Casualty risk is evolving — shaped by emerging technologies, expanding litigation, and accelerating social, environmental, and financial pressures. Moody’s is an industry-leading partner in understanding, quantifying, and managing casualty risk and exposure. We provide science, modeling, data, analytics, and technology for insurers, reinsurers, and brokers to assess interconnected risks holistically, dynamically, and at scale.
Our solutions help insurance professionals build their own perspectives on risk, communicate confidently across stakeholders, and embed emerging risk insights into day-to-day decisions. With tools designed for underwriting, reserving, claims, and portfolio management, insurers can make faster, more informed decisions and report on risk and performance with clarity and confidence.
Welcome to Moody's comprehensive, forward-looking approach to liability risk.
Moody’s casualty insurance solutions help insurers move from reactive to forward-looking casualty risk management by integrating insight directly into underwriting, reserving, claims, and portfolio workflows. We equip insurers with visibility into tomorrow’s risks, tools to quantify them today, and insights to act with precision across business functions while allowing for better communication of risk and performance to investors, regulators, and the public.
Moody's has acquired Praedicat—a leader in liability modeling—marking a significant leap forward in casualty risk analytics.
The acquisition of Praedicat represents a transformative step in Moody’s strategy to deliver a more complete and forward-looking solution for casualty insurance.
By combining Praedicat’s pioneering expertise in emerging-risk analytics, science-based liability insights, and exposure modeling with Moody’s rich data assets and analytical infrastructure, we are creating an integrated approach to managing the growing complexity of casualty risk. This combination strengthens our ability to help insurers navigate today’s evolving liability landscape with deeper insight, greater precision, and a broader set of tools for underwriting, pricing, reserving, and portfolio management.
Track over 300 emerging risks mapped to companies, industries, and policy portfolios, allowing for earlier underwriting adjustments, exposure monitoring, and reserving actions.
Gain global corporate intelligence to evaluate insureds’ structure, financials, and risk signals for exposure-based underwriting and portfolio management.
EDF-X links financial resilience to potential liability exposure, using alternative data and predictive analytics to flag deteriorating conditions before they impact claims.
Digitally onboarding and perpetually monitoring clients and counterparties for legal, regulatory, and reputational risks can support safer decision-making at every stage of the policy life cycle.
Moody’s has the most powerful, comparable global reference data resource on private and listed entities for casualty and financial lines insurers.
Expanded visibility through private-entity data
A critical advantage of Moody’s comprehensive casualty solution is access to an extensive breadth of private-entity data. With detailed information on over 49 million private companies and governance insights covering more than 76 million boards of directors worldwide, Moody’s enhances insurers’ ability to assess liability exposures across both public and private sectors. This expanded visibility allows insurers to better understand and quantify emerging risks concentrated among privately held firms — entities that have traditionally been harder to evaluate.
By integrating private-entity data into our casualty solution, Moody’s helps insurers make more informed underwriting, pricing, reserving, and portfolio management decisions. Combined with Moody’s credit expertise and analytical infrastructure, this broader view supports insurers in navigating today’s complex liability environment with greater precision, confidence, and foresight.
Traditional models rely on past claims data. Our solutions incorporate forward-looking scientific, legal, and financial insight to anticipate future risk — before it appears in loss experience.
Moody’s casualty solutions integrate emerging risk intelligence, corporate data, and litigation monitoring to help underwriters identify potential exposures earlier; quantify latent accumulation across insureds; and adjust pricing, exclusions, and terms proactively. This promotes more informed underwriting decisions and supports stronger portfolio risk management. Access more detailed information on casualty underwriting here.
Our tools are designed for seamless integration. Whether you prefer application programming interfaces (APIs), apps, or platform-based access, implementation is streamlined to support rapid onboarding so your teams can begin using our insights in underwriting, reserving, and portfolio management with minimal disruption.
Financial lines private entity underwriting is challenging with limited public data. Learn how deep data, AI, and predictive analytics can improve efficiency, risk selection, and pricing. Enhance compliance processes and make decisions faster.
The article discusses the critical link between corporate bankruptcy and D&O insurance claims, highlighting how economic downturns lead to increased bankruptcies and subsequent D&O litigation. It emphasizes the growing importance of predictive tools like Moody's EDF-X™ Early Warning System in assessing bankruptcy risk, particularly for SMEs.
The article highlights the growing interconnection between cyber risk and D&O insurance in the digital age. It cites industry reports showing increased frequency and severity of cyber incidents, leading to D&O claims. Regulatory changes and shareholder actions further complicate the landscape.
This article explores new sources of D&O risk such as greenwashing. We take a look at how greenwashing lawsuits are reshaping D&O insurance, with insights into emerging litigation risks and strategies for effective risk assessment.
Elevate insurance industry operations with strategic data management. Overcome data challenges for improved customer experiences, underwriting accuracy, and regulatory compliance. Harness the power of data for market differentiation.
Explore the future of trade credit underwriting with AI-driven insights, cybersecurity, and B2B data for a proactive, comprehensive risk management strategy.
