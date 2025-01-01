Moody’s Board of Directors oversees the implementation of risk management policies and processes. The Audit Committee supports this oversight by overseeing risk assessment and management processes. Our Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) function manages risk exposures and establishes a standard, organization-wide understanding of risk management based on the 2017 COSO framework.

Any material sustainability-related risks would be reported to the appropriate risk committee then reported to the Executive Leadership Team and Board by the Chief Risk & Resilience Officer. For more information about our risk factors, see our 2024 Annual Report.