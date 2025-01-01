We employ a range of security measures tailored to the sensitivity of the data we handle. These measures are designed to protect data from unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration, and destruction. Our security practices are updated to keep pace with evolving threats and to incorporate advancements in data protection technology.

In addition, we have robust organizational measures in place. These include comprehensive data protection policies, staff training, and strict access controls. These measures are designed to help every member of our team understand their responsibilities when it comes to data protection and equip them to uphold these standards.

Confidentiality is at the heart of our data protection efforts. We understand that our customers trust us with their data, and we take this responsibility very seriously. We have access control measures in place designed to restrict access only to data to authorized personnel for legitimate purposes

Existing Moody’s Analytics customers can download product-specific information security documentation, such as SOC2 reports, on Moody’s Analytics customer portal Informationweb, or by contacting their usual Moody’s Analytics representative, who will be happy to provide you with copies for the contracted Moody’s Analytics products and services.