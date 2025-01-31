Moody’s underwriting expertise is rooted in industry leadership that combines one of the world’s most comprehensive databases on companies with our award-winning catastrophe models.
Our solutions leverage more than 30 years of modeling expertise validated with real-world loss, comprehensive public and private entity data, and cloud-native technology so you can price risk with confidence.
Our workflow-specific applications enable underwriters to evaluate substantially more submissions across multiple risk categories so you can optimize your portfolio within the context of your entire business.
We provide industry-leading geolocation, hazard, and exposure data in addition to extensive information on public and private entities. Our collaborative applications seamlessly deliver your own view of risk into your existing workflows so you can make optimal decisions across business functions.
Moody’s catastrophe models, global physical and transition risk quantification, and scenario generators provide near- and long-term risk outlooks for both underwriting exposure and assets under management.
Our comprehensive models and scenarios enable insurers to improve risk selection, incorporate new insights into their views of risk, and optimize both assets and liabilities.
Insurers use our models to understand, evaluate, and manage physical risk in multiple regions. We model potential disruptive events, calculate the probability of occurrence, and assess the associated losses.
Moody's advanced insurance solutions include sustainability factors to provide a comprehensive perspective of pivotal risks and underwriting and portfolio analysis based on the Partnership for Carbon Accounting (PCAF) standards.
We assess sustainability risks and carbon emissions by combining public and private company data, indicators, and scores using a specialized framework and cloud-native technology.
Our solutions enable portfolio managers, underwriters, and sustainability officers to overcome the practical challenges of incorporating sustainability underwriting and assessment and enable compliance with reporting standards.
Insurers use our platform to integrate their own view of sustainability risk into their workflows and processes and to stay ahead in an evolving market.
Moody's market-leading data solutions help insurers, reinsurers, and brokers to gain a differentiated, real-time understanding of exposure risks and extensive public and private entity business risks to reduce frictional expense and build consistency across their businesses.
With our data solutions, we can:
Provide global entity coverage of more than 450 million public, private, and government entities and firmographic data for 65+ million business locations
Deliver catastrophe information for every major peril and geography, with minimal technical overhead or latency
Apply the same insights to analytics across underwriting, capital management, and reinsurance for consistency without the latency required by manual processes
Integrate seamlessly into existing processes, providing insurers with extensive data coverage and powerful analytics
Inform third-party relationships and economic trends
Moody’s client due diligence and business intelligence capabilities provide a full view of risk exposure in your portfolio throughout the customer lifecycle.
Our data and insights on individuals and companies across the globe include sanctioned entities, PEPs (Politically Exposed Persons), watchlists, corporate structures, and beneficial ownership. You can integrate this risk information with your own customer and prospect data to improve onboarding and screening efficiency, safeguard your organization’s reputation, and streamline your anti-money laundering and client due diligence processes.
Moody's provides advanced solutions for casualty and financial lines underwriting, integrating name matching and data enrichment to streamline workflows, reduce manual tasks, and enhance risk assessment with comprehensive firmographic, ownership, financial, and cyber risk data, supported by powerful analytics and extensive global coverage.
Most insurers struggle with identifying, connecting, and surfacing the right data to inform the best decisions at the right time. We can help.
The article discusses the critical link between corporate bankruptcy and D&O insurance claims, highlighting how economic downturns lead to increased bankruptcies and subsequent D&O litigation. It emphasizes the growing importance of predictive tools like Moody's EDF-X™ Early Warning System in assessing bankruptcy risk, particularly for SMEs.
The article highlights the growing interconnection between cyber risk and D&O insurance in the digital age. It cites industry reports showing increased frequency and severity of cyber incidents, leading to D&O claims. Regulatory changes and shareholder actions further complicate the landscape.
This article explores new sources of D&O risk such as greenwashing. We take a look at how greenwashing lawsuits are reshaping D&O insurance, with insights into emerging litigation risks and strategies for effective risk assessment.
Higher personal insurance prices will offset rising claims costs, and commercial insurance prices will remain sufficiently high to support strong insurer results for at least another year.
Despite reduced short-term policy rates in several regions, life insurers will benefit from higher interest rates, driving investment income that will counterbalance risks from illiquid assets.
Moody’s sustainability insurance underwriting solution helps P&C insurers operationalize risk assessment in their insurance underwriting workflows.
Munich Re, Gallagher Re, and Bitsight Join as Founding Members of the Steering Group. With cyber underwriting offering huge growth potential, the group has been formed to tackle the current constraints to growth in the cyber insurance market.
Within their role as the economic engine for insurers, underwriters face an increasingly challenging market to navigate through. With escalating natural catastrophe losses, rising inflation, and increasing customer expectations to contend with, this has all placed additional pressure on the underwriting organization.
