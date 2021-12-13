Moody's logo
Moody's LifeRisks platform

Moody’s supports the assessment of mortality, morbidity, and injury risk by modeling the processes and probabilities of events that drive extremes of mass casualty, such as pandemics, natural catastrophes, and terrorist attacks.

Our solutions deliver risk analytics to help (re)insurers analyze excess mortality risk, catastrophe life risk, and accumulation risk for a wide range of life and health insurance coverages, including life insurance, healthcare insurance, workers compensation, accidental death, and personal accident coverage. 

How we help

Comprehensive and impartial model

Our LifeRisks suite supports analysis in 59 countries, helping users insightfully capture mortality and longevity risks across perils, geographies, and lines of business.

These models were designed to be impartial and support insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, and capital markets.

Quality mortality shocks

Our Excess Mortality model captures various sources of excess mortality risk, including infectious disease (such as influenza, epidemics, coronaviruses, and newly emerging pathogens), mass casualty terrorism, and natural perils like earthquakes. Risk differentiation is enhanced with inputs that allow you to explore how the health of a given population or portfolio impacts mortality.

Model future mortality

Our Longevity Risk model blends medical science with statistical and actuarial techniques to quantify current drivers of mortality like lifestyle trends, medical intervention, and heath environment.

The model also captures future drivers of mortality (termed “vitagions”) such as advancements in regenerative medicine and anti-aging technology. This approach allows users to model both medium- and long-term mortality trends through the inclusion of over 40 deterministic “what-if" scenarios.

Risk diagnostics

Using the LifeRisks suite, you can drill down into your model results, understand the drivers of risk in your exposures, and identify subsets of your portfolio and books of business that are contributing most to the risk — which may help you make better informed decisions.

You can also select scenarios that represent key thresholds of loss probability, derive narratives to communicate risk concepts, and use deterministic scenarios to explore specific issues.

LifeRisks solutions

Moody’s is at the intersection of modeling science, technology, and the insurance industry. For over 10 years Moody’s LifeRisks models have provided leading decision-support risk analytics to the life insurance industry. 

Where we help

Regional and country LifeRisks model

News and views

blog

Dec 13, 2021

 Moody's
Make sense of mortality risk with LifeRisks

Understanding and projecting future mortality requires consideration of the widest set of relevant risk drivers or a view of risk could be compromised. (Re)insurers rely primarily on actuarial models to determine future risk, but models based on the historical record do not fully represent the risk landscape. These models can also make it very difficult to decipher drivers of emerging trends in mortality rates in a data-driven manner, as the drivers tend to be complex and interconnected.

case study

Dec 01, 2023

 Moody's
Building a new frontier in pandemic risk modeling post COVID-19: Moody’s RMS launches next-generation infectious disease model

The learnings from the COVID-19 pandemic will be invaluable for informing the next generation of infectious disease models. The epidemiological catastrophe methodology used by Moody’s RMS LifeRisks can more readily provide insights into complex pandemic impacts, for example from novel coronavirus events, compared to traditional actuarial approaches that can be hindered by a lack of data.

