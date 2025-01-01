Unlocking opportunity through advanced technology.
At Moody’s, our tech-first approach involves leveraging advanced technologies that can help you make more informed and timely decisions and reduce your exposure to risk.
Our quantum computing strategy:
Quantum computers leverage the quantum physics properties of superposition, entanglement, and interference to solve problems in a new and innovative way.
However, there are many challenges to address, like developing quantum algorithms that solve relevant problems more efficiently and building robust quantum hardware.
In collaboration with Multiverse Computing, we’re bringing the QFStudio platform to market, helping our users access quantum and quantum-inspired technologies as a service. QFStudio provides both a user interface and API access to cutting-edge algorithmic solutions (solvers) to solve your hardest use cases such as optimization problems, risk calculations, or derivative pricing.
QFStudio is a continuous integration, benchmark, and delivery platform.
It allows users to seamlessly integrate quantum and quantum-inspired solvers into their workflows via APIs.
It features benchmarking capabilities to compare classical, quantum, and quantum-inspired solvers for different use cases. Users can compare the solvers by speed, cost, accuracy, and quality of the solution.
Access state-of-the-art Multiverse Computing quantum and quantum-inspired solvers running on different hardware providers.
Use Multiverse’s quantum and quantum-inspired solvers to determine how to optimally allocate investment assets within your portfolio. Get allocations and portfolio performance metrics, including expected returns, portfolio risk, and Sharpe ratio.
Use fewer assets while still effectively tracking an index with Multiverse’s Simulated Annealing solver.
Use quantum-inspired machine learning and a parametric framework to provide precise and fast derivative pricing and Greek calculations.
Derivative pricing: Heston Vanilla option pricing
Derivative pricing: Heston Barrier option pricing
Portfolio optimization: Environmental, social, and governance optimization
Multiverse Computing
QFStudio is powered by Qcentroid
Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.