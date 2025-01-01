Moody's logo
Quantum computing

Unlocking opportunity through advanced technology.

At Moody’s, our tech-first approach involves leveraging advanced technologies that can help you make more informed and timely decisions and reduce your exposure to risk.

Solving challenges in a new and innovative way

Quantum computing is a new paradigm in computing

Quantum computers leverage the quantum physics properties of superposition, entanglement, and interference to solve problems in a new and innovative way.

However, there are many challenges to address, like developing quantum algorithms that solve relevant problems more efficiently and building robust quantum hardware.

Our approach to quantum computing

Community engagement

Moody’s collaborates with academia and student associations to bridge the gap between research and real-world applications. We support initiatives such as hackathons to foster talent and help create the next generation of experts in quantum computing.

Improve and accelerate product speed-to-market

We are working on specific, high-impact use cases, leveraging data, analytics, classical models, and insights from Moody’s, combined with the power of quantum computing in a way that is practical and realistic about what can be achieved with today's and tomorrow’s quantum computers.

Generate thought leadership

As leaders in risk management, we can help you consider the evolution of new technologies and how innovation can disrupt the finance industry. We provide insights into the latest breakthroughs in the field through reports and applied research publications. We also work on use case co-development with different partners.

Prepare for post-quantum cryptography

Quantum computing is a threat to our secure communication channels, and we must mobilize accordingly. At Moody’s, we’re focused on achieving crypto agility while creating a practical and realistic post-quantum cryptography (PQC) strategy and maintaining a robust cryptographic inventory to protect our customer’s data and our most valuable assets.

QFStudio powered by Multiverse Computing

01 Unlock quantum computing today

In collaboration with Multiverse Computing, we’re bringing the QFStudio platform to market, helping our users access quantum and quantum-inspired technologies as a service. QFStudio provides both a user interface and API access to cutting-edge algorithmic solutions (solvers) to solve your hardest use cases such as optimization problems, risk calculations, or derivative pricing.

QFStudio
02 What is QFStudio?

QFStudio is a continuous integration, benchmark, and delivery platform.

  • It allows users to seamlessly integrate quantum and quantum-inspired solvers into their workflows via APIs.
     

  • It features benchmarking capabilities to compare classical, quantum, and quantum-inspired solvers for different use cases. Users can compare the solvers by speed, cost, accuracy, and quality of the solution.

  • Access state-of-the-art Multiverse Computing quantum and quantum-inspired solvers running on different hardware providers.

03 Use cases and solvers

Portfolio optimization

Use Multiverse’s quantum and quantum-inspired solvers to determine how to optimally allocate investment assets within your portfolio. Get allocations and portfolio performance metrics, including expected returns, portfolio risk, and Sharpe ratio.
 

Index tracking

Use fewer assets while still effectively tracking an index with Multiverse’s Simulated Annealing solver.
 

Derivative pricing

Use quantum-inspired machine learning and a parametric framework to provide precise and fast derivative pricing and Greek calculations.

04 Coming soon

  • Derivative pricing: Heston Vanilla option pricing
     

  • Derivative pricing: Heston Barrier option pricing

  • Portfolio optimization: Environmental, social, and governance optimization

What are the benefits?

Make the quantum journey easier to navigate

  • Reduce integration and preparation time.
  • Eliminate the high investment barrier.
  • Build more efficient scalability.
  • Natively manage your DevOps cycle.

Access multiple hardware providers

  • We provide direct and managed access to multiple quantum hardware providers and algorithms.

Demonstrate the technological possibilities

  • Identify your bottlenecks and benchmark different solvers.
  • Quantify the advantage quantum can bring.

Utilize cutting-edge technology

  • Access state-of-the-art quantum and quantum-inspired solvers provided by Multiverse Computing.

Multiverse Computing

About Multiverse Computing

QFStudio is powered by Qcentroid

About Qcentroid

Quantum for quantitative finance certificate

Decode finance with quantum computing

In the rapidly evolving world of finance, staying ahead of technological advancements is not just an advantage — it’s a necessity. “Quantum Computing for Finance” is a purpose-built course that addresses this exigency by empowering finance professionals to harness the potential of quantum computing in their domain.

Quantum for quantitative finance certificate

DOWNLOAD THE REPORT

Moody's quantum computing in action

Quantum computing in financial services: a business leader’s guide

200 data, analytics, and innovation leaders reveal how quantum computing is set to transform financial services.

Download report

Research and insights

