Participants in structured and alternative credit markets face complex challenges, from market trends and investment decisions to transparency, operational rigor, and regulatory compliance.
Moody’s structured finance expertise and award-winning end-to-end technology platforms provide the necessary data, analytical tools, and research insights needed to tackle complex workflows, benchmark performance, and monitor portfolios, as well as conduct cashflows, pricing and risk analysis, and reporting.
We combine state-of-the-art analytics, global coverage, and comprehensive analysis to facilitate growth in these markets.
We prepare you to succeed in a data and analytics-driven market by enhancing operational and decision-making strategies and providing expertise and real-time market solutions.
Recognized by Data Management Insight Awards USA, Moody’s provides comprehensive, integrated solutions for structured finance needs.
Leveraging 30+ years of structured data, tested cashflows and analytics, our integrated platform provides clients with insights into deals, portfolios, and market performance to improve decision making and transparency.
Our award-winning Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) SF Portal platform, Application Programming Interface (API), Data Feed, and Microservices solutions can help you:
Measure, forecast, and manage structured securities risk across loans or portfolios.
Benchmark, monitor, and evaluate deal and collateral performance.
Structure transactions through advanced modeling that defines waterfalls and cash flow payments.
Enhance the accuracy of analyses through timely market securities and tranches analysis.
Our administration and funding suite comprises interconnected solutions that help issuers, asset managers, facility providers, and warehouse lenders execute, fund, and manage loan portfolios.
Our solutions can help you:
Bring new deals to market or modify existing ones without the need for IT or third-party support—adding efficiency and reducing internal costs.
Quickly address internal and third-party deal performance queries through ad-hoc analysis.
Optimize the collateral pool associated with both warehouse and asset-based funding, enabling firms to achieve the most efficient cost of capital.
Minimize errors and risks by eliminating the use of disparate spreadsheets. Instead, use a centralized, controlled, and auditable environment.
Simplify complex reporting requirements introduced by term, warehouse, and private debt issuance.
Deliver real-time hypothetical trading, allocations, and ongoing monitoring across asset portfolios.
Having access to trusted and validated data significantly improves decision making. We provide the insights you need to understand the factors influencing market trends and regulations, offering essential financial indicators, performance data, and analytics across asset classes and sectors.
Our platformed solutions deliver comprehensive data, analytics, and insights to enhance your ability to manage investment, business, and market risks.
Leverage in-depth research from Moody's Ratings, along with sector analysis, performance data, and analytical tools for structured finance transactions. Access global content covering deals rated by Moody's Ratings, as well as additional deals rated by other rating agencies.
A premier solution for comprehensive structured finance administration, accounting, funding optimization, and analytics.
Our cutting-edge API solutions provide seamless access to credit, cash flow, interest rate models, and economic assumptions that integrate with Moody's waterfall models and technology.
Streamline your CLO cash flow analysis with CDOEdge, empowering you to mitigate risk and make faster decisions through analyzing changes in collateral and market conditions.
Enhance your analysis with Moody's Structured Finance data sets, featuring historical loan, pool, bond, and property level data across various asset classes. Unlock valuable insights and make informed decisions with Moody's Structured Finance data sets.
A platform that enables Issuers, Originators and Sponsors to comply with STS and Bank of England disclosure requirements.
A solution for analysis, management, and reporting on various types of issuance like CLOs, BDCs, and SMAs, streamlining data, borrowing base and facilitating reconciliation capabilities.
Our versatile software offers cash flow analytics, transaction structuring, and portfolio valuation, integrating macroeconomic forecasts and credit risk models for confident transaction modeling.
Premier fully automated solution that reconciles reporting and data between manager and trustee to ensure faster, accurate trade execution, improving operational efficiencies.
Gain security-level insights into emerging risks mapped to your portfolio, including cyber, credit, and geopolitical threats, empowering you to make informed investment decisions confidently.
Our structured finance solutions—including asset, market, deal, pricing, and trading data—support banks by helping them analyze funding execution, structuring transactions, capital structures, stress testing, risk management, and underlying loans.
Our tools reduce operational and funding challenges for banks across assets, which allows for more normalized data to facilitate monitoring, analysis, compliance, and reporting on key credit exposures.
Our advanced solutions provide extensive coverage and integrated capabilities across structured markets, including performance data, comparative analytics, cashflows, portfolio analysis, and insights into loan, deal, and asset-level information.
Our industry-leading solutions support corporations with an end-to-end structured credit administration, accounting, funding, and analytics platform.
Our robust platform helps empower corporations to increase operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and automate processes associated with structured credit transactions.
Our credit, risk, and regulatory assessment tools enable insurers to quickly access and evaluate structured credits. This helps them to analyze, monitor, and assess loan and portfolio assets.
Our platforms deliver a suite of solutions, including critical research and performance insights across asset classes.
Moody's ABS Suite helped T-Mobile prepare its data for securitisation - a substantial task for one of the world's largest telecommunication companies. The issuer says the platform provided clean data for its two asset types, readying securitisations for private issuance.
When Covid-19 struck, the ability of Australian mortgage holders to make payments was negatively affected, particularly those in the service sector.
Our Moody’s team of experts helped drive fast trade testing, automated deal and portfolio level reporting, seamless compliance monitoring, and improved response times to investors.
Dive into news, research, and more for the structured finance community.
Both consumer and corporate structured finance obligors will benefit from falling interest rates and moderate economic growth, although high costs will keep straining some borrowers’ finances.
A gradual economic recovery in most economies in 2025 will help stabilize securitization performance through improved affordability and asset values.
In Australia and China, asset performance for structured finance deals will moderately weaken in 2025, but in Japan it will be mostly stable.
Given WeWork’s recent financial challenges, we revisited the company’s exposure to current and prior CMBS deals.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) Guidelines detail the appropriate methods of determination of the regulatory capital pertaining to securitization outlined in the Basel III regulation.
This paper provides an overview of the average CPR and CDR in Europe on a quarterly basis for the past year for various ABS and RMBS asset types across seven European countries.
This paper provides an overview of top current industry, country, and issuer exposures in European CLOs as of April 2023.
In this write up, our CMBS experts discuss the latest trends and performance in the commercial real estate market with a focus on changes in single asset single borrower (SASB) transaction performance.
In this report, our CMBS experts discuss how delinquencies continue to transition to forbearance. However, CMBS 2.0 liquidations have also been increasing.
Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.