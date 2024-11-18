Combining the latest in GenAI technology with Moody’s proprietary data, including credit ratings and research from Moody’s Ratings, Moody’s Research Assistant empowers our customers to unlock deeper insights into risk in an instant.
Risks in the world today are becoming increasingly complex, interconnected, and harder to predict.
Moody's combines over a century of expertise in risk with advanced technology to provide extensive data, actionable insights, and robust analytics to navigate uncertainty, strengthen your credit risk assessment, and unlock the opportunities of a world changing at pace
It's not just the globally recognized credit ratings you expect from Moody's Ratings. Today, we take you further than ever.
Blending market-leading research and insights with cutting-edge AI and machine learning technology, we put the breadth, rigor, and expertise of Moody’s behind every offering to deliver essential insights in a way that connects seamlessly with how you work—now and in the future.
Combining the latest in GenAI technology with Moody’s proprietary data, including credit ratings and research from Moody’s Ratings, Moody’s Research Assistant empowers our customers to unlock deeper insights into risk in an instant.
Get a complete view of ESG risks and opportunities from a trusted source.
Moody’s ESGView is a comprehensive platform leveraging Moody’s extensive ESG and climate expertise and more than a century of trusted credit insights, expertise, and analytics to aid you in developing an integrated view of company-level ESG risks and opportunities.
More companies, more insights, all in one place.
We have tripled the corporate coverage in CreditView by adding a comprehensive view on over 12,000 entities that are not rated by Moody’s Ratings. Our expanded coverage gives you a holistic view of risk for the public and private companies you’re analyzing.
Understand the financial impact of physical and transition risk on a company.
We help you understand how global warming and different policy responses affect future company performance. Better assess the potential impact of these risks on your portfolio and meet emerging regulatory requirements.
Gain a deep understanding of credit trends and access valuable insights and extensive credit research from Moody's.
Credit ratings and research from Moody’s Ratings, and forward-looking insights help investors conduct credit analysis and get a comprehensive view of global debt markets. Investors use our timely insights into the creditworthiness and risk profiles of diverse investments to make informed decisions.
Comprehensive data, company information, assessment reports and analytical tools provide detailed insights into each company you’re evaluating. Backed by pioneering AI technology, automation and advanced data science, Moody's opens a new level of possibility in credit risk assessment.
We connect you to expertise from across Moody’s on the businesses you’re evaluating—both those with a credit rating from Moody’s Ratings and over 12,000 more without
Compare like for like with all financial data standardized to Moody’s Chart of Accounts
Draw on our real-time insights and signals to help spot potential risks ahead
Perform scenario analysis and generate credit risk profiles using easy-to-view peer comparison charts and intuitive analytical tools such as Moody’s interactive scorecard tool based on credit rating methodologies of Moody’s Ratings and your qualitative inputs
Data Alliance is a collaborative effort between leading financial institutions and Moody’s to provide high-quality credit risk insights for portfolio-level benchmarking and data augmentation.
Contains more than 200+ million C&I private firm financial statements, $18.3 trillion CRE balances covering 360+ MSAs, and more than 68% of all project finance loans having originated since 1983
Moody’s leverages Data Alliance datasets to calibrate, regularly validate, and develop industry-standard credit risk models to address regulatory reporting needs and loan origination, portfolio, and monitoring practices
Organizations often use Data Alliance to fill in data gaps in portfolios and conduct stress tests
Investors around the globe approach Moody's Ratings to give them a comprehensive view of global debt markets through our credit ratings and research.
Our robust and timely insights into the creditworthiness and risk profiles of diverse investments enable organizations to make informed choices.
Moody's Ratings allow issuers to create timely, go-to-market debt strategies and capture wider investor focus.
Moody's economic forecast scenarios are the foundation of "what if?" analysis, stress testing, and regulatory compliance. Clients from a broad range of industries use our scenarios to test the impact of shocks and differing economic assumptions on their businesses and portfolios.
Forecasts for 100+ countries/jurisdictions and 12,000+ variables using our fully specified structural global macroeconomic model
Each scenario is fully documented and updated monthly to reflect the latest economic data and expectations
Support and insights from our award-winning team of global economists
Apply Moody’s time-tested credit risk models to assess the financial resilience of 450+ million pre-scored companies globally.
Company coverage ranges from small businesses to conglomerates across 200+ countries and territories
Automated credit risk measures, with the option to use your own data
Even in the absence of timely financial statement information, continue to use reliable risk measures leveraging Moody's curated data, powered by sophisticated machine learning techniques
Early warning credit risk signals help you spot emerging risks and opportunities across your portfolio faster, which is increasingly important in uncertain economic environments.
Forward-looking risk measures for every company in the dataset including Probability of Default (PD), Implied Ratings, and PD sector risk triggers
Early warning signal flags for determining which companies are safe or not with better speed and accuracy
Multiple risk assessments paint a fuller view of exposure risk: 300,000+ peer group comparisons, drivers of risks and sensitivities, financial and business risk insights, macroeconomic data, physical and transition risk impact, news-based credit sentiment, firmographic/ownership details, trade payment trends, and more
Our comprehensive credit risk assessment solutions support banks by integrating credit ratings and research from Moody's Ratings, along with research, data, and content from Moody's. Banks can efficiently evaluate core credit information or explore an array of credit ratings, probability of default scores, peer analysis, research, and financial data.
Our leading tools also enable banks to compare financial performance and gain broad perspectives on key topics and sectors to better understand the relevant trends and drivers that shape credit quality.
Access to the comprehensive credit ratings and research of Moody’s Ratings comprehensive credit ratings and research is essential for asset owners, asset managers, and investment consultants to ensure stronger portfolios and maximize returns.
Moody’s offers a comprehensive suite of solutions including credit risk models, macroeconomic analysis, news sentiment analysis, and entity data. These capabilities enable better investment decision making, risk management, and portfolio optimization, ultimately helping to minimize downside risk and maximize upside return potential.
We support corporations around the globe by integrating credit ratings and research from Moody's Ratings, along with research, data, and content from Moody's. Companies can efficiently evaluate core credit information and confidently make key business decisions.
We help corporations monitor the increased risk of their counterparties and adapt terms and conditions in advance of defaults or delayed payments. It’s even a leading solution for client/supplier prequalification and monitoring. Scenario-conditioned early warning signals also help corporates determine risk and growth opportunities.
Governments, like other entities, need to assess and manage their credit risk exposure to ensure their financial stability and sustainability.
Our OECD-compliant solution for credit risk and interest rate pricing of intercompany financial transactions assists governments across the globe in tax and auditing.
Moody’s global macroeconomic scenarios provide forward-looking insights used by government and regulatory bodies to determine risks and opportunities across regions, countries, and industries.
We enable insurers to quickly access core credit information or explore a full suite of credit ratings and research from Moody’s Ratings. Insurers can also gain valuable insights into critical insurance topics and sectors, enhancing their understanding of relevant trends and drivers that shape credit quality.
By leveraging Moody's market and economic indicators, we provide timely alerts for credit deterioration and rating transitions tailored to the insurance industry. We extend direct global access to our analysts, ensuring knowledgeable support for insurers.
MOODY'S RATINGS
Moody's delivers insights on the events and issues impacting global credit markets, surfacing interconnected risks and the factors driving current and coming economic trends.
We expect growth and financing conditions will settle in 2025. But geopolitical and social risks and rigid budgets mean governments could struggle to raise living standards.
Monetary policy easing and supportive commodities prices will underpin G-20 economies amid the potential growth-inhibiting effects of rising trade protectionism and festering geopolitical conflict.
Steady economic growth and lower interest rates will benefit cash flows and credit, but military conflicts, US policy changes, carbon transition and new technologies will cause disruptions.
As private debt markets expand, performance dispersion is appearing in private credit portfolios – a stark reminder that performance dispersion may only reveal itself when credit challenges emerge.
A good early warning system requires robust measures of credit risk, straightforward decision rules and a framework for turning signals into action. The EDF-X Early Warning System includes these elements and is well suited for credit market professionals hoping to identify at-risk exposures well in advance of a negative credit event.
Look to Moody’s for comprehensive, in-depth opinion on private credit risk across a full range of investment vehicles, including business development companies (BDCs), asset managers and middle market collateralized loan obligation (MM CLO) tranches.
Party City Holdco Inc., the parent company of the popular party goods retailer Party City, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2023. The company joined a slew of retailers that have been struggling in the past year.
Investors face a multitude of intersecting risks, including from environmental, social and governance factors. Browse Moody’s thought leadership for a heightened understanding of how these considerations shape credit strength.
Discover the emerging game-changers that are taking the guess work out of credit management.
Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.