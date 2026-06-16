Databricks

Unlock the value of your data with a unified data and AI platform

Databricks

Databricks snapshot

With the Data Intelligence Platform, Databricks democratizes insights to everyone in an organization. Built on an open lakehouse architecture, the Data Intelligence Platform provides a unified foundation for all data and governance, combined with AI models tuned to an organization’s unique characteristics. Now anyone in an organization can benefit from automation and natural language to discover and use data like an expert, and technical teams can easily build and deploy secure data as well as AI apps and products.

Databricks
Partner type:

Moody's delivers data directly into the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. 

Databricks and Moody's

Moody’s and Databricks help financial institutions modernize risk, credit, and compliance analytics by delivering enriched Moody’s risk and ratings data directly through the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. Available via the Databricks Marketplace using Delta Sharing, Moody’s datasets can be accessed using Databricks’ security and governance controls within the lakehouse alongside customers’ internal data, without data replication or complex integrations.

This integration allows banks, insurers, and asset managers to use Moody’s credit and risk data within flexible analytics and AI workflows to support use cases such as credit risk analysis, regulatory risk management, and portfolio analysis. With a single, up-to-date, governed view of risk data, teams can improve transparency, accelerate analysis, and respond more effectively to changing regulatory and business requirements, all within Databricks’ unified analytics environment.

Databricks ISV Innovation Partner of the Year

Moody's has been named as the ISV Innovation Partner of the Year at the 2026 Databricks Partner Awards, for Moody’s Banking Data Management (BDM) designed in partnership with Databricks.

We help accelerate smarter banking decisions with a unified, trusted data foundation that reduces friction and unlocks faster, more reliable insights.

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moodys

Moody's and Databricks solutions

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Solutions datasets

All these data sets are now natively available through Delta Sharing on Databricks Marketplace

Moody’s Ratings credit ratings and research

Professionally developed credit ratings and in-depth entity and sector research for robust analysis

Entity profile and firmographics

Extensive entity profile data and firmographics for global private and public entities

Entity financials

Detailed financial statements and ratios by entity​

Entity ownership

Global entity structures and hierarchies including ultimate owners, beneficiaries, and subsidiaries for private and public entities​

News and media

Access to timely news across entities, sectors, geographies and key themes​

Earnings call transcripts

Company earnings calls transcripts for insights into performance, company changes, and strategic outlooks 

Macroeconomic data and research

Macroeconomic indicators, forecasts, and scenarios by country or sector 

Expected default frequency

Model-generated Probability of Default and implied ratings based on Moody’s and contributed data 

Case studies

Databricks
Unlocking modern risk and compliance with Moody’s Risk Data Suite on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform

Latest news and insights

Moody's
blog

Jun 16, 2026

 Moody's
Reduce friction and accelerate banking decisions with connected data

Banks globally are working to reduce operational friction and improve the speed and quality of decision-making. For many this means developing a more effective analytics platform that can deliver a 360-degree view of opportunities and provide decision-grade intelligence to support timely, informed action.

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Moody's
research

Mar 31, 2026

 Moody's
US banks’ loan growth increasingly reliant on lending to non-bank finance sector

Loans to non-banks are up to $1.4 trillion, including $348 billion to the private credit ecosystem. Loan performance has been strong, but recent issues point to pockets of underwriting risk.

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Banking outlook
research

Mar 26, 2026

 Moody's
Global chemicals industry outlook stays negative on weak demand, Middle East conflict

Energy and supply chain shocks will push back the demand growth needed to absorb excess capacity and keep profits near the bottom of the cycle for longer.

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Banking outlook
data story

Mar 25, 2026

 Moody's
European RLGs with diversified, flexible tax income will be more resilient to rising costs

Regional and local governments (RLGs) with diversified tax revenue, flexible tax rates and strong institutional frameworks will be more resilient to still low growth levels and rising cost pressures.​

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auto flipbook
data story

Mar 24, 2026

 Moody's
Labor market and consumer price strains will raise loss risk for US non-prime auto ABS

Borrowers’ reduced ability to repay debt will weaken the performance of auto asset-backed securitization loans. Compounding risk for recent ABS, loan-to-value ratios have been on the rise.

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February report
research

Mar 19, 2026

 Moody's
Corporate defaults fell in February; geopolitical tensions likely to boost future defaults

Five rated debt issuers defaulted last month, down from eight in January. If the Middle East conflict leads to long-lasting energy shortages, refinancing will be more difficult for low-rated issuers.​

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