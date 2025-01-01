Materiality and stakeholder engagement

Our sustainability strategy, shaped by material nonfinancial topics most relevant to stakeholders and our business, was updated in 2022, following its initial creation in 2020. The assessment considered emerging sustainability trends, enhanced topic definitions, and analyzed the impact of each topic on our value chain, considering both upstream and downstream factors. The assessment validated our initial assumptions and topic prioritization from 2020, emphasizing business imperatives such as Business Ethics, Professional Integrity, and Risk Assessment and Management.