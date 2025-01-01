Whether you are part of a law firm, academic institution, library, or government entity, you have likely experienced the challenges involved in gathering a substantial amount of fact-based data to support your research and competitive intelligence needs.
At Moody’s, we can meet your diverse data requirements by providing access to a broad range of data types, including local and global entity structures, active and historical ownership links, private and public company financials, patents and intellectual property, as well as mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures. Our data can help your library or research center efficiently and economically develop the insights needed to effectively support internal stakeholders.
We provide you with access to trusted company data so that you can research competitors and industries, in addition to understanding business financials for critical and actionable corporate intelligence.
Globally standardized financial statements, including debts, bankruptcy, default, and recovery data
Near-zero latency news and information curated from reliable sources around the globe, standardized and enriched for ease of use, and ideal for time sensitive decision making, strategic planning, and historical research and analysis.
Better understand complex corporate structures and ownership links, including information on Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs)
Deep intelligence, both recent and historical, on mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures
Information on companies’ environmental and social impact, as well as corporate governance practices, including analyst led and modelled sustainability scores
Extensive information on a point-in-time dataset going back more than 15 years covering organic/inorganic growth of companies, investments and foreign investments, corporate actions, intellectual property assets and valuations, and more.
Access data through our web-based platforms, or from within multiple existing platforms via our proprietary connectors and partner APIs.
Research professionals across a variety of industries need to analyze large volumes of data to be successful in their role. Their organizations depend on their ability to analyze the data both efficiently and effectively. So, the timeliness and accuracy of the data are paramount.
A third-party data provider can help you increase efficiency and minimize the costs associated with your patent research and analysis by providing consolidated and globally standardized data at scale.
