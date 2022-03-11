Moody's logo
Americas: +1-212-553-1653 Japan: +81-3-5408-4100 Asia Pacific: +852-3551-3077 EMEA: +44-20-7772-5454
Contact

Structured finance

Participants in structured and alternative credit markets face complex challenges, from market trends and investment decisions to transparency, operational rigor, and regulatory compliance.

Moody’s structured finance expertise and award-winning end-to-end technology platforms provide the necessary data, analytical tools, and research insights needed to tackle complex workflows, benchmark performance, and monitor portfolios, as well as conduct cashflows, pricing and risk analysis, and reporting.

We combine state-of-the-art analytics, global coverage, and comprehensive analysis to facilitate growth in these markets.

Get in touch
Data Management Insight Awards USA

Moody’s wins Best Data Provider to the Buy-Side

Recognized by Data Management Insight Awards USA, Moody’s provides comprehensive, integrated solutions for structured finance needs.

Learn more

How we help

01 Data, analytics, and modeling

Data, analytics, and modeling

Leveraging 30+ years of structured data, tested cashflows and analytics, our integrated platform provides clients with insights into deals, portfolios, and market performance to improve decision making and transparency.

Our award-winning Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) SF Portal platform, Application Programming Interface (API), Data Feed, and Microservices solutions can help you:

Mitigate financial risk

Measure, forecast, and manage structured securities risk across loans or portfolios.

Improve performance

Benchmark, monitor, and evaluate deal and collateral performance.

Enhance visibility

Structure transactions through advanced modeling that defines waterfalls and cash flow payments.

Achieve precision

Enhance the accuracy of analyses through timely market securities and tranches analysis.

More on investor product solutions
02 Funding and administrative workflow solutions

Funding and administrative workflow solutions

Our administration and funding suite comprises interconnected solutions that help issuers, asset managers, facility providers, and warehouse lenders execute, fund, and manage loan portfolios. 

Our solutions can help you:

Execute faster

Bring new deals to market or modify existing ones without the need for IT or third-party support—adding efficiency and reducing internal costs.

Improve performance

Quickly address internal and third-party deal performance queries through ad-hoc analysis.

Optimize funding

Optimize the collateral pool associated with both warehouse and asset-based funding, enabling firms to achieve the most efficient cost of capital.

Improve control

Minimize errors and risks by eliminating the use of disparate spreadsheets. Instead, use a centralized, controlled, and auditable environment.

Automate manual processes

Simplify complex reporting requirements introduced by term, warehouse, and private debt issuance.

Enhance compliance management

Deliver real-time hypothetical trading, allocations, and ongoing monitoring across asset portfolios.

More on issuer product solutions
03 Research and insights

Research and insights

Having access to trusted and validated data significantly improves decision making. We provide the insights you need to understand the factors influencing market trends and regulations, offering essential financial indicators, performance data, and analytics across asset classes and sectors.

Our platformed solutions deliver comprehensive data, analytics, and insights to enhance your ability to manage investment, business, and market risks.

Leverage in-depth research from Moody's Ratings, along with sector analysis, performance data, and analytical tools for structured finance transactions. Access global content covering deals rated by Moody's Ratings, as well as additional deals rated by other rating agencies.

More on credit risk

Product solutions

Testimonial

“We were using Excel spreadsheets before, with a lot of manual entry and controls such as segregation of duty. With ABS Suite we have set up different permissions internally on a team-by-team basis and are pleased with how well this setup is working for the bank.”

— Maddalena Gowing
Manager, Securitization and Covered Bonds, Suncorp Bank

Who we help

01 Banking

Banking

Our structured finance solutions—including asset, market, deal, pricing, and trading data—support banks by helping them analyze funding execution, structuring transactions, capital structures, stress testing, risk management, and underlying loans.

Our tools reduce operational and funding challenges for banks across assets, which allows for more normalized data to facilitate monitoring, analysis, compliance, and reporting on key credit exposures.

More on banking
02 Buy-side

Buy-side

Our advanced solutions provide extensive coverage and integrated capabilities across structured markets, including performance data, comparative analytics, cashflows, portfolio analysis, and insights into loan, deal, and asset-level information.

More on buy-side
03 Corporations

Corporations

Our industry-leading solutions support corporations with an end-to-end structured credit administration, accounting, funding, and analytics platform.

Our robust platform helps empower corporations to increase operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and automate processes associated with structured credit transactions.

More on corporations
04 Insurance

Insurance

Our credit, risk, and regulatory assessment tools enable insurers to quickly access and evaluate structured credits. This helps them to analyze, monitor, and assess loan and portfolio assets.

Our platforms deliver a suite of solutions, including critical research and performance insights across asset classes.

More on insurance

Case studies

case study

Mar 11, 2022

 Moody's
T-Mobile notes efficiency gain with ABS Suite

Moody's ABS Suite helped T-Mobile prepare its data for securitisation - a substantial task for one of the world's largest telecommunication companies. The issuer says the platform provided clean data for its two asset types, readying securitisations for private issuance.

Read more
case study

Mar 11, 2022

 Moody's
Suncorp finds edge with ABS Suite’s data management

When Covid-19 struck, the ability of Australian mortgage holders to make payments was negatively affected, particularly those in the service sector.

Read more
case study

Oct 28, 2021

 Moody's
CLO Manager Module significantly improved overall operational efficiency for a large US and London based investment firm

Our Moody’s team of experts helped drive fast trade testing, automated deal and portfolio level reporting, seamless compliance monitoring, and improved response times to investors.

Read more

News and views

research

Dec 16, 2024

 Moody's Ratings
Global structured finance 2025 outlook

Both consumer and corporate structured finance obligors will benefit from falling interest rates and moderate economic growth, although high costs will keep straining some borrowers’ finances.

  • Structured finance
Read more
research

Dec 12, 2024

 Moody's Ratings
Europe structured finance 2025 outlook

A gradual economic recovery in most economies in 2025 will help stabilize securitization performance through improved affordability and asset values.

  • Structured finance
Read more
research

Dec 02, 2024

 Moody's Ratings
APAC structured finance 2025 outlook

In Australia and China, asset performance for structured finance deals will moderately weaken in 2025, but in Japan it will be mostly stable. 

  • Structured finance
Read more
whitepaper
Moody's
WeWork CMBS exposure update

Given WeWork’s recent financial challenges, we revisited the company’s exposure to current and prior CMBS deals.

  • Structured finance
  • Corporations
Read more
whitepaper
Moody's
Analysis of Tranche Maturity calculation methods for the Securitization External Rating Based Approach (SEC-ERBA)

The European Banking Authority (EBA) Guidelines detail the appropriate methods of determination of the regulatory capital pertaining to securitization outlined in the Basel III regulation.

  • Structured finance
  • Banking
Read more
whitepaper
Moody's
Quarterly European RMBS/ABS analysis – Q1 2023

This paper provides an overview of the average CPR and CDR in Europe on a quarterly basis for the past year for various ABS and RMBS asset types across seven European countries.

  • Structured finance
Read more
whitepaper
Moody's
Quarterly EURO CLO loan exposure analysis – April 2023

This paper provides an overview of top current industry, country, and issuer exposures in European CLOs as of April 2023.

  • Structured finance
Read more
article
Moody's
Latest CMBS performance and implications for SASBs

In this write up, our CMBS experts discuss the latest trends and performance in the commercial real estate market with a focus on changes in single asset single borrower (SASB) transaction performance.

  • Structured finance
  • Commercial properties
Read more
whitepaper
Moody's
Delinquencies continue to transition to forbearance, but CMBS 2.0 liquidations are up!

In this report, our CMBS experts discuss how delinquencies continue to transition to forbearance.  However, CMBS 2.0 liquidations have also been increasing.

  • Structured finance
  • Commecial properties
Read more

GET IN TOUCH

Speak to our team

Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.