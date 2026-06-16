Moody’s and Databricks help financial institutions modernize risk, credit, and compliance analytics by delivering enriched Moody’s risk and ratings data directly through the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. Available via the Databricks Marketplace using Delta Sharing, Moody’s datasets can be accessed using Databricks’ security and governance controls within the lakehouse alongside customers’ internal data, without data replication or complex integrations.

This integration allows banks, insurers, and asset managers to use Moody’s credit and risk data within flexible analytics and AI workflows to support use cases such as credit risk analysis, regulatory risk management, and portfolio analysis. With a single, up-to-date, governed view of risk data, teams can improve transparency, accelerate analysis, and respond more effectively to changing regulatory and business requirements, all within Databricks’ unified analytics environment.