Banking

Banks need to separate risk signals from the noise, connect data more seamlessly, and uncover patterns hidden within the chaos so they can stay ahead of the curve.

Moody’s brings together data, experience, and best practice capabilities, with our specialized and agile intelligence.

All so banks can act with confidence.

Software and solutions

Moody’s provides banking software and solutions to deliver data, intelligence, and expertise that enables you to confidently make decisions, take decisive actions, and turn your bank’s plans into a reality.

Support and empowerment

Moody’s enables your bank to focus its energy on pursuing the most lucrative opportunities in an increasingly competitive market. We work to optimize efficiency—driving growth and elevating your team.

Achieve strategic goals

Moody's provides your bank with data that promotes insightful thinking. Our analytics and predictive scenarios highlight risks and opportunities. Our automation, AI, and advisory services reduce your team’s number of manual tasks, so that you can focus on strategic goals.

TESTIMONIAL

”Having a single platform that calculates our current ALLL and future CECL metrics, when we begin reporting under the new standard, is a game-changer.”

— Robert Bruce
Chief Financial Officer, Vista Bank

Solutions

01 Lending

Lending

Our award-winning Lending Suite comprises separate, yet seamlessly interconnected, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) banking tools that help your bank make credit decisions confidently and manage loan portfolios effectively. Our suite includes targeted workflows tailored to different types of assets and various stages of the credit lifecycle. This approach enables your bank to simplify its operations, identify potential risks, enhance team communication, and improve client experiences.

02 Risk

Risk

Our Risk solutions help your bank make confident decisions regarding its risk-return profiles. Our banking risk solutions include Credit/Liquidity Risk Measurement, Early Warning, Stress Testing, Concentration Risk, Emerging Risks, Know Your Customer (KYC) Compliance, and Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM). This approach helps your bank gain a full understanding of portfolio risks, emerging risks, and mitigation strategies, as well as identify opportunities that align with its strategic risk and reward appetite.

03 Finance

Finance

Our integrated finance solutions help your bank become more resilient, secure capital allocations for strategic goals, and transform regulatory compliance processes into opportunities. Our solutions address capital planning, balance sheet management, and regulatory reporting. Our offerings also streamline bank treasury functions, spanning asset and liability management, Funds Transfer Pricing (FTP), liquidity risk management, and investment decisions. This approach enables your bank to conduct scenario assessments, gain a full view of risk, and navigate an evolving economic landscape.

04 Compliance and third-party risk

Compliance and third-party risk

Moody's offers end-to-end Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solutions, giving you the confidence to understand risk across your network while complying with global regulations. In an ever-evolving risk and compliance landscape, Moody's offers flexible, configurable KYC and AML solutions tailored to your bank's needs.

05 Learning solutions

Learning solutions

We are the training partner of choice for thousands of financial service organizations worldwide, from community-based credit unions to international banks. Our clients choose our solutions because they are flexible, scalable, and — most importantly — effective.  

Whether you’re seeking training for your retail, private, SME, commercial, or corporate banking and lending employees, or are seeking solutions in organization-wide topics like sustainability and compliance, Moody’s can help you develop your employees’ skills.

Case studies

case study
Momentum Metropolitan chooses PortfolioStudio™ for confident portfolio steering
case study
Teachers Federal Credit Union builds a robust credit and treasury function enabled by Moody’s
case study
Nedbank saves time, improves consistency, and reduces errors with QUIQspread
Capabilities

01 Credit risk

Credit risk

We empower banks to enhance commercial credit operations, from origination to decision making, with a solution that leverages AI-driven automation and integrated data analytics for profitable growth.

We help banks achieve profitable growth by streamlining the origination process, which enables efficient deal structuring, stronger customer relationships, and informed strategic planning.

Our data provides a 360-degree view of client relationships, and our award-winning credit models allow for flexible reporting through simplified credit memos that keep key stakeholders up to date.

02 Physical and transition risk

Physical and transition risk

We empower banks to seize opportunities and navigate physical and transition risks with reliable data, analytics, and perspectives, as well as valuable insights into these risk’s impact on lending, risk management, and finance departments.

We help banks achieve agility by integrating physical and transition risk into loan decisions, portfolio management, planning, stress testing, regulatory compliance, and reporting.

Our solution provides an integrated view—including creditworthiness and default risks—which bolsters bank resiliency to evolving regulations and enhances growth potential to meet stakeholder demands.

03 Structured finance

Structured finance

We empower banks to assess, quantify, and mitigate a range of risks tied to intricate financial products, including collateralized loan obligations and mortgage-backed securities.

We help banks achieve risk insight by providing firms that issue structured securities with a robust software platform. In addition, we furnish companies involved in the investment, management, and trading of those securities with data, analytics, and research.

Our solutions enable financial institutions to successfully navigate the complexities of evolving markets, facilitating informed decision making and effective risk management.

04 Commercial properties lending

Commercial properties lending

We empower Commercial Real Estate (CRE) lenders to quickly evaluate deals and prioritize the right opportunities with tailored workflows.

We help banks achieve operational efficiency by leveraging a single integrated system for data, market insights, and forecast scenarios, enabling CRE lenders to anticipate default and quantity risk.

Our solutions provide underwriters with an integrated flow to perform detailed credit analysis across all dates of the loan, which generates a flexible credit memo and decision detail.

Bringing technology closer to you

In an ever-changing world of exponential risk and regulatory pressure, banks must anticipate and react to change faster than ever. Resilience is critical to success, requiring you to evolve technologically to remain competitive.

Through a continuous cycle of research, development, and expert partnerships, Moody’s is committed to delivering the latest innovative technology within our solutions to our customers reliably and securely.

#BankingOnTech

We leverage the power of technology such as AI, SaaS, cloud computing, machine learning, and APIs to deliver business efficiencies through interoperability, scalability, and automation.

Technology also enhances your decision-making by bringing Moody’s tools, data, and analytics together and closer to you so you can use our advanced expertise in an intuitive, seamless way. At Moody’s, we’re unlocking the next generation of technology and putting it to work for you.

Banking

In conversation with Customer Advisory Board members

Moody’s Banking Customer Advisory Board helps us stay customer-focused by aligning our strategic plans with our valued customers’ needs and expectations.

In this series, we introduce you to some of our esteemed contributors, who make sure our solutions are designed with you and for you.

News and views

article

Mar 18, 2025

 Moody's
Harnessing critical mass: The key to a thriving office environment

The story of the office market is an epic tale filled with dramatic twists and turns, reminiscent of a cinematic thriller. As we delve into in the Moody’s docuseries, Work from Where: Building the Future of Work and Urban Life, obsolescence is a key theme in this narrative; however, it is not solely a consequence of the pandemic. Instead, it stems from longer, more subtle changes in how and where we work.

article

Mar 27, 2025

 Moody's
Mind the data gap: creating a seamless banking environment

This blog examines these challenges and how data interoperability can help bridge the gaps, creating a seamless banking environment.

article

Mar 06, 2025

 Moody's
Technology's impact on lending and risk in banking

Explore how technology is transforming banking by enhancing risk management, improving lending decisions, and driving operational efficiency in an era of exponential risk. 

research

Dec 05, 2024

 Moody's Ratings
Global asset management 2025 outlook

Asset management investors will likely take on more risk and increase investment flows in 2025, a sign of loosening financial conditions and less election uncertainty.

  • Buy-Side
SONY DSC
research

Dec 04, 2024

 Moody’s Ratings
Global banking 2025 outlook

Stabilization of economic growth, coupled with monetary easing, will support the operating environment for banks in 2025, lessen asset risks for them and help their deposit growth recover. 

  • Banking
blog

Nov 11, 2024

 Moody's
Three steps to mitigate hurricane risks in lending portfolios: Lessons from Hurricane Milton

Explore the potential impact major events pose to CRE lending portfolios from damage and business interruption with this analysis of Hurricane Milton and 3 steps to mitigate these risks.

research

Sep 25, 2024

 Moody's
161,849 commercial properties in direct path of hurricane

Hurricane Helene’s projected track across Florida’s panhandle and the South has potential implications for public safety and business continuity.

  • Climate risk
  • Insurance
case study

Sep 23, 2024

 Moody's
Rothschild & Co’s strategic move to SaaS: Embracing Moody’s SaaS for Basel compliance excellence

Rothschild & Co is embarking on a transformative journey with Moody’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution to further enhance its regulatory compliance framework. 

  • Banking
case study

Sep 23, 2024

 Moody's
Developing a strategic SaaS partnership: Rothschild & Co chooses Moody’s for Basel compliance excellence

Moody's status as Rothschild & Co’s tier-one vendor for outsourcing reflects a strong strategic partnership, built on comprehensive third-party risk management and contractual safeguards.

  • Banking
article

Sep 01, 2023

 Moody's
How small and medium-sized banks can enhance deposits modelling frameworks

Recent events have called into question the reliability of deposits as a primary source of funding for small and medium-sized banks.

Stickiness of deposits that generations of bankers had counted on suddenly seem ephemeral.

  • Banking
webinar

Jul 09, 2024

 Moody's
Navigating your journey to SaaS in banking: from consideration to implementation

Watch our webinar, Navigating your SaaS journey in Banking – with Moody’s, AWS and Rothschild & Co. They discuss the benefits of SaaS as well as practical steps for implementation.

  • Banking
article

Sep 01, 2023

 Moody's
The lingering challenges of entity resolution in the financial services industry

Despite advancements in technology, poor entity resolution continues to have a significant impact on businesses, resulting in operational inefficiencies, regulatory pressures, slow time to market, customer churn, reputational damage, and hefty fines.

  • Banking
  • Data
The Moody’s difference

With our specialized and agile intelligence, Moody’s brings together the best of data, experience, and best-practice capabilities to help organizations like yours navigate risk and unlock opportunity. 

A century of trusted expertise and tailored solutions

For more than 100 years, financial institutions have trusted us as a dedicated partner. We tailor our solutions to help your organization navigate the complexities of the financial landscape, fostering strong partnerships that drive long-term success. 

Unmatched intelligence for smarter decision-making

Our data-driven insights set us apart, combining private and public financial statements, award-winning models, economic scenarios, and robust physical and transition risk and sustainability data to deliver a deeper understanding of risk and opportunity.

Next-generation technology for business growth

We leverage the power of technology such as generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), machine learning, as well as cloud computing and APIs to deliver maximum value for your business – bring efficiencies, enhance agility, scalability, and automation, while optimizing costs.

Empowering success through expert guidance

Building on our deep-rooted expertise in risk, extensive resources, and innovative technology, we help customers build custom solutions to suit their organizational needs, as well as provide them with the skills they need to succeed. 

