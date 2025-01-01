Moody's logo
Balance sheet management

Financial institutions of all types must have a complete understanding of their balance sheet in order to navigate a complex financial landscape with confidence.

Moody’s solutions allow you to identify, measure, and manage risks across your balance sheet to create a holistic view of assets, liabilities, and opportunities.

With the breadth of data, analytics, macroeconomic scenarios, and behavioral models, you can better understand risk and perform critical tasks like financial modeling, continuous monitoring, and strategic planning.

Balance Sheet Risk Management for banks

01 Asset and Liability Management

Asset and Liability Management

Moody’s ALM solution equips financial institutions of all sizes with the data, models, and tools required to maintain a robust balance sheet and establish financial resilience. By gaining a consistent view of risk and leveraging the optionality to scale up the ALM solution, your institution can better track, and protect against, the risk that ripples through its functions.

02 Liquidity Management

Liquidity Management

The Liquidity Management module leverages dynamic liquidity stress scenarios that incorporate both systemic and idiosyncratic risks to allow you to navigate tomorrow’s liquidity, today. The module seamlessly connects to your existing systems or other Moody’s solutions for a quick setup and efficient performance. Analyze origination, deposit, or funding-related events to boost your planning, and pressure test your contingency funding plan to instill resilience across your balance sheet.

03 Investment Management

Investment Management

The Investment Management module merges scenario generation, third-party data, and behavioral modeling capabilities to bolster the flexibility and effectiveness of your investment analytics. Simulate a wide range of investment, hedging, and funding strategies to build the strategies that impact profitability, solvency, and capital adequacy in your investment portfolio.

04 Capital Management

Capital Management

The Capital Management module works with other BSRM modules to produce dynamic, scenario-dependent projections of the balance sheet, income, earnings, and capital. Integrate with your economic scenarios, structured product cashflows, prepayments, credit losses, and balance sheet growth assumptions. Select the macroeconomic scenario and the corresponding prepayment, credit and growth models in ALM, and watch your results update immediately, without running parallel processes and transfer data between systems.

05 Impairment Accounting

Impairment Accounting

The Impairment Accounting module enables you to address the operational complexities of evolving credit impairment accounting standards. It provides a user-friendly and auditable platform for data consolidation, model warehousing, expected credit loss calculation, and insightful analysis of results.

06 Credit Portfolio Management

Credit Portfolio Management

The Credit Portfolio Management module provides a complete picture of portfolio risks, emerging risks, and mitigation strategies that risk managers need to advise the business confidently. Combine portfolio analytics and decision-enabling tools to effectively identify, measure, and manage risk in your credit portfolio.

Solutions for buy-side

01 Asset and liability management

Asset and liability management

Moody's buy-side asset and liability management (ALM) solution helps defined-benefit (DB) pension plans and their advisers to evaluate risk from multiple perspectives and perform real-time scenario stress-testing. It delivers market-leading, cross balance sheet analytics and has been designed to consider the regional regulatory regimes of DB pension plans. This enables a greater understanding of plan performance, and helps promote better strategic decisions. The solution allows you to assess the impact of strategic changes on investment returns, risk, cash contribution requirements, and accounting expenses along with many other key areas.

Designed to meet the needs of asset owners (DB pension plans), asset managers, and consultants, some key features include:

  • Delivery of a transparent view of assets, liabilities, and risk

  • A thorough and informed analysis of a plan's overall position

  • Tailored and automated packages support, streamlined reporting, and enhanced governance

Testimonial

“We need to generate complex asset-liability analytics in a client-friendly manner to engage effectively with our institutional client base. The PFaroe DB tool will help equip us with the right information at the right time allowing us to make informed decisions that can easily be communicated.”

— Stephen Mullin
MetLife Investment Management

Solutions for insurance

01 Actuarial modeling

Actuarial modeling

Our powerful modeling solution supports critical management functions as well as actuarial, investment, finance, and risk decision making.   

We provide a comprehensive set of workflows, including all actuarial analysis applications related to life insurance and pricing, reserving, asset and liability management (ALM), financial projections of earnings and capital, capital calculations, hedging, and financial and regulatory reporting. 

We help you address key challenges that include:

  • Projecting future monthly cash flows per in-force policy and invested assets for up to 100 years

  • Generating current and future date valuations of actuarial reserves and associated financial reporting on multiple bases simultaneously

  • Evaluating blocks of business using deterministic or stochastic projections

02 Capital management

Capital management

Identify, assess, and mitigate risks as well as manage economic and regulatory capital modeling processes through a scalable, enterprise-wide offering.

Our insurance economic capital solution helps insurers calculate economic capital using a one-year, Value-at-Risk (VaR) approach to perform capital allocation by product and risk category. The solution also offers critical insights that help evaluate solvency positions and support risk-based decision making.

Regulatory capital

Our insurance regulatory capital solution addresses business needs and production requirements associated with regulatory capital calculations and reporting. We’ve optimized our solutions to manage the necessary risk and finance data by gathering, consolidating, and quality-checking large, disparate datasets from the systems required for calculations and reporting.

03 Financial planning and analysis

Financial planning and analysis

Insurance is a dynamic industry demanding the continuous assessment of new and evolving risks as well as the application of new regulation and financial reporting standards. Requirements such as IFRS 9, IFRS 17, LDTI, and other disclosures exponentially increase modeling complexity and volume. Greater efficiency and reliability in actuarial modeling is essential to meet reporting deadlines and governance standards. 

Our solution includes all the essential components of regulatory and financial reporting, earnings analysis, projections, and financial and capital planning. We also support advanced accounting frameworks such as IFRS 9, IFRS 17, and LDTI, and other important regulatory requirements such as Solvency II, C-ROSS, Hong Kong RBC, and NAIC.

Testimonial

“IFRS 17 implementation has become a key lever for modernizing and industrializing our actuarial processes. We chose Moody’s solutions AXIS™ and RiskIntegrity™ for IFRS 17 based on their balance between out-of-the-box predefined structure and flexibility, which will help us simplify the implementation and modeling of all our life insurance products.”

— Carlos González
Chief Financial Officer, Seguros RGA

