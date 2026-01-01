Moody’s Structured Finance APIs are integrated with Andrew Davidson & Co., Inc.’s (AD&Co) LoanDynamics Model for agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as multifamily collateral.

The partnership gives AD&Co-permissioned customers an option to employ the LoanDynamics Model’s prepayment and default vectors as inputs for analyzing their portfolios of structured finance holdings in conjunction with Moody’s waterfall libraries of over 21,000 cash flow models.

The integration provides additional flexibility and operational efficiency for managing risk, assessing investment opportunities, and meeting various regulatory and balance sheet reporting requirements across fixed income portfolios. Click here to learn more about how AD&Co and Moody's collaborate.