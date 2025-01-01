Customer data hosting locations & approved sub-processors

At Moody’s, we are deeply committed to transparency and accountability in all aspects of our data management practices. We understand the importance of knowing where and how your data is stored and processed, and we strive to provide this information clearly and openly.

Our data hosting locations are strategically chosen to facilitate optimal performance and robust security. We understand that our customers want to know where their data is hosted, and we seek to provide this information in a transparent manner.

We engage trusted sub-processors to deliver some aspects of our services, including cloud hosting. These sub-processors are carefully selected based on their commitment to data protection, security, and compliance with global regulations.