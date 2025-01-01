Moody’s mission is to be the leading source of relevant insights on exponential risk. Navigating risk is more complex than ever. Moody’s provides customers with rich data, expert analysis, robust tools supported by groundbreaking technologies, and a view of the future.



The Moody’s CORE (Creating Opportunities for Reach and Expansion) program, established in 2021, aims to fuel economic growth and opportunity by engaging, empowering and investing in underserved communities. The program aims to offer Moody’s award-winning global solutions and insights in support of specialized financial institutions and asset and wealth managers serving economically distressed communities and low-income individuals – removing financial barriers to access information, decode risk and unlock opportunity.