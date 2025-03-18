Banks need to separate risk signals from the noise, connect data more seamlessly, and uncover patterns hidden within the chaos so they can stay ahead of the curve.
Moody’s brings together data, experience, and best practice capabilities, with our specialized and agile intelligence.
All so banks can act with confidence.
We develop strong relationships with banks by empowering confident and efficient decision making to meet strategic goals. We equip you with the expertise and resources needed for success.
Our award-winning Lending Suite comprises separate, yet seamlessly interconnected, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) banking tools that help your bank make credit decisions confidently and manage loan portfolios effectively. Our suite includes targeted workflows tailored to different types of assets and various stages of the credit lifecycle. This approach enables your bank to simplify its operations, identify potential risks, enhance team communication, and improve client experiences.
Our Risk solutions help your bank make confident decisions regarding its risk-return profiles. Our banking risk solutions include Credit/Liquidity Risk Measurement, Early Warning, Stress Testing, Concentration Risk, Emerging Risks, Know Your Customer (KYC) Compliance, and Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM). This approach helps your bank gain a full understanding of portfolio risks, emerging risks, and mitigation strategies, as well as identify opportunities that align with its strategic risk and reward appetite.
Our integrated finance solutions help your bank become more resilient, secure capital allocations for strategic goals, and transform regulatory compliance processes into opportunities. Our solutions address capital planning, balance sheet management, and regulatory reporting. Our offerings also streamline bank treasury functions, spanning asset and liability management, Funds Transfer Pricing (FTP), liquidity risk management, and investment decisions. This approach enables your bank to conduct scenario assessments, gain a full view of risk, and navigate an evolving economic landscape.
Moody's offers end-to-end Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solutions, giving you the confidence to understand risk across your network while complying with global regulations. In an ever-evolving risk and compliance landscape, Moody's offers flexible, configurable KYC and AML solutions tailored to your bank's needs.
We are the training partner of choice for thousands of financial service organizations worldwide, from community-based credit unions to international banks. Our clients choose our solutions because they are flexible, scalable, and — most importantly — effective.
Whether you’re seeking training for your retail, private, SME, commercial, or corporate banking and lending employees, or are seeking solutions in organization-wide topics like sustainability and compliance, Moody’s can help you develop your employees’ skills.
We empower banks to enhance commercial credit operations, from origination to decision making, with a solution that leverages AI-driven automation and integrated data analytics for profitable growth.
We help banks achieve profitable growth by streamlining the origination process, which enables efficient deal structuring, stronger customer relationships, and informed strategic planning.
Our data provides a 360-degree view of client relationships, and our award-winning credit models allow for flexible reporting through simplified credit memos that keep key stakeholders up to date.
We empower banks to seize opportunities and navigate physical and transition risks with reliable data, analytics, and perspectives, as well as valuable insights into these risk’s impact on lending, risk management, and finance departments.
We help banks achieve agility by integrating physical and transition risk into loan decisions, portfolio management, planning, stress testing, regulatory compliance, and reporting.
Our solution provides an integrated view—including creditworthiness and default risks—which bolsters bank resiliency to evolving regulations and enhances growth potential to meet stakeholder demands.
We empower banks to assess, quantify, and mitigate a range of risks tied to intricate financial products, including collateralized loan obligations and mortgage-backed securities.
We help banks achieve risk insight by providing firms that issue structured securities with a robust software platform. In addition, we furnish companies involved in the investment, management, and trading of those securities with data, analytics, and research.
Our solutions enable financial institutions to successfully navigate the complexities of evolving markets, facilitating informed decision making and effective risk management.
We empower Commercial Real Estate (CRE) lenders to quickly evaluate deals and prioritize the right opportunities with tailored workflows.
We help banks achieve operational efficiency by leveraging a single integrated system for data, market insights, and forecast scenarios, enabling CRE lenders to anticipate default and quantity risk.
Our solutions provide underwriters with an integrated flow to perform detailed credit analysis across all dates of the loan, which generates a flexible credit memo and decision detail.
In an ever-changing world of exponential risk and regulatory pressure, banks must anticipate and react to change faster than ever. Resilience is critical to success, requiring you to evolve technologically to remain competitive.
Through a continuous cycle of research, development, and expert partnerships, Moody’s is committed to delivering the latest innovative technology within our solutions to our customers reliably and securely.
We leverage the power of technology such as AI, SaaS, cloud computing, machine learning, and APIs to deliver business efficiencies through interoperability, scalability, and automation.
Technology also enhances your decision-making by bringing Moody’s tools, data, and analytics together and closer to you so you can use our advanced expertise in an intuitive, seamless way. At Moody’s, we’re unlocking the next generation of technology and putting it to work for you.
Moody’s Banking Customer Advisory Board helps us stay customer-focused by aligning our strategic plans with our valued customers’ needs and expectations.
In this series, we introduce you to some of our esteemed contributors, who make sure our solutions are designed with you and for you.
Moody's
Stay on top of the latest standards, rules, and regulations to keep your bank ahead of the curve.
The story of the office market is an epic tale filled with dramatic twists and turns, reminiscent of a cinematic thriller. As we delve into in the Moody’s docuseries, Work from Where: Building the Future of Work and Urban Life, obsolescence is a key theme in this narrative; however, it is not solely a consequence of the pandemic. Instead, it stems from longer, more subtle changes in how and where we work.
This blog examines these challenges and how data interoperability can help bridge the gaps, creating a seamless banking environment.
Explore how technology is transforming banking by enhancing risk management, improving lending decisions, and driving operational efficiency in an era of exponential risk.
Asset management investors will likely take on more risk and increase investment flows in 2025, a sign of loosening financial conditions and less election uncertainty.
Stabilization of economic growth, coupled with monetary easing, will support the operating environment for banks in 2025, lessen asset risks for them and help their deposit growth recover.
Explore the potential impact major events pose to CRE lending portfolios from damage and business interruption with this analysis of Hurricane Milton and 3 steps to mitigate these risks.
Hurricane Helene’s projected track across Florida’s panhandle and the South has potential implications for public safety and business continuity.
Rothschild & Co is embarking on a transformative journey with Moody’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution to further enhance its regulatory compliance framework.
Moody's status as Rothschild & Co’s tier-one vendor for outsourcing reflects a strong strategic partnership, built on comprehensive third-party risk management and contractual safeguards.
Recent events have called into question the reliability of deposits as a primary source of funding for small and medium-sized banks.
Stickiness of deposits that generations of bankers had counted on suddenly seem ephemeral.
Watch our webinar, Navigating your SaaS journey in Banking – with Moody’s, AWS and Rothschild & Co. They discuss the benefits of SaaS as well as practical steps for implementation.
Despite advancements in technology, poor entity resolution continues to have a significant impact on businesses, resulting in operational inefficiencies, regulatory pressures, slow time to market, customer churn, reputational damage, and hefty fines.
With our specialized and agile intelligence, Moody’s brings together the best of data, experience, and best-practice capabilities to help organizations like yours navigate risk and unlock opportunity.
Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.