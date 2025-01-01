Moody’s CORE aims to fuel economic growth and opportunity by engaging, empowering and investing in underserved communities.
Moody’s mission is to be the leading source of relevant insights on exponential risk. Navigating risk is more complex than ever. Moody’s provides customers with rich data, expert analysis, robust tools supported by groundbreaking technologies, and a view of the future.
The Moody’s CORE (Creating Opportunities for Reach and Expansion) program, established in 2021, aims to fuel economic growth and opportunity by engaging, empowering and investing in underserved communities. The program aims to offer Moody’s award-winning global solutions and insights in support of specialized financial institutions and asset and wealth managers serving economically distressed communities and low-income individuals – removing financial barriers to access information, decode risk and unlock opportunity.
The program aims to deliver on its mission, which sits at the intersection of Moody’s values and business goals, by way of 3 primary pillars:
The CORE program specifically targets lower income communities, accelerating growth by creating access to Moody’s products, services, knowledge and capital. In particular, the program aims to support:
The U.S. network of Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), including banks, credit unions, loan funds, and venture capital funds, supports local development by offering financial and educational services. There are 1,496 CDFIs throughout the United States, half of which serve High Poverty Areas (20% households below poverty threshold).
Click here to learn more about the U.S. Department of Treasury CDFI Fund, government programs and trainings and the certification process.
Asset and wealth managers working with smaller portfolios in low-income communities, including:
Moody’s aims to partner with CORE customers to identify solutions that best meet their local community needs. Solutions may include but are not limited to:
Moody’s CreditView is our flagship solution that incorporates credit ratings, research and data from Moody’s Ratings plus research, data and content from Moody’s. Participants can have CORE access to Corporate Global, Banking Global, Insurance Global, Sovereign, Structured Finance-Global, US Public Finance, and Add-On-Financial Metrics CreditView solutions.
Economic View provides a single source for analysis of 250+ global macroeconomic indicators, cyclical and structural economic developments, and financial market performance.
Economic, demographic and financial data, forecasts and alternative scenarios for the U.S. Participants can have CORE access to Macro/Financial Baseline+ Alternative Scenarios, All States Baseline, and Metro Area Baseline U.S. Forecast Databases.
Inform your business strategy and risk management decisions with essential analysis and data on current and expected economic conditions. Precis® reports provide expert insight on the key drivers and trends shaping macroeconomic performance for all U.S. states and metropolitan areas in a concise, easy-to-use format.
Bitsight’s Executive Report provides a high-level overview of your company’s cybersecurity posture, including performance over time, industry benchmarking and likelihood of data breach or ransomware attack. The Bitsight Platform includes access to your organization’s rating and its underlying forensic findings for 30 days, including a detailed view of your organization’s cyber security performance, a 23-risk vector assessment of your organization, and product training and forensics data to help remediate issues.
Moody’s KYC offers you end-to-end solutions – from global entity data and data on individuals to risk intelligence and workflow orchestration – creating the confidence you need in knowing your customers and your wider business network, while complying with global anti-money laundering regulation. Participants can have CORE access to Entity Verification, Screening, and Onboarding for High-net-worth Customers.
Moody’s Learning Solutions offers a flexible array of solutions and courses packaged and priced specifically for CDFI’s. eLearning pathways build skills at the foundational, intermediate, and advanced levels. Mentoring Toolkits allow you to incorporate your specific deals, policies, and procedures into the training. Want to understand how cash flows through a business? We have you covered. Need examples of Personal Tax Returns? Done. Trying to develop a consultative approach to client conversations? We can help.
Interested in learning more about our program? Our team is ready to help.