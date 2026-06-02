Bitsight is a global leader in cyber risk intelligence, leveraging advanced AI to support organizations with precise insights derived from one of the industry’s most extensive external cybersecurity dataset. Bitsight delivers real-time visibility into cyber risk and threat exposure, allowing teams to rapidly identify vulnerabilities, detect emerging threats, prioritize remediation, and mitigate risks across their extended attack surface.

Bitsight proactively uncovers security gaps across infrastructure, cloud environments, digital identities, and third- and fourth-party ecosystems. From security operations and governance teams to executive boardrooms, Bitsight provides the objective intelligence organizations need to manage cyber risk and operationalize cyber resilience.