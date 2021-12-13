Moody’s supports the assessment of mortality, morbidity, and injury risk by modeling the processes and probabilities of events that drive extremes of mass casualty, such as pandemics, natural catastrophes, and terrorist attacks.
Our solutions deliver risk analytics to help (re)insurers analyze excess mortality risk, catastrophe life risk, and accumulation risk for a wide range of life and health insurance coverages, including life insurance, healthcare insurance, workers compensation, accidental death, and personal accident coverage.
Based on 20 years’ insurance experience and expertise in stochastic risk modeling, mathematical biology, and epidemiology, Moody’s LifeRisks™ is a cloud-based software platform that delivers robust models and data needed to perform portfolio-specific analytics for the management of extreme mortality and longevity risk.
Moody’s is at the intersection of modeling science, technology, and the insurance industry. For over 10 years Moody’s LifeRisks models have provided leading decision-support risk analytics to the life insurance industry.
The experience of COVID-19 will forever change the way (re)insurers view and respond to pandemic risk. With this single event we have seen how ecological change, human behavior, political uncertainty, and pharmaceutical advances drive pandemic risk.
Understanding and projecting future mortality requires consideration of the widest set of relevant risk drivers or a view of risk could be compromised. (Re)insurers rely primarily on actuarial models to determine future risk, but models based on the historical record do not fully represent the risk landscape. These models can also make it very difficult to decipher drivers of emerging trends in mortality rates in a data-driven manner, as the drivers tend to be complex and interconnected.
The learnings from the COVID-19 pandemic will be invaluable for informing the next generation of infectious disease models. The epidemiological catastrophe methodology used by Moody’s RMS LifeRisks can more readily provide insights into complex pandemic impacts, for example from novel coronavirus events, compared to traditional actuarial approaches that can be hindered by a lack of data.
Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.