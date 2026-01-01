Discover Moody's Orbis national and country products (formerly Bureau van Dijk): unleashing company insights regionally across Europe and Asia, and across dozens of countries in the EU and the UK.
They are designed to provide comprehensive information on companies across various regions and countries. Each product offers a wealth of features and benefits to empower your business decisions and enhance your research capabilities.
Detailed company information: Access company financials, directors, corporate structures, and market research for in-depth analysis.
Financial strength indicators: Evaluate company ratings, financial strength, and stock data to make informed decisions.
Easy navigation: User-friendly interface for quick and efficient access to company information.
Customized analysis: Create customized reports, graphs, and peer group comparisons for strategic insights.
Original filings and images: Refer to scanned images of reports and accounts for accurate data.
Alert system: Monitor companies and receive updates on key developments.
Cross-border comparisons: Standardized formats for easy comparison of companies across different regions.
Offers comprehensive information on over 160 million companies across Europe. Conduct detailed financial analysis, compare companies, and access market research and news for strategic decision-making.
Provides insights into over 245 million companies in 40 countries across the Asia-Pacific region. Navigate company information, analyze financial data, and access market research and economic outlooks for informed business decisions.
Covers listed and major unlisted/delisted companies worldwide, offering detailed financial reports, ratings, SEC filings, and more. Conduct in-depth financial analysis, access country profiles, and monitor corporate actions for comprehensive insights.
Experience the power of Orbis country products and elevate your business operations. Unlock valuable insights, streamline your workflow, and make data-driven decisions with ease. Learn more about Orbis country products today and discover a world of possibilities for your business success.
Through Orbis you can access country-specific company data for:
Austria (Sabina & Aurelia) covering over 1.6 million companies.
Belgium and Luxembourg (Bel-First) covering over 5.6 million companies.
France (formerly Astree & Diane) covering over 26 million companies.
Germany (Dafne & Markus) covering over 7.7 million companies.
Italy (formerly Aida) covering over 10 million companies and public authorities.
Netherlands (Reach) covering over 7.8 million companies.
Nordic and Baltic Countries (Odin) covering over 10 million companies.
Russia, Khazakstan & Ukraine (Ruslana) covering over 29 million companies.
Spain & Portugal (formerly Sabi) covering over 7.3 million companies.
UK and Ireland (Fame) covering over 22 million companies.
Get in touch or book a demo to explore how we can help.