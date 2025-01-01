Moody's logo
Banks struggle with outdated systems, slow data entry, and confusing processes. To stay profitable amidst growing risks, they need innovative solutions.

Moody's Lending Suite helps you make confident credit decisions and effectively manage your loan portfolio with an end-to-end loan origination system.

We offer a smart, automated solution for effective loan management and confident credit decisions, harnessing advanced analytics and AI to deliver a seamless credit experience.

Moody's Lending Suite

Gain confidence across the credit lifecycle

Your organization has customers, strategic initiatives, and growth goals that all need your attention. With Moody’s Lending Suite, focus your efforts on building relationships and maximizing new opportunities without sacrificing credit risk management.

lending suite graphic

How can we help?

Make confident credit decisions and effectively manage your loan portfolio with an end-to-end loan origination system.

Turn risk into opportunity

Use integrated risk metrics for scoring credit applications, with data visualization and expert support for identifying risks and opportunities.

Streamline decisions

Enhance decision time with seamless approval workflows, GenAI credit memo creation, and system integration for better data integrity and transparency.

Focus on strategy

Minimize manual work with AI-enabled automation for financial spreading and document orchestration so you can focus on growth initiatives.

Improve customer experience

Provide borrowers with an intuitive digital experience from intake to close with clear communication and simple document exchange.

Asset classes supported by Lending Suite

cre
Lending Suite for Commercial Real Estate

The Lending Suite streamlines CRE lending processes, enhancing decision-making and risk management. It combines Moody's advanced analytics, Gen AI, and market insights to help banks efficiently evaluate loans and monitor their CRE portfolios. This tailored solution empowers lenders to quickly identify and address potential issues, optimizing their CRE lending operations.

cre
Lending Suite for Agriculture

Moody's Lending Suite for Agriculture enhances the handling of Ag credit requests, offering a tailored solution that simplifies decision-making in the unpredictable Ag sector. Drawing on extensive experience and insights, it prepares lenders to tackle the unique challenges of volatile markets, cyclical production, and complex operations, providing unmatched support to the global agricultural community.

Solutions

01 Loan origination

Loan origination

Moody’s Lending Suite Loan Origination is your one-stop solution for digital lending automation from start to finish. Leverage world-class data and analysis to streamline the loan origination process, optimize your lending portfolio, and stay ahead of competitors. Experience seamless, effective and efficient lending like never before.

02 Monitoring

Monitoring

Quickly ingest and visualize data for a meaningful view of your commercial portfolio, and leverage AI tools to prioritize your focus on developing risk and opportunities for growth:

  • Automated covenant management

  • Early risk detection

  • What-if analysis

  • Data ingestion

News and views

The Moody’s difference

With our specialized and agile intelligence, Moody’s brings together the best of data, experience, and best-practice capabilities to help organizations like yours navigate risk and unlock opportunity. 

A century of trusted expertise and tailored solutions

For more than 100 years, financial institutions have trusted us as a dedicated partner. We tailor our solutions to help your organization navigate the complexities of the financial landscape, fostering strong partnerships that drive long-term success. 

Unmatched intelligence for smarter decision-making

Our data-driven insights set us apart, combining private and public financial statements, award-winning models, economic scenarios, and robust physical and transition risk and sustainability data to deliver a deeper understanding of risk and opportunity.

Next-generation technology for business growth

We leverage the power of technology such as generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), machine learning, as well as cloud computing and APIs to deliver maximum value for your business – bring efficiencies, enhance agility, scalability, and automation, while optimizing costs.

Empowering success through expert guidance

Building on our deep-rooted expertise in risk, extensive resources, and innovative technology, we help customers build custom solutions to suit their organizational needs, as well as provide them with the skills they need to succeed. 

