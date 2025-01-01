Moody's logo
Americas: +1-212-553-1653 Japan: +81-3-5408-4100 Asia Pacific: +852-3551-3077 EMEA: +44-20-7772-5454
Contact

Automated spreading

Empower your business with a machine-learning solution that streamlines financial spreading, freeing up valuable time for strategic initiatives.

Streamline financial spreading and amplify business impact

Our solution works hand-in-hand with human expertise, helping provide automated spreading outcomes that are reliable. This collaboration combines the precision of machine learning with the nuanced understanding of human analysis.

Automated spreading
  • Reduce manual labor and accelerate the spreading process from initial request to final decision.

  • Remove human variations and maintain a consistent process with increased transparency and audit log traceability.

  • Leverage machine learning to minimize manual data entry and enhance data quality for a more streamlined spread review and improved risk management.

  • Make sure that automated spreading outcomes are dependable and precise by working in tandem with human expertise.
Maintain consistency, improve data quality, and productivity

Get in touch

Speak to our team

Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.

Thank you

A member of our team will reach out to you shortly.