an integrated suite of marketing and email tools, listing brochures, and one-click sharing. You can feature listings on your website with SiteLink or showcase commercial real estate listings in your community with EDCLink.
2025 revenue will rise for most US and European property types. For new CRE securitizations, issuance and leverage will expand. Among existing deals, refinance rates and delinquencies will increase.
While decline in demand for office space isn't a new trend, yet measuring the precise impact of this shift can be difficult. How many employees will return to the office? What days will they be in? Will work from home (WFH) persist?
Financial regulators have continued on their journey to address the financial implications of climate changephysical and transition risks, with US agencies making progress on the Financial Stability Oversight Council’s (FSOC) four step recommendations to build regulatory capacity; fill data gaps; improve disclosure requirements; and finally, assess and mitigate related financial risks.
Moody's, the leading source of insights on exponential risk and global provider of commercial real estate (CRE) solutions and data, and Zillow, the most-visited online real estate marketplace, announced today a mutually advantageous collaboration to enrich the data and insights available to both Moody’s CRE customers and Zillow’s multifamily rental partners.
he June 2024 FOMC meeting came to a close last week and left the CRE industry waiting for a clear signal of loosening monetary policy. Lower interest rates could lessen the negative pressure on property values and net income, lending and transaction volume, and loan delinquency rates.
In CRE, good and bad news come hand-in-hand. What’s bad for the retail sector might be good for warehouse performance; trends that put major metros at a disadvantage may be supporting success in suburbs or smaller cities.
Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.