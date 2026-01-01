Chief Executive Officer,

Moody’s Analytics

Christina Kosmowski is Chief Executive Officer of Moody’s Analytics. With nearly three decades of enterprise technology leadership, she specializes in guiding organizations through periods of rapid growth and transformation.

As CEO of Moody's Analytics, Christina leads data, risk intelligence, and AI platform serving financial institutions and enterprises worldwide. She joined Moody's from LogicMonitor, where as CEO she led the company’s growth strategy and global expansion, helping enterprises operate complex, data-rich environments.

Before LogicMonitor, Christina held senior leadership roles at Slack, including Chief Customer Officer, where she built the customer success function and helped scale the business to $1 billion in revenue. Prior to Slack, she spent 15 years at Salesforce, where she led a $4 billion revenue organization and was a pioneer in building the customer success model that helped define the modern enterprise software industry.

She holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Northwestern University.

You can follow her on LinkedIn.