Moody’s collaborates with other leading solution providers to develop best-in-class capabilities that solve customers’ complex operational challenges.
Our selected partners share and complement our vision and values to deliver the best client experience. Solution partnerships bring valuable client and market insights, reduce the burden of integration, and enable us to respond to customer needs without compromise.
Demyst is an External Data Management Platform designed for all companies to manage the increasingly complex number of external data solutions required to power their business – from customer onboarding to compliance, to fighting fraud, and more. Demyst's unique data orchestration capabilities enable companies to rapidly access the ecosystem of external data solutions, such as products from Moody’s, and quickly realize value from that data.
How we work together
Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Harnessing the power of Applied AI, it makes firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use.
With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage.
The world's top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth.
Matchbook AI is a cutting-edge data management solution that greatly enhances the ability of large enterprise organizations to get substantially more value out of their data infrastructure.
By offering its TruMatch platform in partnership with Moody's, Matchbook AI allows customers to clean, match, and enhance complex datasets so that they can make better, faster and more confident financial decisions.
This plug-and-play partnership enhances Moody's data by:
Quantexa helps organizations ensure they can trust their data and make quicker, more informed decisions to protect, optimize, and grow.
Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform gives customers the ability to understand their data by connecting siloed systems and visualizing complex relationships. The result: A single view of data that becomes their most trusted and reusable resource across the organization.
Quantexa helps customers establish a culture of confident decision making at strategic, operational, and tactical levels to mitigate risk and seize opportunities on their path to building efficient and resilient organizations.
Simple KYC is one of the first automated SaaS due diligence solutions that delivers straight-through processing (STP) for businesses.
By aggregating data and services from Moody’s, as well as other sources, in real time, the solution can quickly conduct verification and integrity checks – leading to fast due-diligence pass or fail decisions on individuals and entities.
The solution can serve various regulations, languages and verification sources through no-code configurations.
Simple KYC products leverage advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and automation to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of the KYC process.
Trust Your Supplier is a groundbreaking, blockchain-driven platform designed to reinvent how businesses manage and engage with their suppliers.
By creating a secure, digital passport for supplier identity on the blockchain, Trust Your Supplier streamlines the procurement process, enhances the verification of supplier information, and facilitates seamless onboarding and lifecycle management.
Its solution provides unparalleled visibility into the supply chain, enabling risk mitigation, compliance assurance, and operational efficiency.
Let’s discuss how we can collaborate.