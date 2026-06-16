Unlock the value of your data with a unified data and AI platform
With the Data Intelligence Platform, Databricks democratizes insights to everyone in an organization. Built on an open lakehouse architecture, the Data Intelligence Platform provides a unified foundation for all data and governance, combined with AI models tuned to an organization’s unique characteristics. Now anyone in an organization can benefit from automation and natural language to discover and use data like an expert, and technical teams can easily build and deploy secure data as well as AI apps and products.
Moody's delivers data directly into the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.
Moody’s and Databricks help financial institutions modernize risk, credit, and compliance analytics by delivering enriched Moody’s risk and ratings data directly through the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. Available via the Databricks Marketplace using Delta Sharing, Moody’s datasets can be accessed using Databricks’ security and governance controls within the lakehouse alongside customers’ internal data, without data replication or complex integrations.
This integration allows banks, insurers, and asset managers to use Moody’s credit and risk data within flexible analytics and AI workflows to support use cases such as credit risk analysis, regulatory risk management, and portfolio analysis. With a single, up-to-date, governed view of risk data, teams can improve transparency, accelerate analysis, and respond more effectively to changing regulatory and business requirements, all within Databricks’ unified analytics environment.
Moody's has been named as the ISV Innovation Partner of the Year at the 2026 Databricks Partner Awards, for Moody’s Banking Data Management (BDM) designed in partnership with Databricks.
We help accelerate smarter banking decisions with a unified, trusted data foundation that reduces friction and unlocks faster, more reliable insights.
All these data sets are now natively available through Delta Sharing on Databricks Marketplace
Banks globally are working to reduce operational friction and improve the speed and quality of decision-making. For many this means developing a more effective analytics platform that can deliver a 360-degree view of opportunities and provide decision-grade intelligence to support timely, informed action.
Loans to non-banks are up to $1.4 trillion, including $348 billion to the private credit ecosystem. Loan performance has been strong, but recent issues point to pockets of underwriting risk.
Energy and supply chain shocks will push back the demand growth needed to absorb excess capacity and keep profits near the bottom of the cycle for longer.
Regional and local governments (RLGs) with diversified tax revenue, flexible tax rates and strong institutional frameworks will be more resilient to still low growth levels and rising cost pressures.
Borrowers’ reduced ability to repay debt will weaken the performance of auto asset-backed securitization loans. Compounding risk for recent ABS, loan-to-value ratios have been on the rise.
Five rated debt issuers defaulted last month, down from eight in January. If the Middle East conflict leads to long-lasting energy shortages, refinancing will be more difficult for low-rated issuers.