The world's most powerful data resource

Discover Moody’s Orbis national and country products

Discover Moody's Orbis national and country products (formerly Bureau van Dijk): unleashing company insights regionally across Europe and Asia, and across dozens of countries in the EU and the UK.

They are designed to provide comprehensive information on companies across various regions and countries. Each product offers a wealth of features and benefits to empower your business decisions and enhance your research capabilities.

Moody’s Orbis national products
Moody’s Orbis national products
Moody’s Orbis national products

Moody’s Orbis national and country products

Key features and benefits

  • Detailed company information: Access company financials, directors, corporate structures, and market research for in-depth analysis. 

  • Financial strength indicators: Evaluate company ratings, financial strength, and stock data to make informed decisions. 

  • Easy navigation: User-friendly interface for quick and efficient access to company information. 

  • Customized analysis: Create customized reports, graphs, and peer group comparisons for strategic insights. 

  • Original filings and images: Refer to scanned images of reports and accounts for accurate data. 

  • Alert system: Monitor companies and receive updates on key developments. 

  • Cross-border comparisons: Standardized formats for easy comparison of companies across different regions. 

Moody’s Orbis national products

Moody’s Orbis national products: Unleashing company insights across Europe and Asia

Orbis for Europe

(Formerly Amadeus)

Offers comprehensive information on over 160 million companies across Europe. Conduct detailed financial analysis, compare companies, and access market research and news for strategic decision-making.

Orbis for APAC

(Formerly Oriana)

Provides insights into over 245 million companies in 40 countries across the Asia-Pacific region. Navigate company information, analyze financial data, and access market research and economic outlooks for informed business decisions.

Orbis Global

(Formerly Osiris)

Covers listed and major unlisted/delisted companies worldwide, offering detailed financial reports, ratings, SEC filings, and more. Conduct in-depth financial analysis, access country profiles, and monitor corporate actions for comprehensive insights. 

Moody’s Orbis national products

Moody’s Orbis country products

Moody’s Orbis country products

Experience the power of Orbis country products and elevate your business operations. Unlock valuable insights, streamline your workflow, and make data-driven decisions with ease. Learn more about Orbis country products today and discover a world of possibilities for your business success.

Through Orbis you can access country-specific company data for: 

  • Austria (Sabina & Aurelia) covering over 1.6 million companies.

  • Belgium and Luxembourg (Bel-First) covering over 5.6 million companies.

  • France (formerly Astree & Diane) covering over 26 million companies.
     

  • Germany (Dafne & Markus) covering over 7.7 million companies.

  • Italy (formerly Aida) covering over 10 million companies and public authorities.

  • Netherlands (Reach) covering over 7.8 million companies.

  • Nordic and Baltic Countries (Odin) covering over 10 million companies.
     

  • Russia, Khazakstan & Ukraine (Ruslana) covering over 29 million companies.
     

  • Spain & Portugal (formerly Sabi) covering over 7.3 million companies.
     

  • UK and Ireland (Fame) covering over 22 million companies.

A-Team Innovation Awards 2023: Best Entity Data Hierarchies Approach
Chartis RiskTech100® 2024: Overall #1
Chartis RiskTech100® 2024: Credit Data - Wholesale
Chartis QuantTech50: Overall Winner
Data Management Awards USA 2023: Best Entity Data Solution
Data Management Awards USA 2023: Best Data Analytics Provider
Data Managment Insight Awards Europe 2023: Best Entity Data Solution
Global BankTech Awards 2023: Best Reference Data Provider by a Vendor
Global BankTech Awards 2023: Best Reference Data Provider by a Vendor
Inside Market Data and Inside Reference Data Awards 2024: Best Reference Data Initiative
Inside Market Data and Inside Reference Data Awards 2024: Best Reference Data Provider/Vendor
Inside Market Data and Inside Reference Data Awards 2024: Data Provider of the Year
Risk Technology Awards 2023: Credit data provider of the year

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