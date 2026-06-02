Bitsight

Bitsight delivers cyber risk intelligence to rapidly identify exposure, detect threats, prioritize remediation, and mitigate risk across the extended attack surface.

Bitsight

Register here to join our fireside chat with Bitsight & Ivalua | 8th July, 2 p.m. BST

Bitsight snapshot

Bitsight is a global leader in cyber risk intelligence, leveraging advanced AI to support organizations with precise insights derived from one of the industry’s most extensive external cybersecurity dataset. Bitsight delivers real-time visibility into cyber risk and threat exposure, allowing teams to rapidly identify vulnerabilities, detect emerging threats, prioritize remediation, and mitigate risks across their extended attack surface.

Bitsight proactively uncovers security gaps across infrastructure, cloud environments, digital identities, and third- and fourth-party ecosystems. From security operations and governance teams to executive boardrooms, Bitsight provides the objective intelligence organizations need to manage cyber risk and operationalize cyber resilience.

Bitsight
Partner type:

Data resell

Bitsight + Moody's

Moody’s and Bitsight partner to deliver a comprehensive view of organizational risk by combining cyber intelligence with broader business and financial data. Moody’s enriches Bitsight’s external cyber risk ratings, exposure insights, and threat intelligence with firmographic, financial, and entity-level context, helping customers better understand the business impact of cybersecurity risks.

Through this integration, organizations gain visibility across the extended attack surface, including third-party and supply chain risk, and can prioritize exposure based on real-world threat activity and business relevance. This helps risk, underwriting, and investment teams move beyond siloed risk views and incorporate cyber risk into core decisions alongside credit, operational, and compliance risks.

Solutions

Moody’s x Bitsight

Bitsight and Moody’s decode cyber risk for business leaders.
More info

Events

cyber risk
08
Jul
event
The Mythos moment: How to prioritize cyber risk resilience in an era of AI-accelerated vulnerability discovery

A fireside chat with Bitsight, Moody’s, and Ivalua.

8 July, 3:00 PM — 4:00 PM CEST

Register here

Solutions benefits

01 Continuous attack surface visibility
Continuous attack surface visibility

Continuously map internet-facing assets, vendors, and supply chain exposure to identify risk across the extended enterprise. 

02 Risk quantification and business context
Risk quantification and business context

Combine cybersecurity data with firmographic and financial context to support a more holistic understanding of cyber risk and its potential business impact.

03 Intelligence-led risk prioritization
Intelligence-led risk prioritization

Leverage threat intelligence and externally observable risk signals to help identify and prioritize vulnerabilities and exposures that may present a higher likelihood of exploitation.

04 Integrated risk assessment across workflows
Integrated risk assessment across workflows

Embed cyber risk insights into broader risk management and business processes, such as third-party risk management, compliance, and due diligence, to support more consistent and informed decision-making.

05 Ongoing risk signal monitoring
Ongoing risk signal monitoring

Continuously monitor changes in cybersecurity posture and emerging threats across organizations and supply chains to improve awareness of evolving risk signals.

Solutions datasets

Entity profile and firmographics

Extensive entity profile data and firmographics for global private and public entities 

Entity financials

Detailed financial statements and ratios by entity​

Entity ownership

Global entity structures and hierarchies including ultimate owners, beneficiaries, and subsidiaries for private and public entities 

Expected default frequency

Model-generated Probability of Default and implied rating metrics based on Moody's data​

Case studies

digitalisation
Bitsight + Moody's: How digitalisation of our world is bringing cybersecurity to the forefront of finance
Learn more
cybersecurity
Moody's Analytics: The impact of cyber security management practices on the likelihood of cyber events and its effect on financial risk
Learn more

Latest news and insights

Banking
data story

Jun 02, 2026

 Moody's
Exceedance 2026: The 10 forces shaping the insurance industry playbook

Moody’s highlights 10 major forces that provide a clearer view of the pressures redefining loss patterns, coverage needs, and long‑term resilience not only for insurers, but for the businesses and communities they serve.

Read more
Moody's
article

May 28, 2026

 Moody's
The big deal about data centers

With estimates of at least US$3 trillion of investments going into the construction of data centers and infrastructure worldwide over the next five years—to double data center global capacity by 2030, in the first of a multi-part blog series from Derek Blum and Theresa Lederer, they explore the challenges and opportunities that make data centers top of mind for many insurers. 

Read more
Banking outlook
article

May 22, 2026

 Moody's
Introducing Moody’s RMS™ Cyber Solutions Version 10.0: A clearer view of cyber concentration risk

Recent major cyber risk events such as Jaguar Land Rover and the AWS outage from October 2025 differed in cause, but they shared a common signature: losses propagating through shared technology dependencies that traditional cyber insurance portfolio views struggle to make visible. 

Read more
supplier risk
article

May 15, 2026

 Moody's
PRA DyGIST stress test update: A stormy second week

With the second week of the U.K. Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) Dynamic General Insurance Stress Test (DyGIST) exercise closing in and the PRA issuing its fourth scenario inject on May 14, Edwina Lister provides an update on how we have helped clients tackle the five scenarios from earthquakes, hurricanes, cyber attacks and market stress events, the current status of DyGIST, and looks ahead to the remaining weeks.

Read more
February report
research

Apr 29, 2026

 Moody's
FAQ: AI to reshape insurance gradually, will be mostly credit supportive

Amid growing concern about potential AI-driven economic disruption, we expect the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the global insurance sector to unfold gradually and to be credit neutral to positive overall.

Read more
supplier risk
article

Apr 21, 2026

 Moody's
What recent cyber incidents really taught us about cyber catastrophe risk

How can cyber insurance-linked securities (ILS) providers and insurers distinguish between cyber events that are more ‘normal’ and those genuinely systemic cat events that the insurance industry should worry about?

Watch now