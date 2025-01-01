Note: the below does not apply to Moody’s Ratings.
Moody’s believes in transparency in customer contracting. Please review our Core Terms, which cover the majority of Moody’s Analytics products and services. We use TermScout’s Certify badge™ to offer fair, transparent, and market-tested agreements, so you can contract with confidence.”
For an independent review and summary of our Core Terms, see our TermScout rating: https://app.termscout.com/certify/moodys-certified-contract
Our data processing terms apply where we process personal data on behalf of our customers as a “data processor” or “service provider”, or similar under local applicable law.
Existing Moody’s Analytics customers can download product-specific information security documentation, such as SOC2 reports, on Moody’s Analytics customer portal Informationweb, or by contacting their usual Moody’s Analytics representative, who will be happy to provide you with copies for the contracted Moody’s Analytics products and services.
Separately, as a “data controller” or a “business”, or similar under local applicable law, in the course of providing our services, we collect the names and business contact details of customer’s employees as primary customer contacts. This personal data is processed for a number of our business purposes including account management, invoicing, collection of fees, and managing credentialled access to Moody’s content and services. For further information regarding how we handle personal data as a “data controller” or a “business”, please see Moody's Privacy Notice.