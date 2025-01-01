We give our employees a number of channels to report concerns, including directly to managers via our Open Door Policy, or to the People Team, the Compliance department or the Legal department. Employees can also report concerns via Moody’s Integrity Hotline. The Integrity Hotline is available via telephone or internet 24 hours per day, 365 days per year. Reports to the Integrity Hotline may be made anonymously and in multiple languages. Those reports are forwarded to our Legal and Compliance departments for follow-up.

All reports of suspected policy violations, whether received via the Integrity Hotline or any other channel, are promptly investigated. At the conclusion of each investigation, findings are summarized in a final written report that is submitted to a committee comprised of senior executives from the Legal and Compliance departments. These executives make recommendations for remedial action or discipline based on the factual findings of the investigation and the risk the activity poses to Moody’s from a regulatory and legal perspective. The committee’s recommendations and the investigation reports are shared with the People team and business management, which are responsible for implementing disciplinary actions.

In addition, the Compliance department provides periodic reports to our Board on investigations, including concerns raised through the Integrity Hotline.

Violations of law, regulation, our Code of Business Conduct or other company policies may result in disciplinary action, up to and including termination of employment. We prohibit, and do not tolerate, any form of retaliation against those who raise issues or report concerns in good faith.