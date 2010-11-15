Moody’s Ratings assigns credit ratings on global long-term and short-term rating scales. Long-term credit ratings are assigned to borrowers or debt with an original maturity of eleven months or more, while short-term credit ratings are assigned to debts with an original maturity of thirteen months or less.

Our global long-term credit ratings are expressed on a 21-point rating scale that ranges from Aaa (highest quality and subject to the lowest level of credit risk) to C (lowest rated and typically in default, with little prospect for recovery of principal or interest).

Short-term credit ratings include Prime-1 (P-1), Prime-2 (P-2), and Prime-3 (P-3), which reflect a superior ability, strong ability, and acceptable ability to repay short-term obligations, respectively. Borrowers that do not fall within any of the Prime rating categories are assigned Not Prime (NP). For more information, please see Moody’s rating scale for an overview or page 6 in this document for a complete explanation.