Moody’s physical and transition risk solutions help your company to assess the interconnected risks and empowers you to make informed risk management decisions within your existing workflows.

We apply our financial intelligence to deliver insight on macroeconomic and financial market variables (overlaid with physical and transition risk variables) that inform near-, mid-, and long-term risk. We also tailor our analytics to address segment and location-specific pressures, so you can calculate risks and identify opportunities.

Our purpose-built solutions allow you to integrate physical and transition risk insight into your risk management workflows. These include stress testing, risk disclosure and regulatory reporting, investment decisioning, and more.