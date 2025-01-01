Moody's logo
US cities and counties medians: Financial positions continue to improve post-pandemic

According to our fiscal 2023 and preliminary fiscal 20241 median data, US cities and counties continued to experience improvements in full value per capita, revenue and available reserves, supported by property value appreciation and federal pandemic relief aid.

US public K-12 school districts medians: Reserves plateau as pandemic aid depletes; enrollment declines continue

K-12 public school districts' fund balances hit a plateau in fiscal year 1 2023 as they absorbed rising costs, spent down federal pandemic aid and continued to have strong revenue growth from other sources. An increase in property tax revenue, robust state funding, along with some residual federal aid related to the pandemic, supported revenue growth.

US State and local government: Potential for investment decline is top pension risk in 2025

The potential for material investment losses stands as the top pension risk in 2025 for state and local governments. The present value of unfunded pension liabilities has steadily declined since 2020, driven primarily by higher interest rates, and governments have broadly improved or at least maintained the strength of their annual contributions. 

California environmental risk: Wildfires' immediate economic impact modest, but potential risks loom

The immediate growth and employment impacts of the Eaton and Palisades wildfires, the second-most destructive in California 's (Aa2 stable) history, are likely to be modest as reconstruction and cleanup efforts, insurance payouts and federal disaster aid help to compensate for temporary losses in economic activity and taxable value. 

US public K-12 school districts: Five years after COVID, districts confront more unpredictability and greater demands

The COVID-19 pandemic sparked a surge of changes for traditional US K-12 school districts adding volatility to what had previously been a very stable sector.

