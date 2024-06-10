Moody’s RMS™ HD Probabilistic Terrorism Model provides a comprehensive, high-definition probabilistic analysis of terrorism risk across the entire United States along with key cities in Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Türkiye, and the United Kingdom; it is also available as a standalone model.



Developed using data from thousands of historical attacks, the model’s framework considers a stochastic attack set encompassing over 10,000 global targets and a range of over 30 attack types, including conventional methods as well as chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) tactics. The model evaluates the probability of each scenario occurring, accounting for factors such as the possibility of simultaneous attacks and the frequency of such events to generate potential losses.



The model’s high-definition capabilities allow for explicit temporal considerations, helping insurers incorporate time-based contract terms and capture rarer events without an excessively large event set. It can also accommodate increased consideration for spatial correlation of events and swarm attacks as well as modeling secondary uncertainty.