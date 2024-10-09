Physical and transition risk is a business risk.
When uncertainty complicates your risk planning and investment strategies, our robust data and trusted insights empower your business to make better decisions and navigate these risks with confidence.
Physical and transition risk is complex, and it's important to understand the impact it can have on your bottom line. Understanding the complexity of these risks can improve the speed and quality of your organization's decision making.
Moody’s physical and transition risk solutions help your company to assess the interconnected risks and empowers you to make informed risk management decisions within your existing workflows.
We apply our financial intelligence to deliver insight on macroeconomic and financial market variables (overlaid with physical and transition risk variables) that inform near-, mid-, and long-term risk. We also tailor our analytics to address segment and location-specific pressures, so you can calculate risks and identify opportunities.
Our purpose-built solutions allow you to integrate physical and transition risk insight into your risk management workflows. These include stress testing, risk disclosure and regulatory reporting, investment decisioning, and more.
Physical and transition risk analytics are robust tools that allow you to financially quantify these risks and opportunities.
Using these tools, you can analyze the potential damage and disruption of chronic and acute physical risks through industry-specific lenses. They also help you understand the financial implications of transitioning to a lower carbon economy.
Our science-informed solutions are delivered through cutting-edge technology. These platforms have intuitive applications that provide a full view of physical and transition risk and enhance each step of the risk management process.
Our physical and transition risk modeling and data help you seamlessly integrate our expertise on the financial and market impacts of risk into your current risk management workflows, tools, and reporting.
We provide flexible modeling and data options that allow you to layer our insights into established approaches and operationalize physical and transition risk to improve decision making. We also forecast physical and transition risks to the economy for over 70 countries and all U.S. states and metro areas.
Our robust models integrate future physical and transition risk scenarios, real data on event costs from physical asset damages, on-the-ground engineering assessments after major disasters, structural engineering and design models to measure physical risk, and more.
We offer comprehensive physical and transition risk modeling and data services to seamlessly integrate our expertise into your risk management workflows and reporting, leading to more informed decisions.
Intense heatwaves caused disruptions worldwide, impacting agriculture, businesses, power grids, and public health. Targeted investments can reduce the impacts of heat events and their economic consequences to build more resilient urban communities.
Explore how investing in community-level mitigation efforts and promoting resilient building practices can help reduce risk and make insurance coverage more accessible and affordable for both businesses and homeowners in wildfire-prone areas.
Areas such as South Florida, continue to see population growth and development expansion despite the high risks associated with rising sea levels and hurricanes. Learn how adaptation measures can help lower susceptibility to hazard-based damages.
Raising resilience and lowering risk exposure can help preserve economic growth. Learn how integrating physical risk, hazard exposure, and vulnerability data into catastrophe modeling helps guide risk reduction investments.
Our solutions help banks incorporate a full view of physical and transition risk into their workflows. The result: effective risk management strategies for greater resilience and growth.
Banks use our data and analytics to evaluate the impact of physical and transition risks on creditworthiness and the likelihood of default for credit exposures.
Our physical and transition risk solutions encompass loan decisioning, portfolio planning and stress testing, along with disclosures and regulations.
Our physical and transition risk solutions empower insurance providers, brokers, and reinsurers to assess interconnected physical and transition risk across the life, property, and casualty markets.
Insurers incorporate our robust data and analytics to assess physical risks and effects on asset and liability projections. They also use our insights to align financial analysis with emerging accounting, reporting, and disclosure requirements including the Principles of Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF).
Our solutions enhance risk and capital management strategies and guide scenario choices for Own Risk and Solvency Assessment (ORSA), TCFD, International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), and other stress testing.
Our physical and transition risk solutions empower corporations across various domains, including energy, retail, and information technology.
Businesses incorporate our data and analytics to strengthen their physical and transition risk strategies. They also use our insights to comply with evolving disclosure and reporting requirements like the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) and Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).
Our global, regional, and site-level insights into exposures help companies manage supply chain risk and assess physical and transition risk impact on credit profiles.
Our physical and transition risk solutions empower government agencies across various domains, including federal, regional, and local entities.
Government agencies incorporate our knowledge and insights, transparent modeling, and rigorous data to assess the significance of these risks and expand risk management frameworks.
Our global, regional, and local views on carbon emissions and insights into related macroeconomic and credit effects help government agencies evaluate physical and transition risk risks with clarity.
Our physical and transition risk solutions empower investors to expand their perspective on investing with insights into these risks.
Investors can use our trusted data, metrics, and tools to measure, benchmark, and manage exposure and risk within investment portfolios.
Our robust data and analytics support investors in physical and transition risk analysis and generating information required for TCFD. Our solutions also help investors improve transaction due diligence and screening in key areas like real estate investment.
Watch as we explore how we model major weather events, with a special focus on Hurricane Milton. Our experts will reveal impacts on commercial real estate exposures and show how proactive risk management can help shield credit portfolios.
Watch our CWNY in-person event and learn from industry leaders and Moody’s thought leaders. Sessions include a welcome from Moody’s President Mike West, keynote by Moody’s Chief Economist, Mark Zandi, fireside chat with Moody’s Viola Lutz and Pedro Pizarro, CEO of Edison International, and panel discussion on navigating critical caps on the path to net zero, how financial sector leaders are tackling policy, data, and investment gaps.
Integrate physical and transition risk considerations into your credit portfolio. Gain practical insights from EY, TD Bank, and Moody’s on global trends, real-world applications, and the growing importance of this risk scenario analysis for informed, profitable portfolio planning.
Join us and gain valuable insights into how regulations from the SEC for the US, B-15 for Canada, CSRD for Europe and various stress testing requirements for APAC are shaping reporting approaches across organizations.
Join Moody’s for a virtual round table discussion to explore how modeling the physical risks to your real asset portfolio can help your teams evaluate potential costs from damages and business disruption, plus the implications of changing perceptions on insurability.
Join Moody's experts to learn about the methods for modeling financial impacts from physical risks to real assets.
Physical risk manifests as both weather events and gradual changes, each of which pose unique challenges to owners and managers of buildings, homes, and other facilities across the country. Customers need to face these challenges by considering how such properties will be affected, and the resiliency measures available to them.
Moody's
Curated research and insights on critical dimensions of risk
Firas Saleh, director of product management at Moody's, joins the Inside Economics team to discuss the increasing risk of wildfires and floods. He highlights the growing frequency and intensity of natural disasters and the significant economic losses they cause. The conversation then shifts to the insurance industry, focusing on how rising insurance premiums affect individual property owners and real estate markets. Although markets will adapt to these evolving risks, the transition may be challenging.
During the week of January 6, 2025, there were up to six wildﬁres burning in the greater Los Angeles area. The ﬁres have had a devastating toll in terms of loss of life and property as well as disruption to businesses and communities. The largest two ﬁres are the Palisades ﬁre in Paciﬁc Palisades, covering 23,448 acres at the time of writing, and the Eaton ﬁre, covering 14,021 acres as of January 27, including in Altadena and Pasadena.
While the agreements reached in Baku could mobilize more resources, a persistent investment gap jeopardizes global targets and raises physical and transition-related risks for the most exposed entities.
We are thrilled to announce that Moody's has achieved the #1 ranking and won 7 categories in the inaugural Chartis ClimateRisk50.
Hurricane Helene’s projected track across Florida’s panhandle and the South has potential implications for public safety and business continuity.
This study endeavors to provide a comprehensive retrospective analysis of the global population’s risk to flooding, how it has changed over time, how it changes regionally and how it is expected to change in the future.
A quick read client use case has been prepared on a recent win with the Bank of Luxembourg (BIL). This use case builds awareness of our capabilities.
Investors face a multitude of intersecting risks, including from sustainable factors. Browse Moody’s thought leadership for a heightened understanding of how these considerations shape credit strength.
In order to understand and enhance risk management practices in banks, the FRB arranged an exploratory exercise for the loan portfolios of six of the largest US banks.
Moody’s new regional forecasts shed light on the economic impact of this significant long-term risk on all states, territories, and metro areas in the United States.
Mortgage lenders, servicers, and regulators are becoming increasingly aware of the credit risks associated with severe weather events.
To make informed decisions, build resilience, and address regulations, life insurers need modeling and scenario analysis to understand the effects of physical and transition risk on their business.
In this video interview, Robert Muir-Wood, Chief Research Officer at Moody's Risk Management Solutions (RMS), introduces the company's key initiatives in environmental risk modeling and physical and transition risk adaptation measures and discusses the role of the company in the global efforts to achieve a net-zero future.
Our latest data-driven research and thought leadership on the challenges and opportunities arising from physical, transition, and integrated risks.