Our purpose is to uncover meaning amid uncertainty so that individuals and organizations can thrive. For the past 115+ years, Moody’s has been helping our customers continually advance their business and act decisively.
Our mission is to be the leading source of relevant insights on exponential risk. Navigating risk is more complex than ever. Moody's provides rich data, expert analysis, robust tools supported by groundbreaking technologies, and a view of the future to enable our customers to unlock opportunity, advance their business, and act decisively.
In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, it is more difficult than ever to act with certainty. Our customers need to go beyond data into context, to go beyond context into meaning. Moody's provides a compass for understanding. With our rich history, innovative technologies and diverse expertise, we help customers develop a holistic view of their world. We decode complexity, uncovering opportunity amid exponential risk and informing the way forward. Partnering with Moody's gives customers a comprehensive, global perspective and the confidence to act, and empowers individuals and organizations to thrive.
Moody’s provides data, intelligence and analytical tools to help business and financial leaders make confident decisions. Moody’s has highly skilled analysts, rich data, robust tools supported by groundbreaking technologies, and a view of the future informed by more than 115 years of expertise. We help customers accelerate value creation in this Era of Exponential Risk in 4 ways including:
Ratings – We strive to be the global rating agency of choice for debt issuers and investors
Research & Insights – Premier fixed income research business
Data & Information – A data business powered by one of the world’s largest database on companies (450M and growing) and credit
Decision Solutions – Three cloud-based SaaS-businesses serving mission-critical Banking, Insurance and KYC workflows
In today’s increasingly complex, interconnected world, the fundamental nature of risk has changed. This is the Era of Exponential Risk.
