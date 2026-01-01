Moody’s partners with trusted organizations to provide the marketplace with structured economic, credit and cash flow models and data via flexible contracting options and cutting-edge content delivery methods such as local/hosted Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), microservices, iFrames, and Excel® Add-In.
Moody’s Structured Finance APIs are integrated with Andrew Davidson & Co., Inc.’s (AD&Co) LoanDynamics Model for agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as multifamily collateral.
The partnership gives AD&Co-permissioned customers an option to employ the LoanDynamics Model’s prepayment and default vectors as inputs for analyzing their portfolios of structured finance holdings in conjunction with Moody’s waterfall libraries of over 21,000 cash flow models.
The integration provides additional flexibility and operational efficiency for managing risk, assessing investment opportunities, and meeting various regulatory and balance sheet reporting requirements across fixed income portfolios. Click here to learn more about how AD&Co and Moody's collaborate.
Axioma integrates Moody's Structured Finance API Library within Axioma Risk Solutions to link credit performance to market risk conditions, a unique capability for enterprise risk analysis. Moody’s enables Axioma to have full multi asset class coverage to produce daily and intra-day risk calculations and stress tests.
Moody's partners with BlackRock to provide Structured Finance cash flow analytics for US Agency and CMO Pool libraries for Thomson Reuters.
The Moody's Structured Finance Portal is now powering a select offering of best-in-class CLO Analytics and Data, available on Citi VelocitySM. Learn more about the Citi Velocity solution and collaboration.
Moody's Structured Finance API Library powers Clearwater's proprietary accounting, compliance, performance, risk and reporting platform, providing economic, credit, cash flow and market risk analytics for Clearwater's client portfolios.
Empyrean's Asset Liability Management Platform is integrated with Moody's cash flow models across all asset classes to provide financial institutions with risk analysis and reporting requirements associated with structured finance instruments.
Moody's Structured Finance API Library is integrated with Factset's Fixed Income Portfolio Analyzer Platform providing performance and descriptive data and enabling portfolio risk analysis, reporting and valuation for financial institutions.
FIMAC Solutions LLC partners with Moody's to provide proprietary cloud-based SaaS/IaaS financial risk management solutions to the financial services sector.
Moody's Structured Finance API Library is integrated with FIS' Bancware, Capital Management Solution, as well as Prophet, Insurance and Actuarial Modeling Solution, providing Structured Finance cash flow analytics across all major asset classes.
Moody's Structured Finance API Library provides cash flow data for structured credit holdings to InvestorTools' proprietary risk analytics platform, which provides risk measures and cash flow modeling for InvestorTools' client portfolios.
Octaura is the first open market electronic trading platform to offer a full complement of trading protocols for syndicated loans and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). Backed by Citi, Bank of America, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, and Moody’s, Octaura is ushering in electronification to tackle persistent challenges in the Loan and CLO Markets. Click here to learn more about Octaura.
Moody's Structured Finance API Library is integrated with PolyPath's AppPort, Trading & Risk Management Platform enabling advanced, integrated balance sheet management, risk modeling and regulatory stress testing for client portfolios.
Moody's partners with Prytania Solutions to enrich the Moody's Structured Finance Portal cash flow and pricing modules with Prytania Solutions' market pricing data and analytics. Learn more about our partnership with Prytania Solutions in this joint brochure.
Moody's provides automated daily pricing and on-demand cash flow scenario analysis for Refinitiv's pricing service across Global CLO, US non-Agency RMBS, EMEA, Agency and ABS libraries. Moody's and Refinitiv are also pleased to offer an integrated solution to conduct Solely for Payment of Principal and Interest (SPPI) tests for corporate, government, and structured securities across client portfolios.
This solution provides users with supplemental documentation, and designated consultants offering added transparency on over 2 million securities globally. Click here to learn more.
SCI is a proud partner of Moody’s. As the CLO sector’s leading supplier of pricing, both ‘markets prices’ (BWICs & Dealer runs) and CLO Valuations, SCI is able to offer Moody’s clients a one stop shop for market color and prices. SCI's BWIC prices, aggregated from dozens of market sources, are available to customers of the Moody's Structured Finance Portal. Much needed transparency and disclosure around less liquid CLO tranche positions, such as mezz and equity, is also provided by SCI's valuations. SCI's market data is completed by a renowned team of journalists, offering intra-day updates on the securitisation sector.
SOLVE’s message parsing technology and contributed market data set are integrated with Moody’s Structured Finance Portal to provide real-time pricing data and dashboards for BWICs, Dealer Inventories, and quotes. Hundreds of industry-leading firms trust the SOLVE Market Data Platform to reduce risk for securities investments and save hundreds of hours in pre- and post-trade research and validation. Founded in 2011, SOLVE has developed the largest datasets of real-time bids, offers, and market color across Structured Products and other fixed income markets, providing unparalleled price transparency and liquidity monitoring. The powerful workflow tools eliminate the hassle of the BWIC process, consolidate dealer inventories and two-way markets, and streamline month-end for the back office.
Moody's tools power Tetragon's proprietary CLO investment technology, which provides automated real-time data analysis, portfolio optimization, cash flow modeling, and risk management.
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