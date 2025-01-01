Access a wide array of data types to help you navigate your most difficult business challenges. Whether you’re looking for general business data to inform your professional relationships or you need specialty data on commercial real estate, physical and transition risk, the economy, sustainability, or structured finance, our extensive datasets can help you make confident risk assessment decisions more efficiently.
This database provides relevant negative news covering more than 50 categories of risk from over 120,000 sources.
Physical risk data provides forward-looking quantification of risk across acute and chronic perils for real asset portfolios to support underwriting, pricing, and risk mitigation needs.
Corporate filings data can be used to help organizations understand the official actions companies take.
Historical economic and demographic time-series data can be used for various analysis and research purposes, including risk management and stress testing, demand, sales and revenue forecasting, and research and competitive intelligence.
Financial data encompasses a company’s financial results, both reported and adjusted, including information found on balance sheets, income statements, and cash flow statements.
This is data on foreign direct investments made by a firm in one country directly into a second country by establishing a physical presence or investing in business interests.
This data includes general information on industry sectors and sub-sectors around the world, as well as spending and accounts receivable information on industries across North America.
Liens data contains many different data points derived from lien court cases, including filing type, case number, and key dates.
Mergers and acquisitions data covers any event an organization initiates that affects its representation in the marketplace, such as mergers, spinoffs, and acquisitions.
Pension and fund data includes information on pension and other defined-benefit plans held by private and public companies around the world.
We offer credit ratings from Moody’s Ratings as well as robust datasets from Moody’s including cyber and sustainability scores, probability of default scores, affiliate ratings, and more.
This includes detailed information on spending and procurement at public and private companies, including spending on transportation-related costs.
Bankruptcy, default, and recovery data can be used to conduct credit research; build and maintain credit risk models; and help lenders, corporates, and asset managers identify early signs of credit deterioration or improvement.
Validated and enriched datasets that provide a comprehensive, 360o view of the commercial real estate market to help provide an accurate view of fundamental property data and improve decision making.
Corporate physical risk scores can help private- and public-sector entities quantify and manage effects on corporate financial performance.
Location intelligence data can help automate or accelerate underwriting processes through quote issuance. Governments also use this data to inform insurance affordability and policy adoption.
Financial crime data on individuals or entities with detailed information on crime category, offense stage, date, and source, which is summarized into risk profiles for analysis for KYC, AML, and other risk processes.
This includes data on geographic areas, macroeconomic and geopolitical statistics, and demographic information, including census data.
This data contains detailed information on intellectual property held by public and private companies, including extensive patent information from around the world.
Location intelligence data provides access to location geocoding, nearby natural and human-made hazards, property exposure attributes, peril risk scores, and peril loss costs.
This comprises a global collection of real-time newswires, publications, transcripts, regulatory filings, online news sites, and other information that is standardized and enriched with over 5,000 granular topic codes, company identifiers, and sentiments.
People data comprises news and information on key individuals associated with an entity, including their corporate relationships and other business associations.
This dataset contains timely and accurate sanctions and watchlist information sourced directly from government authorities. This is combined with a comprehensive record of individuals and organizations connected to sanctioned entities.
Structured finance data includes historical loan, pool, bond, and property information collected across asset class securitizations. We populate the Structured Finance database by monitoring reports from every major servicer or trustee.
Commercial credit and loan data can be used across sectors to conduct credit research and build and maintain credit risk models, as well as other financial analyses.
This comprises research that Moody's and third-party firms conduct on various companies and industries. This includes analyst and AI research, results, papers, and reports.
Corporate structure data pertains to organizational relationships, such as parent-child and other business hierarchies. Also included in the data are roles individuals take within and outside a company.
Assessing sustainability risk is a growing market need. Our data, scores, and assessments can help distinguish meaning from noise to understand companies' environmental and social impact, along with corporate governance practices.
Firm-level data can be used for many purposes, from categorizing organizations to understanding ownership relationships, as well as accessing basic organizational information.
This encompasses data on government contracts, public tenders, counterparty grants, and other related information.
Legal data includes information on ownership changes, legal judgments, contracts between licensors and licensees, defaults, and other corporate actions.
Market data contains information about indexes and index constituents, instrument prices, rates, returns, and spreads.
Data on motor carrier insurance policies — required by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration — held by companies transporting goods includes the type of operation, policy information, and other related details.
Data on PEPs uses a risk rating system that considers the country, job position, seniority level, and associated event risks. It is used for compliance, country/region-specific regulatory requirements, and guiding principles.
Securities data includes information on listed securities (e.g., stocks, bonds, options, futures, private equity) offered or held by various entities. This includes government and corporate bond information, credit default swaps, and derivatives linked to a security.
Trade accounts receivable (A/R) data shows the amount of money customers owe for purchases made on credit and the balance due but not yet paid. Trade A/R data can indicate how quickly a company is likely to pay its bills in the future.
