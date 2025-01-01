Moody's logo
Americas: +1-212-553-1653 Japan: +81-3-5408-4100 Asia Pacific: +852-3551-3077 EMEA: +44-20-7772-5454
Contact

Good AI without good data? Don’t bank on it

How banks can optimize their data journey for AI excellence

Whilst banks around the globe are starting to adopt artificial intelligence (AI), it’s becoming clear that some will succeed and some may struggle.

After all, you can only optimize your business with technology if you have a robust foundation, and that foundation is data. To fully harness AI’s potential, data should not be viewed as a static resource, but as a dynamic asset requiring continuous governance and strategic investment.

But what does this mean in practice? Download our article to understand the five key principles of good data, and how your bank can optimize the data journey for AI excellence.

Good data

Download the ebook

Success! Your download is ready.

Download ebook