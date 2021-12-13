Moody’s supports the assessment of mortality, morbidity, and injury risk by modeling the processes and probabilities of events that drive extremes of mass casualty, such as pandemics, natural catastrophes, and terrorist attacks.

Our solutions deliver risk analytics to help (re)insurers analyze excess mortality risk, catastrophe life risk, and accumulation risk for a wide range of life and health insurance coverages, including life insurance, healthcare insurance, workers compensation, accidental death, and personal accident coverage.