Moody's logo
Americas: +1-212-553-1653 Japan: +81-3-5408-4100 Asia Pacific: +852-3551-3077 EMEA: +44-20-7772-5454
Contact

Casualty insurance solutions

Casualty risk is evolving — shaped by emerging technologies, expanding litigation, and accelerating social, environmental, and financial pressures. Moody’s is an industry-leading partner in understanding, quantifying, and managing casualty risk and exposure. We provide science, modeling, data, analytics, and technology for insurers, reinsurers, and brokers to assess interconnected risks holistically, dynamically, and at scale.

Our solutions help insurance professionals build their own perspectives on risk, communicate confidently across stakeholders, and embed emerging risk insights into day-to-day decisions. With tools designed for underwriting, reserving, claims, and portfolio management, insurers can make faster, more informed decisions and report on risk and performance with clarity and confidence.

Welcome to Moody's comprehensive, forward-looking approach to liability risk.

Get in touch

​​​Praedicat acquisition​

Moody’s boosts investment in casualty risk assessment

Moody's has acquired Praedicat—a leader in liability modeling—marking a significant leap forward in casualty risk analytics.

The acquisition of Praedicat represents a transformative step in Moody’s strategy to deliver a more complete and forward-looking solution for casualty insurance. 

By combining Praedicat’s pioneering expertise in emerging-risk analytics, science-based liability insights, and exposure modeling with Moody’s rich data assets and analytical infrastructure, we are creating an integrated approach to managing the growing complexity of casualty risk. This combination strengthens our ability to help insurers navigate today’s evolving liability landscape with deeper insight, greater precision, and a broader set of tools for underwriting, pricing, reserving, and portfolio management.

A message from Michael Steel and Colin Holmes
Press release
FAQs

Delivering solutions for the most pressing issues facing the industry

Social inflation, the rise of litigation finance, and the risk of physical and transition liability are creating significant dislocation in casualty insurance. Our modeling and risk assessment solutions offer insurers the potential for greater predictability and profitability.

Unprecedented precision in casualty risk assessment

By combining Praedicat’s liability modeling expertise with Moody’s extensive company data and comprehensive risk insights, we are enhancing our ability to provide robust science-based risk assessments. This integration will help customers gather superior insights and offer access to powerful predictive analytics tools.

A shared commitment to innovation

This acquisition highlights our dedication to innovation and excellence in supporting the casualty insurance industry. By leveraging the strengths of both Moody's and Praedicat, we aim to bring cutting edge technology, data, and analytics to deliver comprehensive risk solutions for the casualty industry.

Get more detailed information on casualty underwriting here.

Featured solutions

01 CoMeta®: emerging risk intelligence

CoMeta®: emerging risk intelligence 

Track over 300 emerging risks mapped to companies, industries, and policy portfolios, allowing for earlier underwriting adjustments, exposure monitoring, and reserving actions.

  • Help underwriters and risk managers proactively assess exposure before litigation materializes
  • Quantify latent exposure across insureds
  • Model liability events in real time
02 Orbis: corporate intelligence at scale

Orbis: corporate intelligence at scale

Gain global corporate intelligence to evaluate insureds’ structure, financials, and risk signals for exposure-based underwriting and portfolio management. 

  • Uncover liability pathways through ownership links
  • Assess environmental, social, and governance (ESG); reputational; and compliance risk
  • Support exposure-based underwriting with actionable intelligence
Learn more
03 EDF-X: forward-looking credit risk signals

EDF-X: forward-looking credit risk signals 

EDF-X links financial resilience to potential liability exposure, using alternative data and predictive analytics to flag deteriorating conditions before they impact claims.

  •  Assess default risk across portfolios
  • Trigger early warnings to adjust exposure
  • Integrate systemic financial trends into risk strategy
See EDF-X in Action
04 KYC compliance and risk monitoring

KYC compliance and risk monitoring

Digitally onboarding and perpetually monitoring clients and counterparties for legal, regulatory, and reputational risks can support safer decision-making at every stage of the policy life cycle.

  •  Provide a clear view on global sanctions, politically exposed persons (PEPs), and adverse media screening
  •  Monitor corporate changes and shifts in ownership and control
  •  Automate KYC compliance workflows to minimize friction
Strengthen compliance oversight

Why Moody's?

An integrated, multi-dimensional view of casualty risk available

We integrate scientific research, litigation insight, corporate intelligence, and financial modeling, providing actionable insight across underwriting, reserving, claims, and portfolio workflows.

Trusted by global leaders

Top casualty insurers, reinsurers, and brokers leverage Moody’s services to stay ahead of emerging liability risks and drive competitive advantage.

Built for underwriting, reserving, and portfolio strategy

Our solutions align with critical insurance workflows, supporting day-to-day decisions from evaluating a single risk to managing exposure across global portfolios.

Integrated into Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform™

Connect casualty solutions with Moody’s broader ecosystem for seamless integration into underwriting, pricing, reserving, and capital workflows.

Moody’s by the numbers

Moody’s has the most powerful, comparable global reference data resource on private and listed entities for casualty and financial lines insurers. 

525 million entities

528 million entities

466 million companies with Moody's probability of default scores

466 million companies with Moody's probability of default scores

502 million people records

502 million people records

2500 enrichment attributes

2500 enrichment attributes

141 million sole proprietorships

141 million sole proprietorships

Data on board of directors for over 89 million entities

Data on board of directors for over 89 million entities

428 million private entities, including 48 million with detailed financials

428 million private entities, including 48 million with detailed financials

325 million companies covered by firmographic cyber models

325 million companies covered by firmographic cyber models

Over 9 million lawsuits avaliable in our repository

Over 9 million lawsuits avaliable in our repository

1 million daily news stories, combined with sentiment analysis

1 million daily news stories, combined with sentiment analysis

6.6 million companies with detailed technographic cyber models

6.6 million companies with detailed technographic cyber models

162 million companies with operating revenues, employees, assets

162 million companies with operating revenues, employees, assets

More on private entities 

Expanded visibility through private-entity data

A critical advantage of Moody’s comprehensive casualty solution is access to an extensive breadth of private-entity data. With detailed information on over 49 million private companies and governance insights covering more than 76 million boards of directors worldwide, Moody’s enhances insurers’ ability to assess liability exposures across both public and private sectors. This expanded visibility allows insurers to better understand and quantify emerging risks concentrated among privately held firms — entities that have traditionally been harder to evaluate. 

By integrating private-entity data into our casualty solution, Moody’s helps insurers make more informed underwriting, pricing, reserving, and portfolio management decisions. Combined with Moody’s credit expertise and analytical infrastructure, this broader view supports insurers in navigating today’s complex liability environment with greater precision, confidence, and foresight.

  • Deeper insight into private company exposure: Moody’s data provides insurers with critical visibility into ownership structures, financial profiles, and governance relationships across millions of private entities, strengthening risk evaluation and underwriting decisions. 
  • Improved identification of accumulation risk: Access to private-entity connections allows insurers to better map liability networks, identify potential accumulation hot spots, and manage portfolio-level exposures across both public and private firms.
  • Optimized underwriting precision and portfolio management: Integrating private-entity data into casualty analytics allows insurers to align underwriting, pricing, and reserving strategies to a more complete view of risk, supporting sustainable, profitable growth in an evolving liability landscape. 

Who we help

01 Chief underwriting officers and underwriters

Chief underwriting officers and underwriters 

  •  Make faster, smarter decisions with company-level insight and emerging risk scores.
  •  Refine coverage terms, exclusions, and pricing with exposure-based data.

 

02 Chief risk officers and exposure managers

Chief risk officers and exposure managers 

  •  Visualize aggregation hot spots across entities, regions, and perils.
  •  Use deterministic and probabilistic modeling to inform portfolio strategy.

 

03 Actuaries and pricing teams

Actuaries & pricing teams

  •  Build more resilient reserves using scientific and scenario-driven loss modeling.
  •  Apply catastrophe loads for emerging liability with confidence.
04 Claims and legal teams

Claims & legal teams

  •  Track class actions, mass torts, and securities litigation affecting insureds.
  •  Support reserving and defense with real-time case intelligence.

FAQs

Traditional models rely on past claims data. Our solutions incorporate forward-looking scientific, legal, and financial insight to anticipate future risk — before it appears in loss experience.

Moody’s casualty solutions integrate emerging risk intelligence, corporate data, and litigation monitoring to help underwriters identify potential exposures earlier; quantify latent accumulation across insureds; and adjust pricing, exclusions, and terms proactively. This promotes more informed underwriting decisions and supports stronger portfolio risk management. Access more detailed information on casualty underwriting here.

Our tools are designed for seamless integration. Whether you prefer application programming interfaces (APIs), apps, or platform-based access, implementation is streamlined to support rapid onboarding so your teams can begin using our insights in underwriting, reserving, and portfolio management with minimal disruption.

News and views

blog

Jan 31, 2025

 Moody's
D&O series - Evolving risks in the boardroom: A new era of D&O liability - Part 1

The article discusses the critical link between corporate bankruptcy and D&O insurance claims, highlighting how economic downturns lead to increased bankruptcies and subsequent D&O litigation. It emphasizes the growing importance of predictive tools like Moody's EDF-X™ Early Warning System in assessing bankruptcy risk, particularly for SMEs.

  • Insurance
Read more
blog

Jan 31, 2025

 Moody's
D&O series - Evolving risks in the boardroom: A new era of D&O liability - Part 2

The article highlights the growing interconnection between cyber risk and D&O insurance in the digital age. It cites industry reports showing increased frequency and severity of cyber incidents, leading to D&O claims. Regulatory changes and shareholder actions further complicate the landscape.

  • Insurance
Read more
blog

Jan 31, 2025

 Moody's
D&O series - Evolving risks in the boardroom: A new era of D&O liability - Part 3

This article explores new sources of D&O risk such as greenwashing. We take a look at how greenwashing lawsuits are reshaping D&O insurance, with insights into emerging litigation risks and strategies for effective risk assessment.

  • Insurance
Read more
article

Sep 03, 2024

 Moody's
Master data management in insurance: A strategic imperative

Elevate insurance industry operations with strategic data management. Overcome data challenges for improved customer experiences, underwriting accuracy, and regulatory compliance. Harness the power of data for market differentiation.

  • Insurance
  • Underwriting
Read more
article

Sep 03, 2024

 Moody's
Innovation in trade credit insurance underwriting

Explore the future of trade credit underwriting with AI-driven insights, cybersecurity, and B2B data for a proactive, comprehensive risk management strategy.

  • Insurance
  • Underwriting
Read more

GET IN TOUCH

Speak to our team

Let’s discuss your needs and how we can support you