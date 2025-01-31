In an increasingly complex and interconnected world, the insurance industry has never been more critical to our global economy.
As risks continue to grow and compound in unforeseen ways, risk selection, pricing, and management require greater insight than ever before.
Our combination of science, data, technology, and expertise provides insurers, reinsurers, and brokers with the ability to address their most complex challenges — helping close the insurance gap and drive performance.
Moody's highly differentiated solutions bring together software, models, data, analytics, and best practices, helping insurers, reinsurers, brokers, and other public and private entities make better decisions with confidence.
As today's risks become increasingly connected, Colin Holmes, General Manager, Insurance Solutions, Moody's, speaks to how Moody's is helping customers break down silos to create a unified view and see risk differently.
As new risks appear and old ones transform, Moody’s outlines key threats on the horizon
With over $22 billion of losses reported so far by insurers and reinsurers, the industry’s view of wildfire risk is shifting.
As losses climb, Moody’s outlines the key threats facing the insurance business.
We’re excited to announce that Moody's has acquired CAPE®, a pioneer in AI-powered property risk intelligence. This acquisition marks a defining moment in our ability to offer more insights and depth in property risk management and underwriting.
CAPE's unique platform delivers proprietary, instant risk insights at the individual address level. Their leading AI platform and ability to assess property characteristics, condition, and risk at scale, set CAPE apart in the industry. By leveraging the Intelligent Risk Platform™ and combining Moody’s catastrophe risk modeling experience with CAPE’s geospatial AI — we are introducing a new era of property loss estimates.
Moody's supports chief actuaries and their teams with our advanced actuarial solutions across the value chain, from pricing and product development to asset and liability management (ALM) and capital management to financial planning, valuation, and reporting.
We provide actuaries with sophisticated, integrated asset and liability analyses, the ability to easily compute results under multiple bases, and efficient calculations that deliver timely results.
Our solutions prioritize performance, ease of use, flexibility, robustness, scalability, and transparency to help actuaries project future cash flows, assess profitability, explore diverse scenarios, and efficiently create new insurance products.
In a rapidly evolving risk landscape marked by economic shifts, recent unprecedented natural catastrophe events, and growing cyber threats, (re)insurance brokers face ever-increasing customer expectations. With over 30 years of experience in providing sophisticated catastrophe analytics, Moody’s deeply understands broker market dynamics. As the partner of choice, we help brokers offer their customers an enhanced analytics proposition.
Moody's supports catastrophe modeling and exposure management by providing industry-leading science, an innovative technology platform, and a commitment to assist each customer to create and curate their own view of risk.
Moody’s models cover natural risks, including earthquakes, hurricanes, windstorms, flooding, wildfires, and forward-looking views of risk, in addition to emerging risks like cyberattacks, terrorism, pandemics, and more.
Our platform and collaborative applications consistently deliver each customer’s unique view of risk across exposure management functions so customers can make more informed risk management decisions with greater accuracy, efficiency, and confidence.
Moody's supports financial and accounting managers and their teams by helping meet their analytic and compliance needs for regulatory and public reporting standards and the associated internal analysis and decision-making.
Our solution suite allows users to project future cash flows, estimate actuarial liabilities and assets, assess profitability, and produce regulatory reporting for Solvency II, the Canadian Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test (LICAT), US GAAP long-duration targeted improvement (LDTI) liabilities, current expected credit losses (CECL), IFRS 17 for insurance liabilities, IFRS 9 for financial instruments, and more.
These solutions provide timely calculations and reporting that help financial managers assess risks, make informed investment decisions, optimize financial performance, and plan for sustainable growth.
Moody’s assists IT and data professionals by delivering a scalable risk platform backed by decades of experience. We engineered it to minimize the time, cost, and complexity of implementing mitigation strategies and managing your risk with innovative solutions.
With hundreds of deployments worldwide, you can access a time-tested platform that integrates with your workflows and libraries for automation, data integration, and representational-state-transfer application programming interfaces for real-time insights in your applications.
Moody’s can help you prepare for production thanks to proven data migration, configuration, custom development, integration, and change management expertise with our secure cloud.
Moody’s helps chief risk officers, heads of capital management, and their teams meet their enterprise risk management needs with a suite of risk modeling, analytical, and reporting tools that leverage detailed economic and market scenarios to provide a consistent view of risk.
Our risk modeling solution suite helps users assess, monitor, and manage the wide variety of risks the insurance sector faces, including credit, market, insurance underwriting, and catastrophe risks under risk-neutral, real-world, and physical and transiton risk-adjusted scenarios.
These solutions help risk management teams identify appropriate mitigation strategies, manage asset and liability interactions, and make informed decisions so their organizations can more effectively meet future insurance obligations and regulatory capital adequacy requirements while making the best use of available capital.
Moody's helps insurance underwriters select and screen the optimal risks for their portfolios and objectives with award-winning corporate entity data, superior exposure data, global hazard context, insights on emerging risks, and industry-leading science so they can price risk with confidence.
Our solutions increase underwriting throughput by automating workflows, providing extensive datasets for property and casualty lines of business, and leveraging our high-performance, scalable, and cloud-native architecture.
We offer a common set of analytics that creates a "currency of risk” for consistent communication within your organization and across the risk life cycle between primary insurers, reinsurers, and brokers to enhance decision-making.
Moody’s insurance underwriting expertise is rooted in industry leadership that encompasses the world’s most comprehensive data on companies as well as our award-winning modeling for natural disasters, physical and transition risk, cyber threats, terrorism, pandemics, and more.
Our underwriting solutions leverage over 30 years of catastrophe modeling, validated by actual losses, comprehensive public- and private-entity data, and cloud-native technology to quickly model interconnected risks so you can price risk with confidence.
Our workflow-specific applications help underwriters evaluate substantially more submissions across multiple risk categories so you can optimize your portfolio within the context of your entire business.
Moody's risk and capital management solutions for insurance help with all elements of the enterprise risk management framework, including identification, modeling, monitoring, and reporting of risks on an individual, portfolio, and aggregate level to help customers meet their future insurance obligations and regulatory capital adequacy requirements.
Our suite of tools covers actuarial and risk modeling, asset-liability management, natural catastrophe modeling, investment portfolio management, underwriting portfolio management, and capital adequacy measurement and reporting.
These tools help you assess the relevant risk factors under various scenarios to be used in processes within the insurance value chain such as pricing and underwriting, risk mitigation and solvency, and capital management.
Moody's financial reporting solutions provide advanced tools and platforms that help you manage data and assumptions and meet analytics and compliance needs for a wide range of regulatory and financial reporting standards.
Insurers, reinsurers, and consultants use our modeling solutions for actuarial analysis in the life insurance and annuity sector. We deliver these solutions through a system that prioritizes performance, ease of implementation, flexibility, robustness, scalability, and transparency, all while lowering the overall cost of use.
We help insurers in many areas, such as Solvency II, Canadian LICAT, US GAAP reporting LDTI, CECL, IFRS 9, IFRS 17, Task Force on Climate-Related Disclosures initiatives, and International Sustainability Standards Board reporting.
Moody’s customer due diligence and business intelligence capabilities provide a full view of risk exposure in your portfolio throughout the customer life cycle.
Our data and insights on individuals and companies across the globe include sanctioned entities, politically exposed persons, watchlists, corporate structures, and beneficial ownership. You can integrate this risk information with your own customer and prospect data to improve onboarding and screening efficiency, safeguard your organization’s reputation, and streamline your anti-money laundering and customer due diligence processes.
Moody's advanced insurance solutions include data on sustainability factors to provide a comprehensive perspective of pivotal risks, underwriting, and portfolio analysis based on Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials standards.
We assess sustainability risks and carbon emissions by combining public and private company data, and indicators using a specialized framework and cloud-native technology.
Our solutions help portfolio managers, underwriters, and sustainability officers overcome the practical challenges of incorporating sustainable finance underwriting and sustainability assessment and maintain compliance with reporting standards.
Insurers use our platform to integrate their own view of risk into their workflows and processes and stay ahead in an evolving market.
Moody’s catastrophe models, global physical and transition risk quantification, and scenario generators provide near- and long-term risk outlooks for these risk for both underwriting exposure and assets under management.
Our comprehensive models and scenarios help insurers improve risk selection, incorporate new insights into their views of risk, and optimize assets and liabilities.
Insurers use our models to understand, evaluate, and manage physical and transition risk in multiple regions; we model potential disruptive events, calculate the probability of occurrence, and assess the associated losses.
Moody's market-leading data solutions help insurers, reinsurers, and brokers gain a differentiated, real-time understanding of exposure risks and extensive public- and private-entity business risks to reduce frictional expense and build consistency across their businesses.
With our data solutions, we can:
Provide global entity coverage of more than 450 million public, private, and government entities and firmographic data for over 65 million business locations
Deliver catastrophe information for every major peril and geography, with minimal technical overhead or latency
Apply the same insights to analytics across underwriting, capital management, and reinsurance for full consistency without the latency required by manual processes
Integrate seamlessly into existing processes, providing insurers with extensive data coverage and powerful analytics
Inform third-party relationships and economic trends
We help insurers quickly access core credit information or explore a full suite of credit ratings and research from Moody’s Ratings. Insurers can also gain valuable insights into critical insurance topics and sectors, enhancing their understanding of relevant trends and drivers that shape credit quality.
By leveraging Moody's market and economic indicators, we provide timely alerts for credit deterioration and rating transitions tailored to the insurance industry.
Moody's extensive scenario modeling expertise and deep domain knowledge of the insurance market help insurers with their modeling requirements in many areas, such as:
Assessing financial impacts of physical and transition risk
Determining group-wide economic and regulatory capital requirements
Developing capital management strategies
Pricing complex embedded guarantees and options
These capabilities are fully transparent, integrated with our AXIS actuarial system, and supported by a range of content services.
Our scenario modeling framework helps customers maintain consistent assumptions — aligned with current market prices — and extend them to cover all economies, risk factors, asset classes, and time horizons relevant to their assets, liabilities, and planning horizons.
The article discusses the critical link between corporate bankruptcy and D&O insurance claims, highlighting how economic downturns lead to increased bankruptcies and subsequent D&O litigation. It emphasizes the growing importance of predictive tools like Moody's EDF-X™ Early Warning System in assessing bankruptcy risk, particularly for SMEs.
The article highlights the growing interconnection between cyber risk and D&O insurance in the digital age. It cites industry reports showing increased frequency and severity of cyber incidents, leading to D&O claims. Regulatory changes and shareholder actions further complicate the landscape.
This article explores new sources of D&O risk such as greenwashing. We take a look at how greenwashing lawsuits are reshaping D&O insurance, with insights into emerging litigation risks and strategies for effective risk assessment.
Higher personal insurance prices will offset rising claims costs, and commercial insurance prices will remain sufficiently high to support strong insurer results for at least another year.
Despite reduced short-term policy rates in several regions, life insurers will benefit from higher interest rates, driving investment income that will counterbalance risks from illiquid assets.
Generative AI offers a “huge amount” of capabilities that can help enhance modeling and event response.
Together, Chaucer and Moody’s aim to produce an innovative, data-driven sustainability "scorecard".
Moody's RMS took the title following a landmark 12 months that saw it welcome its 100th active client to use applications and services on its Intelligent Risk Platform.
Modeling risk is challenging enough on its own, but siloed systems and complex integration pose additional technical challenges for customers, according to Cihan Biyikoglu, Executive Vice President of Product at Moody’s RMS.
