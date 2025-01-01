Moody's logo
At Moody's, we unite the brightest minds to turn today’s risks into tomorrow’s opportunities.

We do this by striving to create an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome to be who they are—with the freedom to exchange ideas, think innovatively, and listen to each other and customers in meaningful ways.

We strive to ensure all employees can safely express their true selves, without regard to their race, color, gender, age, religion, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, marital or familiar status, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, genetic information, physical or mental disability, military or veteran status, or any other personal characteristic.

Francisco Martinez-Garcia

"Inclusion is not just a principle, but a global practice that enhances our success by encouraging a sense of belonging, because when every voice is heard, we reach more holistic, intelligent decisions that create better outcomes for all."

Francisco Martinez-Garcia, Chief Inclusion Officer, Moody's

Moody’s Business Resource Groups (BRGs)

Moody’s Business Resource Groups (BRGs) play a pivotal role in achieving our goal of creating a culture where all individuals feel a sense of belonging. Open to all employees, BRGs are powerful tools that actively support the following:

Moody's Black Impact Group
Moody's Conectamos
Moody's Enable
Moody's Generational
Moody's Minds
Moody's Multicultural
Moody's Pan-Asian Impact Group
Moody's Pride
Moody's Veterans
Moody's Women

Areas of focus

Voices of Moody's

In this series, we bring you real stories from our global team, showcasing the impact of inclusion on our people and our business. Discover how embracing each unique story fuels our success and shapes a better workplace every day.

Championing diverse perspectives

Bringing together different backgrounds and identities to enhance innovation and decision-making.

Pay equity and inclusive benefits

Empowering all parents with the time they need through gender-neutral leave policies. 

Awareness and education – Neurodiversity

Embracing different ways of thinking to unlock unique capabilities and drive innovation. 

Internal career progression

Following unconventional paths across functions and geographies to build extraordinary careers.

