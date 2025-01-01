Moody's logo
Americas: +1-212-553-1653 Japan: +81-3-5408-4100 Asia Pacific: +852-3551-3077 EMEA: +44-20-7772-5454
Contact
Moody’s makes it possible

Our purpose

Our purpose is to uncover meaning amid uncertainty so that individuals and organizations can thrive. For the past 115+ years, Moody’s has been helping our customers continually advance their business and act decisively.

Our mission

Our mission is to be the leading source of relevant insights on exponential risk. Navigating risk is more complex than ever. Moody's provides rich data, expert analysis, robust tools supported by groundbreaking technologies, and a view of the future to enable our customers to unlock opportunity, advance their business, and act decisively.

Our vision for the future

In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, it is more difficult than ever to act with certainty. Our customers need to go beyond data into context, to go beyond context into meaning. Moody's provides a compass for understanding. With our rich history, innovative technologies and diverse expertise, we help customers develop a holistic view of their world. We decode complexity, uncovering opportunity amid exponential risk and informing the way forward. Partnering with Moody's gives customers a comprehensive, global perspective and the confidence to act, and empowers individuals and organizations to thrive.
 

What we do

Moody’s provides data, intelligence and analytical tools to help business and financial leaders make confident decisions. Moody’s has highly skilled analysts, rich data, robust tools supported by groundbreaking technologies, and a view of the future informed by more than 115 years of expertise. We help customers accelerate value creation in this Era of Exponential Risk in 4 ways including:  

  • Ratings – We strive to be the global rating agency of choice for debt issuers and investors
     

  • Research & Insights – Premier fixed income research business
     

  • Data & Information – A data business powered by one of the world’s largest database on companies (450M and growing) and credit
     

  • Decision Solutions – Three cloud-based SaaS-businesses serving mission-critical Banking, Insurance and KYC workflows

Moody's | About Us

Our latest insights

article
The Infinite Game

Moody’s presents The Infinite Game: Inside the constantly evolving global battle with financial crime.

Learn more
article
RiskN

In today’s increasingly complex, interconnected world, the fundamental nature of risk has changed. This is the Era of Exponential Risk.

Learn more
article
Navigating supply chain challenges as the U.S. and China reduce trade ties

The U.S. and China have been decoupling their economies, introducing new risks for companies.

Learn more
Moody's | About Us

Careers

See how we are uniting the brightest minds to turn today’s risks into ​tomorrow’s opportunities.

View careers
Moody's | About Us

Sustainability

See how Moody's is supporting better business, better lives, and better solutions with a focus on sustainability.

Learn more
Trust Center

Trust Center

You've trusted us with your data and we're committed to keeping it safe. See how we're safeguarding your privacy.

Learn more
Follow us on Social
Stay connected and get the latest news and insights from Moody's